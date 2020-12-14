Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

The revolution will be supervised.

What fresh hell is this?

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

I personally stopped the public option…

This blog goes to 11…

An almost top 10,000 blog!

No one could have predicted…

This really is a full service blog.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

The math demands it!

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Remarks By President-Elect Joe Biden On The Electoral College

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Ben Cisco (onboard the Defiant)
  • Bluegirlfromwyo
  • cain
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • Dopey-o
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • FelonyGovt
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Jeffro
  • JoyceH
  • Kathleen
  • Kattails
  • Ken
  • lamh36
  • leeleeFL
  • mad citizen
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • prostratedragon
  • RandomMonster
  • Roger Moore
  • sab
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soprano2
  • Spanky
  • Suzanne
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • trnc
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    96Comments

    2. 2.

      Mary G

      Just left this Twitter bot recommendation in the last thread, but I’m repeating it here, because I’m sure Uncle Joe is watching something like it too:

      1 Month, 5 Days, 18 Hours, 56 Minutes, and 57 Seconds— When Is Trump Gone? (@DaysLeft4Trump) December 14, 2020

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      @Elizabelle: Per Mary G’s post above, we have

      1 Month, 5 Days, 18 Hours, 56 Minutes, and 57 Seconds

      left to wait. Minus a few minutes.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Elizabelle

      “Politicians don’t take power.  People grant power to them.”

      and he mentioned that “abuse of power” would not interfere.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Elizabelle

      “The results in Georgia were counted three times.  Didn’t change the outcome.”

      Listen up, dittoheads and foxbots.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      dmsilev

      I’m sure there are already media pundits looking around for fainting couches because Biden is “being partisan” and “is not reaching out to understand Trump’s supporters”.

      Fuckem.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Elizabelle

      Lost the electoral college, lost the popular vote …  refused to honor the law … and our Constitution.  Speaking of united Supreme Court.

      Someone orange is fuming in his misbegotten White House.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Elizabelle

      I wonder if a physician could spray Joe’s throat with something soothing for future speeches.

      All those morons who believed Biden was “senile”, on Rush’s word.  Now they can worry about … something else.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      dmsilev

      @FelonyGovt: Today’s fun read from Alexandra Petri:

      Please don’t call me ‘Doctor.’ I, Victor Frankenstein, am the Monster.

      Everyone, everyone! Please, do not address me, Victor Frankenstein, as “Doctor.” Technically, I am that Modern Prometheus, the man whose hubris has set him to steal fire from the gods and seek to create life from a reanimated corpse. Which is to say that addressing me as “Doctor” would be a mistake. I am, clearly, the Monster in this novel.

      Also, I am not technically a doctor. My whole life people keep addressing me as “Doctor,” erroneously, I think because I am a man, or perhaps because I created life where there was none in a wild fit of hubris and science has yet to determine a good term for someone who does that!

      I agree, I do technically possess the kind of knowledge of the natural sciences that might cause someone to be addressed as “Doctor,” and you would think, rationally, that the conversation would stop there. But nothing with me ever stops at a rational bound! I’m Victor Frankenstein! I steal body parts and reassemble them into an enormous being of my own design, I am ignorant in my pride of science, and now, I am writing an op-ed in a major newspaper asking for someone with an advanced degree to be addressed in a less respectful way.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Elizabelle

      Michael Steele re trump’s time is over:  “You want to turn this crap off.  You want to go take a shower.”

      Tell us about it!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      lamh36

      Lordt Jesus…we can finally get back to saying MY President and MY Vice President again! Come on through Jan 19, 2020!!!

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Kattails

      I’m very glad he called this shit out for what it was and still is, short of just saying they’re poisoning the well.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      lamh36

      No inside shit for Fox news anymore.  Honestly hope Biden does like PBO and never go on any of their bullshit shows.

      Hell fuq even their “legit news” shows…they can all suck it. Fox gonna dry right on up with Chump joins that weird OAN bullshit and compete directly with Faux News…fuq’ em all.

      @GeoffRBennett

      ·
      2m

      As Biden concluded his remarks, Peter Doocy of Fox shouted out to the president-elect to ask: “When did you find out your son was being investigated?” Biden turned back and with a dose of sarcasm replied: “Thanks for the congratulations. I appreciate it.” – via
      @mikememoli
      https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1338649160984223746?s=20

      good for you Joe…fuq’ em

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Soprano2

      Half of that speech was Biden basically saying “Fuck you, Trump and Republicans, you lost and we won.” About time someone on our side said it forcefully.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      WaterGirl

      I want to thank everyone who stepped up today with a donation to Raphael Warnock after Stacey Abrams asked for donations for him, specifically, today.

      Balloon Juice raised 15,000.00 for Warnock today.  We did that!  You guys make me proud to be a jackal.   In case anyone missed the thread and wants to get in on the action:

      Raphael Warnock

      Goal Thermometer

      Let’s help give Joe a blue senate.  I think that would be a lovely housewarming gift for the new president.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      That was refreshing.

      It will be nice not diving for the mute button every time someone reports on something the President said.

