White House staff members are scheduled to receive Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, at a time when first doses are only being distributed to high-risk health care workers. https://t.co/ppeB3JeaTs — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 13, 2020

(Trump tweets that he’s changed his mind about that, but then: Who trusts Trump tweets? I think it’s safe to assume his cronies and coat-holders will get vaccinated, if and when they want it. And that the WH staffers who really need to be protected — the people who clean & cook & guard — will get vaccinated once the Biden administration gets the WH keys. Call me a Cynic!)



People cheer as trucks carrying the first shipment of the Covid-19 vaccine, which is being escorted by the US Marshals Service, leaves Pfizer's Global Supply facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday. ?? Jeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/0brCeBoGFW — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2020

First coronavirus vaccines roll out as officials share months-long timeline for immunization effort https://t.co/fgqfpUVRI0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 13, 2020

COVID-19 vaccines have begun shipping in the U.S., but supplies are expected to be limited for some time. https://t.co/a9zK5jJiix — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) December 13, 2020

Polls show that some health workers are reluctant to get vaccinated against #Covid19. But as @ushamcfarling reports, some can't wait for their chance to roll up their sleeve. https://t.co/AgBbi8tyi7 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 14, 2020

A vaccine won’t help any of the patients with COVID19 in my ER right now. It won’t help those that’ll come tomorrow either. Or the day after. The pandemic is worsening everyday. What’ll get us through the next few months is vigilance. And masks. And distancing. And patience. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) December 14, 2020

Tracking #coronavirus cases & deaths. To date, more than 298,000 people have died and more than 16,271,000 cases have been recorded https://t.co/1UQhjOEwDw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 13, 2020

Tomorrow, we will cross 300,000 deaths in US from COVID-19 In January, we will pass 400,000 deaths. Those deaths will come from infections that have already happened or will this week Challenge is to stop spread before 500K deaths Vaccines will help. But we can, must do more — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) December 14, 2020

The US had +187,901 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 16.7 million. The 7-day moving average rose to over 217,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/UFlclXaQXd — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 14, 2020

“The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects that 500k Americans will have died of the coronavirus by end of March. It expects vaccines will have saved 25k lives by then — but broader mask usage in this period could save even more lives, 56k.” https://t.co/mGMu12lnp6 — Jonah M. Kessel (@jonah_kessel) December 14, 2020

======

The German government has called on citizens to forgo Christmas shopping two days before the country heads into a hard lockdown that will shut most stores, tighten social distancing rules and close schools across the country. https://t.co/h0gRl569ux — The Associated Press (@AP) December 14, 2020

Coronavirus: Germany to go into lockdown on Wednesday https://t.co/SldAnyRx4M — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 13, 2020

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/QLWCwVYDTn — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) December 14, 2020

Bahrain says it has approved the use of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine, following its earlier approval of a vaccine by made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. https://t.co/z6zZBoFmSE — The Associated Press (@AP) December 13, 2020

Japan, South Korea fret as surging coronavirus undermines leaders' support https://t.co/PB9xqi1D2f pic.twitter.com/arvTdsfV6c — Reuters (@Reuters) December 14, 2020

South Korea orders schools to shut as COVID-19 cases spike https://t.co/ZU417q0Lkv pic.twitter.com/PEEsR6i91i — Reuters (@Reuters) December 14, 2020

Malaysia's Top Glove reports worker death due to COVID-19, first since outbreak at firm https://t.co/uYT0dn6RzS pic.twitter.com/K9BKxRQF7k — Reuters (@Reuters) December 14, 2020

Australian state says work from home is over, but employees still shun office https://t.co/G7cb0900so pic.twitter.com/NaUKT27jzb — Reuters (@Reuters) December 14, 2020

New Zealand and Australia agree on quarantine-free travel bubble https://t.co/udLQIzQuuP — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 14, 2020

Brazil's top court orders government to set date for COVID-19 vaccination plan https://t.co/zZvP60ntAq pic.twitter.com/jFrfkaKPxP — Reuters (@Reuters) December 14, 2020

Canada's first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the country, marking the start of the nation's dosage rollout https://t.co/JTDMCLkmU7 pic.twitter.com/Rp7AK5bNT4 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 14, 2020

======

"We don’t want people who have mild allergic reactions to be concerned about getting vaccinated.” — @caseymross reports on @CDCgov's guidance on allergies & #Pfizer's #CovidVaccine. https://t.co/Dnv6BJ6B7p — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 14, 2020

Coronavirus vaccines can have side effects. That typically means they’re working. https://t.co/UdFWdt9tNr — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 14, 2020

A frightening uncertainty persists for those battling 'long COVID' https://t.co/IYZiRZqJLz via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 13, 2020

AstraZeneca's Russian branch says it'll test Russia's Sputnik 5 vaccine in upcoming clinical trials. The trial will look at safety/immunogenicity of AstraZeneca's AZD1222 vax w/ its chimp adenovirus vector & Sputnik V, which has a human adenovirus vector https://t.co/p4iJojGX1y pic.twitter.com/DOMaTmuV7u — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 14, 2020

Phylogenetic analysis of SARSCoV2 in Boston highlights the impact of superspreading events. One in a skilled nursing facility that led to high mortality. Another at an internat'l meeting that led to 300k cases https://t.co/Nhmy9031rR — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 13, 2020

======

US coronavirus cases via @CNN: 0M-1M: 98 days

1M-2M: 44 days

2M-3M: 27 days

3M-4M: 15 days

4M-5M: 17 days

5M-6M: 22 days

6M-7M: 25 days

7M-8M: 21 days

8M-9M: 14 days

9M-10M: 9 days

10M-11M: 7 days

11M-12M: 6 days

12M-13M: 6 days

13M-14M: 6 days

14M-15M: 5 days

15M-16M: 4 days — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) December 12, 2020

Despite record donations this year, nonprofits across the US are struggling with the pandemic's effects. They face rising costs and demands for help, yet are largely without their own support systems, such as volunteers and in-person fundraising events. https://t.co/IRI0cHAcnP — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) December 13, 2020

Germany, you incredible dork. The scientists who led the charge are Turkish Muslim immigrants, you soft-skulled weasel. https://t.co/bK6uvEndHQ — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) December 13, 2020

