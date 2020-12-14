On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
Here are a few more shots from our trip through 8 National Parks in 8 days, November 2018. The beauty, grandeur and sheer magnitude of these places cannot be adequately described with words.
Sunset
This wasn’t actually in a park, but taken from a walking path along the Colorado River in Moab, between our hotel and the entrance to Arches.
We would spend most of the day in a Park, then drive about 3 hours in the late afternoon to get to our next destination. The scenery from the road was almost as incredible as the Parks.
For smart people, this is the beginning of a hike that leads down into the Canyon and out through a more gradual incline. We decided to take the hike in reverse and ended by ascending this section called Wall Street. It was quite a workout!
I still can’t believe the magical images I was able to capture with just an iPhone. This is a truly sacred and mystical place.
Sunrise
