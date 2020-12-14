On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. Submit Your Photos

On the Road: Week of December 14 (5 am)

Albatrossity – October in the Sandhills #2

way2blue – Peloponnese, Greece

🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Aerochrome

Captain C – Goes To Japan: Second Tokyo 1

Steve from Mendocino – Reed College

ljt – More Parks

way2blue – Cairngorms National Parks, Scotland

Yvonne – Denali from Wonder Lake

? 🌺 And now, back to Albatrossity, for his last October post in the Sandhills, at least for awhile.

Albatrossity

Our few days in the Nebraska Sandhills in October were full of scenic vistas and birds. Here are a few more images from our mid-October trip to the Hutton Niobrara Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary in north-central Nebraska.