      @Elizabelle: All those morons who believed Biden was “senile”, on Rush’s word. Now they can worry about … something else.

      Oh, I imagine Fox will continue to doctor video and keep going with the senile story line. The question is whether any of the MAGAts will accidentally see un-doctored video, triggering head explosions, etc.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Mary G

      Somewhat OT, but since he’s soon to lead HHS, I’m stretching it:

      (LA Times) SACRAMENTO — California is taking Amazon to court to force the online retail giant to cooperate with a months-long investigation into whether the company is doing enough to protect its workers from the coronavirus, Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said Monday.

      Becerra said his office had asked a Sacramento County Superior Court judge to order Amazon to comply with outstanding investigative subpoenas, alleging the firm has not adequately responded to requests for information.

      The attorney general’s office issued the subpoenas in August as part of an investigation into Amazon’s protocols for protecting employees from COVID-19 and the status of virus cases at the company’s facilities throughout California.

      “Amazon has made billions during this pandemic relying on the labor of essential workers. Their workers get the job done while putting themselves at risk,” Becerra said in a statement Monday. “It’s critical to know if these workers are receiving the protections on the job that they are entitled to under the law.”

      He’s not lame ducking it!

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Spanky

      @Mike in NC:

      After January 20th I think liquor stores across the country will experience a drop in sales.

      Sales of Coors Lite, Bud, and other piss will go up, but yeah, sales of the good stuff may suffer a drop.

      Or not! I know I’ll be doing my part.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      JoyceH

      @Elizabelle:

      I wonder if a physician could spray Joe’s throat with something soothing for future speech

      Or hot tea with honey, something. In the midst of a pandemic that is a respiratory disease, that throat clearing is scary. We need him healthy! He’s probably just been talking too much what with all the transition stuff, but they need to find something that works and use it before every public speech.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      lamh36

      folks really need to be prpared for the bullshit.

       

      Remember this!

      @Sifill_LDF

      Here’s the new Acting Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen, at his confirmation hearing for Deputy Attorney General in 2019.
      https://twitter.com/Sifill_LDF/status/1338649242861252611?s=20

      @NAACP_LDF

      “Jeffrey Rosen’s failure to endorse the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in Brown v. Board of Education is unprecedented and unforgivable.” –
      @lisa_cylar
      Read our statement urging Senators to vote no on Mr. Rosen’s nomination: http://bit.ly/2VqL6Ze #CourtsMatter

      Reply
    78. 78.

      zhena gogolia

      This speech coincided with our dinnertime. I’ll try to watch it, but all your comments about his dry throat are scaring me off.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Mary G

      We’re up to eight GOP Senators cutting the orange baby loose, including Lindsey Graham, who’s probably getting ready to become the moderate making deals with his old buddy Joe.

      Cascade of GOP senators acknowledging @JoeBiden won:

      Sen Blunt: “We’ve now gone through the constitutional process and the electors have voted, so there’s a president elect.”

      Sen Capito: “It certainly looks that way…it’s time to turn the page and begin a new administration.”

      — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) December 14, 2020

      Reply
    81. 81.

      leeleeFL

      @dmsilev: If all the pearls I own had not been my Mom’s, I would loan them out for the Clutchers!

      Also,  too, a rusty pitchfork they could fuck themselves with.  Just to be nice.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Jeffro

      @dmsilev: I am SO glad he took trumpov to the woodshed over and over in that speech.  Doubly so for the 17 AGs and 126 House GOP traitors.

      I know Nancy Smash is going to seat the traitors but I sure wish she wouldn’t.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Dopey-o

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Biden is killing it right now.

      “His own cyber security chief”

      What nexus – if any – between Trump’s cybersecurity chief’s resignation / firing and the ongoing russian hacks of DHS, Commerce Department and dog-only-knows what other federal agencies?

      Anyone know if Christopher Krebs will testify before House committees?

      Reply
    88. 88.

      WaterGirl

      Totally OT: Balloon Juice calendars, three things:

      1. If the initials on the credit card you used to buy Calendar A are J.H., and your name rhymes with Benny Coward, please send me an email.  Virtually every other calendar order has shipped, but yours has not.
      2. If the credit card you used to buy Calendar A today can be shortened to Tom O., please get in touch with me by email unless you intended to cancel your order.
      3. All other calendar orders have shipped!
      Reply
    92. 92.

      Jeffro

      @West of the Rockies: why?

      trumpov spent his whole term being president* of his minority of voters.

      Biden kicked his ass by 7M votes

      When exactly does a president, ANY president, listen to Democratic voters???

      (I know the answer is ‘never’…I just want someone to ask Mara)

      Reply
    94. 94.

      sab

      @JoyceH: Welcome to the world of Ohioans. Sherrod Brown loses his voice at the end of every campaign. Hasn’t hurt his career a bit, but scares all of his constituents who love him.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @WaterGirl: My BJ calendar arrived today! I proudly showed it to my wife, who had no idea there was such a thing let alone that our guys were in it.

      She informs me that I misspelled the cat’s name.

      I think we’re going to have to do a product recall.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.