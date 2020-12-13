.
FINALLY https://t.co/uxSC78axxp
— kilgore trout, tiny desk carpenter (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 12, 2020
It's Groundhog Day. Again. https://t.co/O927AYugYg
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 12, 2020
In recent days, Trump's team has complained that judges have refused to consider the merits of their claims. The Wisconsin Federal Judge, appointed by Trump did just that.
Here is what he wrote: pic.twitter.com/3dQPeS3NJQ
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 12, 2020
This also has been the case in Georgia, where the focus has been on Fulton County; Michigan, where Wayne County was targeted; and Pennsylvania, where Philadelphia County was in the crosshairs.
Two Wisconsin judges finally call it out.
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 12, 2020
this is take your fucking circus off my lawn level stuff https://t.co/Gl52zwCfJT
— kilgore trout, tiny desk carpenter (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 12, 2020
SAD! Even the Fox interviewer can’t muster any enthusiam for this charade. They just wanna move on…
"They're winning these things on little technicalities, like a thing called standing." pic.twitter.com/fPdLMHX3bg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 13, 2020
