All GOP right now pic.twitter.com/wRtaz90u8n
— Patti Mulligan #StayHome #WearAMask (@chachina) December 12, 2020
I think a lot about those White House aides, campaign staffers, and GOP office-holders who spent the first 10 days after the election anonymously saying “what’s the harm in letting him vent while he comes to terms with his loss?” to reporters.
1/
— Jacob T. Levy (@jtlevy) December 13, 2020
I suspect that there are plenty of Republicans who neither intended nor wanted for things to get as out of hand as they have, and who, despite all evidence from the last four years, thought this would all just blow over instead of escalating.
— Jacob T. Levy (@jtlevy) December 13, 2020
Cowards before and after: “Of 17 Republican attorneys general who endorsed the case none agreed to be interviewed by the Times. Requests for comments sent to the office of more than two dozen top congressional Republicans
were either declined or ignored.” https://t.co/NpngxPE22b
— Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) December 13, 2020
“The quality of ideas seems to play a minor role in mass movement leadership. What counts is the arrogant gesture, the complete disregard of the opinion of others, the singlehanded defiance of the world.” – Eric Hoffer, The True Believer
— Mark K (@mjklin) December 11, 2020
Idpol – ‘identity politics’, i.e., racism in a clean shirt…
this is a pretty strong argument, but it's also possible that a lot of the most recent GOP radicalisation is down to white idpol reacting to the existence of a Black president. we're gonna get a test of the hypothesis real soon https://t.co/ben2BOa2fl
— Zoomcock Archivist ?? (@canderaid) December 11, 2020
