More from commentor Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson):

Top photo: Pasture or Carolina Rose (Rosa Carolina) We don’t have too many species of native wild rose and they all look similar and lucky for us they all have a similar wonderful fragrance to their flowers. I have to stop and smell they every single time I walk by this bush! Royal Campion (Silene regia) are the names I prefer for this lovely Midwesterner. You’ll also see the unlovely common name Royal Catchfly for this beautiful flower from wet meadows in Illinois and surrounding states where hummingbirds are their main pollinating species. We have a similar flowered, but smaller flowered species in the woods of the east called Fire Pink (Silene virginica) that grew in the woods on the steep slope behind my childhood home near Pittsburgh above the Allegheny river. I always wanted so see it up close, but the slope was too steep to get to it safely. I was in high school and in a flatter, less hazardous location before I got a chance to admire that species and its flowers close up!

Trumpet Honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens) is one of my favorite native vines, mainly because it is the favorite of hummingbirds, but also because it is relatively well behaved and doesn’t tend to attack trellises or houses like the similarly named Trumpet Creeper (Campsis radicans) does! This lovely native honeysuckle has a big flush of bloom when the hummingbirds return and start to nest in June and then has a nice smattering of flowers until late fall. In fact, our biggest and oldest plant on our back-porch’s trellis still has a flower cluster today on December 7th as I write this even though we’ve had several nights with temperatures below freezing! New England Aster (Symphyotrichum novae-angliae) is another native I wouldn’t be without. It is appreciated by many bees and butterflies in late August and September, including monarch butterflies who need to refuel on their long trip to central Mexico in the autumn. I like the purple 4 to 5 foot tall, wild variety rather than the smaller cultivars and It seems that the butterflies prefer the wild types too. There are wild pink flowered ones, but I’m a big fan of the color purple so you know which one I have! We have a good number of other native asters in the east, none of which are any longer classified in the genus Aster, where the Old-World species are placed, because their appearance is due to convergent evolution as a butterfly and bee pollination platform., not the sharing of a most recent common ancestor. I like almost all of them in the garden although a few to try to take over. The late season pollinating insects love them all.

I need more photos, if this Sunday-morning feature is going to continue through the winter!

What’s going on in your garden (tropical / indoor / planning / retrospectives), this week?