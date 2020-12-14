Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: The Democrats Are Grownups

Monday Morning Open Thread: The Democrats Are Grownups

The current Oval Office Squatter and his enablers, not so much…

    58Comments

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      2020 sucks more donkey ass.

      John le Carre – RIP.

      “Out of the secret world I once knew I have tried to make a theatre for the larger worlds we inhabit,” he wrote. “First comes the imagining, then the search for reality. Then back to the imagining, and to the desk where I’m sitting now.”

      The first book of his that I read was A Perfect Spy. In it he describes a childhood so sick and twisted that it was truly horrific to behold. At the time I wondered what kind of demented mind could even imagine such a thing. Years later I learned that there was no imagining involved. That part was autobiographical:

      “Although I’ve never been to a shrink, writing A Perfect Spy is probably what a very wise shrink would have advised me to do anyway.”

      We will not see his like again.

    6. 6.

      Matt McIrvin

      I think it’s really surprising–and this is inspired by some recent talk on LGM along these lines–that there’s been such a split between even very conservative judges appointed by Trump, and Republican politicians. I would have expected either more politicians to defect from pushing the obviously absurd line that Trump was robbed, or for the judges to be bigger party hacks and play along. But the judges seem to have some professional values that the politicians don’t.

      It’s possible that the judges realize that if they become mere organs of a dictator, they’re personally irrelevant. But then you might expect legislators to realize that too.

    7. 7.

      rikyrah

      Electoral College Vote Schedule10a: NH, VT=711a: IL=2011:30a: DE, NV=912p: AZ, CT, GA, MD, NY, PA, RI, VA=1101p: MN, NM, WI=252p: CO, DC, ME, MI=313p: MA, NJ, WA=373:10p: NE=14:30p: OR=75p: CA=55 (we pass 270 here)7p: HI=4306.— Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 14, 2020

    8. 8.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I mentally gamed out the only scenario that plays out nonzero chances in his attempted autogolpe.

      1. He invokes the legal authority he handily granted himself by EO in 2018 (wingnuts are proudly saying that this kingly decree is “The Law”.

      2. He’s got “actings” in a lot of key points in DOD and DHS. He sends out some DHS/DOJ security contractors to round up recalcitrants like Milley, other chiefs who might get off the fence.

      3. Rely on Senate Rs to be sufficiently cowed to not move on him. Use his new kingly powers to stifle opposition voices.

      4. He then rules effectively by decree, hoping that most of the populace takes the view of my wife, who recently said “millions of people figure out how to live under autocracy – we’d just have to be quiet and live”.

    9. 9.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      The politicians think they’re behavior will be forgotten in short order.  And it probably will be as society begins focusing on the corporate ties of his nominee for the Deputy Assistant Undersecretary for Transportation.  Judges know that their antidemocratic behavior will not be forgotten.

    15. 15.

      John S.

      @Matt McIrvin: It’s really quite simple. Most of these judges don’t ever have to worry about satiating the blood lust of rabid constituents, and have pretty decent job security. The GOP politicians have to bend a knee, or end up getting primaried by some Qanon nut job waiting in the wings.

    24. 24.

      Phylllis

      Working from home this week, with the holiday break through 1/4 starting Friday. No choice, due to being on quarantine until 12/22 because of an exposure at work. No symptoms, and tested negative. I’m getting as much done here as I would at the office, as this is my least busy time of year. Don’t feel a damn bit guilty reading or watching Netflix either.

    25. 25.

      Cameron

      We should find out within the next six months if the Democrats are grownups or not.  A ‘grownup’ lesson would be that ‘actions have consequences.’  This would (in theory) lead to investigation of the misconduct of the current administration.  If we get another dose of look-forward-not-back, I’d have a hard time getting on board with the ‘grownup’ designation.

    26. 26.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Watch, on Jan 20th Dump will hold his own swearing-in ceremony in Florida and insist he’s still prezdit.

    29. 29.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Rob:

      I’m assuming that this is related to the Treasury attack, which is why I’d love Snowjob to be executed – as I’m convinced that it was a development off of the toolkit he lifted.

      I think the same penalty should apply to his co-conspirator, Greenwald.

      Were it up to me, Russian Federation SWIFT access would be finished for about 10 years as a penalty. If it were feasible, there’d be a block on any Russian packets coming through the Internet.

    33. 33.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      @Cameron: They will look into stuff they can fix to reestablish a functioning government.  But Dump is going to pardon everyone for everything, which will preclude criminal indictments.

    35. 35.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Baud:

      Greenwald, Tracey et al are busy screaming about warmongering corporatist elitist democrats, the evils of scorning those who inspire stochastic violence from the right, the Russia probe and the crimes and sins of Hunter Biden while begging Trump for pardons for Snowjob and Asshat (Reality Winner somehow escapes their mention).

    39. 39.

      PST

      @rikyrah:  The WSJ should apologize and move on as fast as it can. This was the furthest thing imaginable from a “strategic coordinated response from the Biden campaign”. At least among my friends, especially women, the reaction was immediate and sarcastic. And since this Epstein guy is a nobody, they just call it the WSJ op-ed.

    41. 41.

      Chyron HR

      I’m still baffled that Crunty Barret’s blank notepad was meant to be a display of legal gravitas rather than complete disinterest in the proceedings.

    42. 42.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud:

      The politicians think they’re behavior will be forgotten in short order.  And it probably will be as society begins focusing on the corporate ties of his nominee for the Deputy Assistant Undersecretary for Transportation.

      Except that insisting he was robbed is going to be the centerpiece of the Trump 2024 campaign, and they’re all going to be required to agree to get reelected. This isn’t going away.

    46. 46.

      PST

      @Baud: I do worry a bit about Wisconsin. If the court there grants the relief sought and enjoins the electors there, which is unlikely but not totally implausible given the split among justices there and their ruling in the prior case, it won’t deny Biden an EC majority. However, it will add an additional talking point to the coming January 6 Congressional offensive. The Trumpists will cite it as proof there is something fishy about the election.

    47. 47.

      Spanky

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: While I agree with you about Snowden’s final disposition, 2 years is an eternity in the cyber world, let alone the decade that’s passed since his heist. There are any number of companies with valuable cyber IP, and FireEye is one of the most popular. My guess is that the rooskies have been planning to pull this off as soon as they were sure Trump was of no further use to them, and after he had weakened our defensive posture.

      It’s Trump that really needs to swing for all the harm he has done us.

    55. 55.

      Cermet

      @PST: Not possible; the consitituion clearly states that after the EC meets (today!), congress and ONLY congress can address EC votes – period. That ship sails today. Also, the Inferior court has ruled that all furthet court issues relating to the election are moot. So state courts can’t rule in such a manner that it leads to confusion on this later point. In other words, state courts basicly have to shoot down any/all arguments unless it can be shown clearly that it doesn’t in any mnanner affect the SC decision. Otherwise, it is DOA.

    57. 57.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      I look forward to congratulating Biden for his victory yet again today. 

      And then on January 6 and 20.

      So. Much Winning.  You traitorous orange bitchass motherfucking LOSER!

      I really hope they have to drag his orange ass out by the feet.

