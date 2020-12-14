Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good luck with your asparagus.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Not all heroes wear capes.

This blog will pay for itself.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

What fresh hell is this?

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

This is a big f—–g deal.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

No one could have predicted…

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road – ljt – More Parks

On The Road – ljt – More Parks

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

ljt

Here are a few more shots from our trip through 8 National Parks in 8 days, November 2018. The beauty, grandeur and sheer magnitude of these places cannot be adequately described with words.

On The Road - ljt - More Parks 7
Arches National ParkNovember 1, 2018

Sunset

On The Road - ljt - More Parks 6
Moab, UtahNovember 2, 2018

This wasn’t actually in a park, but taken from a walking path along the Colorado River in Moab, between our hotel and the entrance to Arches.

On The Road - ljt - More Parks 5
Teasdale, UtahNovember 3, 2018

We would spend most of the day in a Park, then drive about 3 hours in the late afternoon to get to our next destination. The scenery from the road was almost as incredible as the Parks.

On The Road - ljt - More Parks 4
Bryce CanyonNovember 4, 2018

For smart people, this is the beginning of a hike that leads down into the Canyon and out through a more gradual incline. We decided to take the hike in reverse and ended by ascending this section called Wall Street. It was quite a workout!

On The Road - ljt - More Parks 3
Bryce CanyonNovember 4, 2018
On The Road - ljt - More Parks 2
Antelope CanyonNovember 6, 2018

I still can’t believe the magical images I was able to capture with just an iPhone. This is a truly sacred and mystical place.

On The Road - ljt - More Parks 1
Antelope CanyonNovember 6, 2018
On The Road - ljt - More Parks
Grand CanyonNovember 7, 2018

Sunrise

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.