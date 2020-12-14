Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Monday Evening Open Thread: The EC Votes Are Cast — Biden Wins AGAIN!

Monday Evening Open Thread: The EC Votes Are Cast — Biden Wins AGAIN!

by | 109 Comments

To victory!

    109Comments

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      A new president, a new vaccine and the sun is out after a long storm [narrator: it rained two whole days]. More Mondays should be like this.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Punchy

      Biden with his PhD from College of Electoral.  Harris still writing her thesis, to be finished by 2023.

      How long before Trump sues the EC for allowing one elector from Rhode Island to take a bathroom break during their count, thereby invalidating the whole thing?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      J R in WV

      PLUS;

      FAT BILL BARR IS FIRED — OUTA THERE IN 10 DAYS!

      eta: Not as great as Biden being official President-elect, but still pretty great, on top of the election being over FINALLY !!!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Patricia Kayden

      Huge sigh.

      We have surpassed 300,000 Covid deaths in the United States.Shame on everyone who helped cause it – whether it's people at the top of government who treated it like a hoax/flu, or ordinary Americans on the ground who (still) refuse to wear masks.A totally preventable tragedy.— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 14, 2020

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Splitting Image

      “Don’t you think it’s suspicious that the vote tally was neck and neck all day long until a large number of votes for Biden – from California, a known blue state, mind you – all got added to the count at the exact same time?”

      – Rudy Giuliani, by sometime tomorrow afternoon at the latest.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      They say we’re young and we don’t know
      We won’t find out until we grow

      Well I don’t know if all that’s true
      ‘Cause you got me, and baby I got you

      Babe

      I got you babe

      I got you babe

      Reply
    12. 12.

      kindness

      The Stephen Millers of the Trump Crime Syndicate act so smug/condescending when they say ‘Oh no!  Trump will be sworn it 1/20/21.’  It is hard to stomach and hard to comprehend.  They really believe there are enough assholes in elected office to toss the election results and hand another term to Trump.  Hard to understand.  Even more difficult to believe.  I bet they think they would live through the upheaval that would come with Trump being installed dictator.  Smug & condescending is no bearing on intelligence obviously.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Punchy:

      How long before Trump sues the EC for allowing one elector from Rhode Island to take a bathroom break during their count, thereby invalidating the whole thing?

      Can the Electoral College even be sued? Like I know you’re joking, but could it? Who would even have standing? I’m guessing the state SOS would be the ones who are actually sued?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @kindness:

       They really believe there are enough assholes in elected office to toss the election results and hand another term to Trump.  Hard to understand.  Even more difficult to believe.  I bet they think they would live through the upheaval that would come with Trump being installed dictator.  Smug & condescending is no bearing on intelligence obviously.

      Seriously

      Also, I for one, am not tired of all this winning : )

      Reply
    22. 22.

      JoyceH

      I hate being such an old cynic, but I can’t help but wonder what Trump wants done that Barr wouldn’t do but the new Acting AG will.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Some Republicans are starting to come around.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Splitting Image

      Also Rudy:

      “If California isn’t counted, then Trump’s the winner! Mr. Trump, send those tanks in to arrest the California Democrap Party and install the GOP!”

      Hey, he’s probably just crazy enough to say something like that

      Reply
    32. 32.

      MomSense

      @Patricia Kayden:

      I am a wreck. I’m beside myself with worry and anger.  The wife of my son’s boss tested positive. He and all  the financial advisors who work for him are anti maskers and trumpers.  My son was exposed to him on Friday and had to go get tested today.  My son has asthma so I’m terrified.
      I’m having a really hard time focusing on anything.

      My son is very sweet and trying to reassure me.  He told me that he brought his dog with him to the drive thru testing and it cheered everyone up.  He said all the health care workers came over to pet the dog.

      His boss better pray my son is negative because I am feeling very fucking drive to CT and break everything.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      germy

      Barr wrote a very nice resignation letter:

      Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family…— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

      …Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

      Reply
    38. 38.

      germy

      Breaking: Michigan Republican Rep. Paul Mitchell told CNN that his disgust and disappointment with Trump's efforts to overturn the election results have led him to request that the clerk of the House change his party affiliation to "independent." https://t.co/HQZW2g0Htp— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 14, 2020

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Cheryl Rofer: add one more rat to the lifeboat

      Manu Raju @mkraju · 16m
      “It’s a very, very narrow path for the President,” Lindsey Graham said. He told me he spoke with Biden “a while ago” for about 10 minutes and had a “very pleasant’ conversation with him, saying he would work him where he could.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      p.a.

