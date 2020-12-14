biden wins again! https://t.co/WoPTywpdIU
— kilgore trout, tiny desk carpenter (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 14, 2020
Biden officially wins PA pic.twitter.com/7Xp3IhloKy
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2020
🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: With California's 55 electoral votes, Joe Biden has cleared the 270 electoral vote threshold. Watch the moment he clinched the Electoral College here👇 pic.twitter.com/ILDvWwG7zM
— John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 14, 2020
Hell of a day. pic.twitter.com/xvpBuy9qZo
— Seth Masket (@smotus) December 14, 2020
Trump took a routine event for poli-sci professors and C-SPAN junkies and turned it into an all-day NFL RedZone of state capitals.
— Nu Wexler (@wexler) December 14, 2020
Trump dislikes the Electoral College because his dad couldn’t pay someone to let him in
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) December 14, 2020
To victory!
Ad victoriam https://t.co/W4hFILpGuN
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 14, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings