Here you go –
Reader Interactions
96Comments
-
1.
Thanks, Cheryl.
Been a long and hellish year, but maybe the end is in sight.
-
2.
Just left this Twitter bot recommendation in the last thread, but I’m repeating it here, because I’m sure Uncle Joe is watching something like it too:
1 Month, 5 Days, 18 Hours, 56 Minutes, and 57 Seconds— When Is Trump Gone? (@DaysLeft4Trump) December 14, 2020
-
3.
Thank you, thank you.
Drinking a glass of wine. For zhena.
-
5.
“Waiting for Joe Biden.”
Tell us about it.
-
6.
“Office of the President Elect”
-
7.
Joe has a dry throat.
-
8.
@Elizabelle: Per Mary G’s post above, we have
1 Month, 5 Days, 18 Hours, 56 Minutes, and 57 Seconds
left to wait. Minus a few minutes.
-
9.
Joe, hydrate.
-
10.
I hope that’s all it is. Speaking of, how have you been feeling? I know you mentioned you were getting tested
-
11.
@Baud: May it just be a dry throat. Could be allergies.
-
12.
Angry tweets coming in 3…2…1…
-
13.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I’m negative.
-
14.
@mad citizen: Marco Rubio could lend him a water bottle.
-
15.
A trolling Biden is my favorite Biden.
-
16.
“Politicians don’t take power. People grant power to them.”
and he mentioned that “abuse of power” would not interfere.
-
17.
They would disclose Rona. They wouldn’t hide it.
-
18.
Joe standing up for the little guy.
-
19.
@Baud: True. New times are upon us.
Glad to hear that your test came back with the best result. Scary.
-
20.
Joe enumerating the numbers. His votes. His margin. His EC victory.
-
21.
Shorter Biden: “Suck it, Trump, you lost.”
-
22.
My blood pressure is down just listening to President-Elect Biden’s soothing voice and sanity.
-
23.
Going after the seditionists. Nice.
-
24.
“The results in Georgia were counted three times. Didn’t change the outcome.”
Listen up, dittoheads and foxbots.
-
25.
Slightly OT but I was thinking that Joe will find a way to have Kamala speak during the inauguration.
-
26.
Joe has the ‘Rona !!!!
Or maybe, like me, dry air and pollen. Or dog hair.
-
27.
I’m sure there are already media pundits looking around for fainting couches because Biden is “being partisan” and “is not reaching out to understand Trump’s supporters”.
Fuckem.
-
28.
@trnc: A trolling Biden is my favorite Biden.
I suppose, but couldn’t he just once do “NEENER NEENER LOSER LOSER”?
-
29.
Lost the electoral college, lost the popular vote … refused to honor the law … and our Constitution. Speaking of united Supreme Court.
Someone orange is fuming in his misbegotten White House.
-
30.
Biden is killing it right now.
“His own cyber security chief”
-
31.
Joe SMASH!
-
32.
@dmsilev: Yeah. Fuck ’em.
-
33.
@Spanky: My allergies have been ridiculous, and that always gives me post-nasal drip.
-
34.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Yes indeed.
-
35.
“I did my job.”
-
36.
Good news!
-
37.
Set their asses on 🔥 Joe!!
-
38.
Did they not give him a bottle of water?
-
39.
He should wrap it up before Jill runs up with a throat lozenge.
-
40.
I wonder if a physician could spray Joe’s throat with something soothing for future speeches.
All those morons who believed Biden was “senile”, on Rush’s word. Now they can worry about … something else.
-
41.
Did they not give him a bottle of water?
Li’l Marco has run off with it.
-
42.
Empathetic Joe. Is needed.
-
43.
Heh.
-
44.
I just love elegant Dr. Jill. And she IS Dr. Jill.
-
45.
Aaaaand off he gimps. Although he’s doing pretty good on that foot, tbh.
-
46.
The best thing about this speech…no whining. After these last four years, I love that so much.
-
47.
@FelonyGovt: Today’s fun read from Alexandra Petri:
Please don’t call me ‘Doctor.’ I, Victor Frankenstein, am the Monster.
Everyone, everyone! Please, do not address me, Victor Frankenstein, as “Doctor.” Technically, I am that Modern Prometheus, the man whose hubris has set him to steal fire from the gods and seek to create life from a reanimated corpse. Which is to say that addressing me as “Doctor” would be a mistake. I am, clearly, the Monster in this novel.