      In an unusual choice I went with Barr Hill Tom Cat Gin to celebrate.

      I hope every magat follower of the rethug Senators now gladhanding Joe’s victory pays them late-night visits to their gated communities.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Just Chuck

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Naw, that’d be Flynn’s MO.  Rudy would suggest we blanket the state with chemtrails or something.  Or that chemtrails were responsible for Biden’s victory in the first place.  Probably in the same breath.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      mrmoshpotato

      Trump dislikes the Electoral College because his dad couldn’t pay someone to let him in

      Cry harder, Trump trash!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Nicole

      First people vaccinated against Covid in NYS and EC certifies vote.  Today was a fine Monday.

      In the words of those great philosophers, The Who, “Got a feeling ’21 is gonna be a good year.” ;)

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Ajabu

      @Chief Oshkosh:
      We’re doing what we can. Mrs. Ajabu and I dropped our Georgia ballots today at our local library. Long, long lines of Black voters in our neighborhood. Don’t think there were too many Republican votes in that crowd! 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾

      Reply
    57. 57.

      germy

      Bill Barr won’t be missed. He never acted as the Attorney General for the American people but rather as the personal henchman for Donald Trump. He is a corrupt liar who attacked our democracy and did an injustice to justice in this country.

      I’m not done holding him accountable. pic.twitter.com/FjuNb5EEQP

      — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 14, 2020

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Baud

      Already on the job.

      Folks, tomorrow is the last day of open enrollment for 2021 coverage. Head to https://t.co/3CYKhP8ZoR today to find the health insurance plan that works best for you.
      — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 14, 2020

       

      Georgia — in-person early voting starts today. Head to https://t.co/RIJ1L4juwB to find all the information you need to make your voice heard.

      Wear a mask, practice social distancing, and help flip the Senate.
      — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 14, 2020

      Reply
    63. 63.

      sab

      @MomSense: Wow.
      I wish there was a way to say my thoughts and prayers are with you without sounding insincere and Republican, because my thoughts and prayers are with you. In my house we are in a similar situation.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Kattails

      @MomSense: Your outrage is completely understandable. All best thoughts for your son’s safety.

      And this is why we fight McConnell and his GOP enablers over desperately needed relief bills that give corporations a pass on endangering their employees.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Leto: too little, too late you fascist/autocratic enabling sacks of shit. Never forgive, never forget.

      Also, fascist sacks of shit themselves.  Fuck ’em.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Calouste

      @germy: Mitchell is retiring, so his registration as independent will be effective for about three weeks, during which there might not even be a vote. Prime example of GOP courage.

      Oh, and of course he did it after any last ditch efforts to overturn the election has run their course, not before.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      opiejeanne

      I watched the Washington State Electoral vote today, for our grand total of 12 votes. Our Secretary of State is a Republican, Kim Wyman, and she became very emotional (in a good way) when she made her introductory remarks today in Olympia., I mean she was actually moved to tears.

      When she noted that today marks the end of the 2020 election, she breathed, “Thank God!” into the mic. It got a laugh.

      She also noted that it was striking (or heart-warming, or something similar) how all of the women electors were taking photos of their VP ballot with their phones.

      It was a good day.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      NeenerNeener

      @MomSense:  I’m in the same state of panic.

      Yesterday I found out that one of my co-workers has the ‘rona.
      I saw her 10 days ago in a parking lot when I gave her a Baby Yoda toy I was donating to our Christmas charity. We were both masked, and I was wearing a latex glove on the hand I used to give her the bag but I’ve seen all those reports about how you can be 20 feet away from a masked carrier and still catch it. No good deed goes unpunished, I guess.

      I’m not symptomatic yet, though; my temp is normal, I can taste Nutella just fine and I’m hungry.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      BruceFromOhio

      @MomSense: That time waiting for test results is excruciating. We get tempted to fill those dark places with all manner of nasties while the clock ticks away. Plan for the worst, but please keep hoping for the best, and don’t let that chaos overwhelm you.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      randy khan

      @Cheryl Rofer: It’s about freaking time that they acknowledged it.

