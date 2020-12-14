Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Our Two-Party System — One Party, One Failing / Flailing Cult

Late Night Open Thread: Our Two-Party System — One Party, One Failing / Flailing Cult

by | 6 Comments

Idpol – ‘identity politics’, i.e., racism in a clean shirt…

  • dmsilev
  • mrmoshpotato
  • smike
  • Yutsano

      dmsilev

      The GOP is stuck with Trump now. One thing that his extended temper tantrum has done is force nearly all of the current set of Republican office-holders to publicly declare their support for said temper tantrum. Call it an oath of fealty if you will. Now, consider the hypothetical challenger-to-Trump for 2024. Where do they even start?

      mrmoshpotato

      I think a lot about those White House aides, campaign staffers, and GOP office-holders who spent the first 10 days after the election anonymously saying “what’s the harm in letting him vent while he comes to terms with his loss?” to reporters.

      Yeah!  No harm in letting a Soviet shitpile mobster manbaby scream his fat, orange, fascist head off when he still has the power of the land’s highest office.

      Has Dump learned his lesson yet, Suzie?

      Idiots.

      mrmoshpotato

      I suspect that there are plenty of Republicans who neither intended nor wanted for things to get as out of hand as they have, and who, despite all evidence from the last four years, thought this would all just blow over instead of escalating.— Jacob T. Levy (@jtlevy) December 13, 2020

      Forget it, Jake. It’s been a pile of shit party for at least 40 years.

      mrmoshpotato

      @dmsilev:

      The GOP is stuck with Trump now. One thing that his extended temper tantrum has done is force nearly all of the current set of Republican office-holders to publicly declare their support for said temper tantrum. 

      If only it had been completely fucking obvious that Dump was a pile of shit racist manbaby back in 2015…

      Too bad.  So sad.  Fuck ’em.