Also, I am not technically a doctor. My whole life people keep addressing me as “Doctor,” erroneously, I think because I am a man, or perhaps because I created life where there was none in a wild fit of hubris and science has yet to determine a good term for someone who does that!
I agree, I do technically possess the kind of knowledge of the natural sciences that might cause someone to be addressed as “Doctor,” and you would think, rationally, that the conversation would stop there. But nothing with me ever stops at a rational bound! I’m Victor Frankenstein! I steal body parts and reassemble them into an enormous being of my own design, I am ignorant in my pride of science, and now, I am writing an op-ed in a major newspaper asking for someone with an advanced degree to be addressed in a less respectful way.
-
48.
Real men don’t whine.
-
49.
Michael Steele re trump’s time is over: “You want to turn this crap off. You want to go take a shower.”
Tell us about it!
-
50.
@David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch:
Joe SMASH!
LOL! YES!
-
51.
Lordt Jesus…we can finally get back to saying MY President and MY Vice President again! Come on through Jan 19, 2020!!!
-
52.
Marco Rubio could lend him a water bottle.
At least Lil’ Marco wouldn’t need both hands to do it.
-
53.
Looking forward to the 800 hour tenure of My Pillow Guy, Attorney General.
-
54.
@Baud: Nor do real women. You’ll never hear Kamala Harris whine like Trump. Guaranteed. So tired of all the whining.
-
55.
I’m very glad he called this shit out for what it was and still is, short of just saying they’re poisoning the well.
-
56.
@Martin: A single tear, or possibly a drop of hair dye, runs down Rudy’s cheek.
-
57.
If there is one good thing that came out of this – it is the fact that Marco earned a nickname that apparently will stick to him like shit on a boot.
-
58.
Good for Joe for calling out the betrayal of our democracy.
-
59.
I’m negative.
So glad to hear this. I have a colleague who’s ill and I’m concerned.
-
62.
@WaterGirl: As often, we think alike, WG
-
63.
After January 20th I think liquor stores across the country will experience a drop in sales.
-
64.
No inside shit for Fox news anymore. Honestly hope Biden does like PBO and never go on any of their bullshit shows.
Hell fuq even their “legit news” shows…they can all suck it. Fox gonna dry right on up with Chump joins that weird OAN bullshit and compete directly with Faux News…fuq’ em all.
@GeoffRBennett
·
2m
As Biden concluded his remarks, Peter Doocy of Fox shouted out to the president-elect to ask: “When did you find out your son was being investigated?” Biden turned back and with a dose of sarcasm replied: “Thanks for the congratulations. I appreciate it.” – via
@mikememoli
https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1338649160984223746?s=20
good for you Joe…fuq’ em
-
65.
Half of that speech was Biden basically saying “Fuck you, Trump and Republicans, you lost and we won.” About time someone on our side said it forcefully.
-
67.
That was refreshing.
It will be nice not diving for the mute button every time someone reports on something the President said.
@Elizabelle: All those morons who believed Biden was “senile”, on Rush’s word. Now they can worry about … something else.
Oh, I imagine Fox will continue to doctor video and keep going with the senile story line. The question is whether any of the MAGAts will accidentally see un-doctored video, triggering head explosions, etc.
-
69.
Mara on NPR saying Joe should talk to Trump voters… what a pinhead she is.
-
70.
Somewhat OT, but since he’s soon to lead HHS, I’m stretching it:
(LA Times) SACRAMENTO — California is taking Amazon to court to force the online retail giant to cooperate with a months-long investigation into whether the company is doing enough to protect its workers from the coronavirus, Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said Monday.
Becerra said his office had asked a Sacramento County Superior Court judge to order Amazon to comply with outstanding investigative subpoenas, alleging the firm has not adequately responded to requests for information.
The attorney general’s office issued the subpoenas in August as part of an investigation into Amazon’s protocols for protecting employees from COVID-19 and the status of virus cases at the company’s facilities throughout California.
“Amazon has made billions during this pandemic relying on the labor of essential workers. Their workers get the job done while putting themselves at risk,” Becerra said in a statement Monday. “It’s critical to know if these workers are receiving the protections on the job that they are entitled to under the law.”
He’s not lame ducking it!
-
71.
After January 20th I think liquor stores across the country will experience a drop in sales.
