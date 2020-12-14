For everyone who is buying their health insurance on Healthcare.gov, you have thirty nine to forty three hours to make your selection. Open Enrollment Period (OEP) ends at midnight between December 15 and 16th local time.

Healthcare.gov sometimes gives a short extension and a “waiting in line” opportunity for people who had opened up new accounts but had not completed a choice. Do not count on these extensions.

Go make a reasonable choice. Accept that you are unlikely to make a perfect choice but that you can make a good enough choice.

If you need help, ask away in comments.