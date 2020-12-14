Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

39 Hours to the end of Open Enrollment

For everyone who is buying their health insurance on Healthcare.gov, you have thirty nine to forty three hours to make your selection. Open Enrollment Period (OEP) ends at midnight between December 15 and 16th local time.

Healthcare.gov sometimes gives a short extension and a “waiting in line” opportunity for people who had opened up new accounts but had not completed a choice. Do not count on these extensions.

Go make a reasonable choice. Accept that you are unlikely to make a perfect choice but that you can make a good enough choice.

If you need help, ask away in comments.

      Cornelius

      I have a question! Our family income is above CHIPS eligibility in Georgia, yet the system deferred my 16 year old son’s marketplace eligibility while the state of Georgia conducts some kind of ‘review’ to determine his eligibility for CHIPS. This did not happen last year. I was thinking to call healthcare.gov to try to expedite getting him onto our marketplace plan if it’s possible at all, though I’m not optimistic about that. I am concerned he will have a coverage gap while we wait for Georgia to inevitably deny CHIPS. Is there anything we can do to get him on our BCBS plan before the 1st? Thanks!

      different-church-lady

      Accept that you are unlikely to make a perfect choice but that you can make a good enough choice the insurance industry has deliberately made it impossible to make a good choice, so just make the best choice you can.

      David Anderson

      UI is counted as part of your ACA subsidy relevant income.  If someone thinks that they will have UI for next year, include that estimated income in your estimated guess of what you’ll make next year for subsidy calculations.

       

      As soon as that changes, go back into Healthcare.gov or your state based marketplace to update the income calculation.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      What happens if your address of record changes in mid-year? Asking because I’ve got a situation: I may be an expat, but I’ve been maintaining Stateside health insurance through my family’s address in New York. I’m losing that this year because they’re also becoming expats. I have a health condition that, lacking insurance, will lead me down the bankruptcy-or-death route if it becomes acute. And if that condition becomes an uninsurable pre-existing condition because of a break in the continuity of my medical coverage…

      …I might be in trouble.