      But I will take it in good humor because every Senator who acknowledges the result is at least 1/2 of a Senator who won’t be stupid enough to vote to support an objection to the count on January 6.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Kattails

      @p.a.: Wow. I am familiar with Barr Hill Tom Cat gin, that is quite an interesting choice of beverage! This reminded me of the fact that for many years there were few states that allowed distilling; when that changed, suddenly many small local distillers popped up everywhere– or at least in NH and VT–some better than others, but Barr Hill is a very good one.  Saxtons Distillery also make a very nice, completely different Snowdrop Gin :-)

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Alison Rose

      @lamh36: I LEGIT TEARED UP. And I’m gonna bawl like a baby when she’s sworn in. (We will get to watch that, right?? I can’t recall for the life of me if they usually televise the VP oath, since you can fucking bet I didn’t watch in 2016…)

      Reply
    87. 87.

      germy

      A thread that lists Barr’s achievements:

      With bill barr leaving we can never forget barr’s constitutional crime spree and rampage against the rule of law.

      This thread provides some lowlights.

      — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 14, 2020

      In conclusion:

      So while bill barr may be leaving as the nation’s top law enforcement official, his fanatical assaults on the rule of law are chilling.

      Barr should be stripped of his law licenses for life so he can never practice law again. pic.twitter.com/jMGrIDPkAS

      — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 14, 2020

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Mike in NC

      Stephen Miller’s magnum opus was going to be an Executive Order forcing all non-white, non-Christian people to leave the country in 90 days.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Suzanne

      Mr. Suzanne just made pasta sauce and it was a bit less flavorful than normal, and I started worrying that I was losing my sense of taste.

      God, this nightmare is just so exhausting.

      Who knew Hell would be boring? I mean, it just never occurred to me,

      Reply
    99. 99.

      zhena gogolia

      Good:

      Smartmatic—one of two voting machine manufacturers attacked by Trump and his allies (without evidence) for rigging the election—is demanding retractions and delivering legal notices to Fox, Newsmax, and OANN for promoting those baseless lies. https://t.co/dG5I0fQCko— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 14, 2020

      Reply
    101. 101.

      dmsilev

      Word salad of the day:

      And Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) gave a convoluted response to reporters in which he seemed to take great pains not to reference Biden’s victory in any way: “Well, it seems to me that being elected by the electoral college is a threshold where a title like that is probably most appropriate and it’s, I suppose you can say official, if there is such a thing as official president-elect, or anything else-elect. And there’s an inauguration that will swear somebody in and that person will be the president of the United States, but whether you call it that or not, you know, there are legal challenges that are ongoing — not very many — probably not a remedy that would change the outcome but, so, I don’t — again I don’t know how a politician refers to another politician but it does look to me like the big race is really between the inaugural committee and the Justice Department at this point.”

      That last bit, is he trying to insinuate that Biden is about to be indicted or something? Other than that, it’s definitely some Authentic Frontier Gibberish.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      NeenerNeener

      @BruceFromOhio: No, she thought she just had a cold and I didn’t want to catch that either so I only got close enough to her to hand her the bag from the end of my outstretched arm. Then I backed up another foot or so. We talked for about 5 minutes, max, because she had to go run errands with her mom.

      I can cancel the upcoming mammogram for the third time this year, but the car is going to have to go in for the oil change or Kia may decide the rest of my 50,000 mile warranty is void at only 18400 miles.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      WaterGirl

      @MomSense:   Ugh.  People like that need to be shot out of a rocket to another planet were the only people they can hurt are people who deserve it.

      Waiting sucks.  My best friend had to wait 24 days after her husband was diagnosed with COVID before she could get the final negative test and be sure she hadn’t gotten in.

      That she could be in the same house with him for all that time and not get it makes me hopeful for a great outcome for your son.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      BruceFromOhio

      @Suzanne: We’ve been keeping a ready supply of oranges, lemons, and limes for all the cooking and baking (MrsFromOhio) and cocktails (yours truly).

      Every morning I scratch one a little to test the olfactory response. So far, so good.

      … and right there with you on programming in Hell. There have been days where we get goofy and shout nonsense at each other just for something different.

      MFO: You hung the dishtowel backwards AGAIN!

      BFO: YES, I did. And it felt GOOD! I suggest you TRY IT!

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Leto

      Business Insider: Head of White House security office has his right foot amputated because of severe COVID-19 and is facing ‘staggering medical bills,’ new report says

      Jennifer [email protected]
      4h
      NEWS: Crede Bailey was most severely ill among dozens of cases known to be connected to WH. “Crede beat COVID-19 but it came at a significant cost: his big toe on his left foot as well as his right foot and lower leg had to be amputated,” friend says.

      There’s quite a bit at the article, but I’m just going to put this here:

      Bailey’s office handles credentialing for access to the White House complex and works closely with the U.S. Secret Service on security measures. Bailey was known on the compound as a strong Trump supporter.

      Reply