Sales of Coors Lite, Bud, and other piss will go up, but yeah, sales of the good stuff may suffer a drop.
Or not! I know I’ll be doing my part.
-
72.
@cain: Those nicknames were like shivs. “L’il Marco” and “Low-Energy Jeb” and “Lyin’ Ted”. Brutal.
-
73.
I wonder if a physician could spray Joe’s throat with something soothing for future speech
Or hot tea with honey, something. In the midst of a pandemic that is a respiratory disease, that throat clearing is scary. We need him healthy! He’s probably just been talking too much what with all the transition stuff, but they need to find something that works and use it before every public speech.
-
74.
folks really need to be prpared for the bullshit.
Remember this!
@Sifill_LDF
Here’s the new Acting Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen, at his confirmation hearing for Deputy Attorney General in 2019.
https://twitter.com/Sifill_LDF/status/1338649242861252611?s=20
…
@NAACP_LDF
“Jeffrey Rosen’s failure to endorse the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in Brown v. Board of Education is unprecedented and unforgivable.” –
@lisa_cylar
Read our statement urging Senators to vote no on Mr. Rosen’s nomination: http://bit.ly/2VqL6Ze #CourtsMatter
-
76.
@Mary G: A mere 3167480 or so seconds from now.
-
77.
Oh, so that must be the son of Steve Doocy. The horror! Nepotism!
-
78.
This speech coincided with our dinnertime. I’ll try to watch it, but all your comments about his dry throat are scaring me off.
-
79.
We’re up to eight GOP Senators cutting the orange baby loose, including Lindsey Graham, who’s probably getting ready to become the moderate making deals with his old buddy Joe.
Cascade of GOP senators acknowledging @JoeBiden won:
Sen Blunt: “We’ve now gone through the constitutional process and the electors have voted, so there’s a president elect.”
Sen Capito: “It certainly looks that way…it’s time to turn the page and begin a new administration.”
— Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) December 14, 2020
-
80.
@Mike in NC: Not if I can help it. I’ll be toasting Biden-Harris every damn day and coping until it’s my turn for the vaccine.
-
81.
@dmsilev: If all the pearls I own had not been my Mom’s, I would loan them out for the Clutchers!
Also, too, a rusty pitchfork they could fuck themselves with. Just to be nice.
-
83.
@Mary G: Wow, I guess I was expecting Lindsey to be one of the last rats to abandon the sinking ship.
-
84.
@dmsilev: I am SO glad he took trumpov to the woodshed over and over in that speech. Doubly so for the 17 AGs and 126 House GOP traitors.
I know Nancy Smash is going to seat the traitors but I sure wish she wouldn’t.
-
85.
Biden is killing it right now.
“His own cyber security chief”
What nexus – if any – between Trump’s cybersecurity chief’s resignation / firing and the ongoing russian hacks of DHS, Commerce Department and dog-only-knows what other federal agencies?
Anyone know if Christopher Krebs will testify before House committees?
-
86.
@zhena gogolia: We have decided he celebrated with ice cream, and it’s the icky throat goo you get from dairy. Im going with that =-)
-
87.
@Ben Cisco (onboard the Defiant): we were saying similar here in the Fro household ;)
-
89.
Phlemyness familiar to all with allergies.
-
90.
@lamh36: that’s just awesome…ignore (and in ignoring, annoy) the holy hell out of the crap media, Uncle Joe!
-
91.
My favorite part of the speech. Talk about bipartisanship and working together, but let no one think bygones will be bygones.
-
92.
@West of the Rockies: why?
trumpov spent his whole term being president* of his minority of voters.
Biden kicked his ass by 7M votes
When exactly does a president, ANY president, listen to Democratic voters???
(I know the answer is ‘never’…I just want someone to ask Mara)
-
93.
There won’t be a nomination. He will serve as acting, nothing more.
-
94.
@JoyceH: Welcome to the world of Ohioans. Sherrod Brown loses his voice at the end of every campaign. Hasn’t hurt his career a bit, but scares all of his constituents who love him.
-
95.
@West of the Rockies: Mara Liesalot?
-
96.
@WaterGirl: My BJ calendar arrived today! I proudly showed it to my wife, who had no idea there was such a thing let alone that our guys were in it.
She informs me that I misspelled the cat’s name.
I think we’re going to have to do a product recall.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings