Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Music!

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Music!

32 Comments

Tonight, it’s Medium Cool, hold the BGinCHI.

BG will return to Medium Cool on January 17.  I’ll be holding down the fort in the meantime.  Ideas for Sunday evening culture posts?  Let us know in the comments.

Tonight, let’s talk about MUSIC!

– What music do you listen to when you are celebrating?

– When you want something calming?

– When you want to turn off your brain and just be in the moment?

– What’s the best live concert you ever got to see?

– What’s the one person/group that you regret never getting to see live?

– When you picture yourself hearing Prince or Bowie – or some other artist who was important to you–  for the first time, where were you and what were you doing?

Anything music, here’s your chance to talk about it.  And share it, if you like.

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      JanieM

      – What’s the one person/group that you regret never getting to see live?

      This one is easy: Peter, Paul, and Mary. The other ones I might come back to if I have time.

      Could have seen them at Boston’s Symphony Hall when I was, I think, a sophomore in college. Skipped it for some other stupid thing, then they broke up for many years. Saw Peter and Paul at a small event a few years ago, several years after Mary died

      ETA:

      – When you picture yourself hearing Prince or Bowie – or some other artist who was important to you–  for the first time, where were you and what were you doing?

      Well, might as well answer this one too. I first heard PPM on the record player at my friend’s house when I was a freshman in high school: Stewball was a racehorse, and I wish he were mine….

      My first introduction not only to PPM but to folk music.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      raven

      In the fall of 69 the Stones came to the University of Illinois and I had to go on a stupid field trip that ended up the only course I passed with a D! I’d seen them in 65 on my 16th but it still pisses me off. I missed Woodstock because my sorry ass was defending our freedoms in a far away land!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Emma

      For points 2 and 3, I have to go with the first movement of Schubert’s piano sonata D. 960, especially if I’m playing rather than listening. There are a billion renditions of it out there, but here’s one by Tatiana Nikolayeva, whose interpretation I find very interesting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjsMtOTobMw&ab_channel=FirstPublicChannel

      For point 4, I attended a concert by the orchestra of Oberlin Conservatory some years ago in Singapore. I don’t even remember what they played, besides something from Porgy and Bess, but they were having so much fun twirling their instruments on stage and giving us such a good show that the audience had no choice but to stan. And live music culture in Singapore is such that NO ONE gets a standing ovation, we’re all too paiseh, but everyone stood and cheered the moment these kids finished their program. (Honorable mention goes to The Temptations, who were still going strong with a few different members when I saw them a few years ago. They’ve still got the groove at 70+ years old, lol.)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      zhena gogolia

      In 1975 when I got back from a 3-month camping trip in the USSR and Eastern Europe (college-sponsored — I’ve never camped since), my brother said, “We have tickets to see Bruce Springsteen.” I was like, who? But that was the best (non-classical) concert I’ve ever been to. Next would be Bruce Springsteen in 1981. And I’m not even that big a fan. But he puts on a great show.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Matt McIrvin

      I regret never seeing Talking Heads.

      I saw Tom Tom Club (in their heyday). I saw David Byrne (recent amazing tour). Never saw them all together, live, and that’s clearly never going to happen.

      My other favorite band, They Might Be Giants, I have seen live many times, but the best of all was the first one, in 1990, when it was just Johns Linnell and Flansburgh and they were touring for Flood. Wonderful, bizarre, theatrical show, lots of deep tracks from the three albums that were all they had at the time.

      My second favorite concert ever might be the David Byrne tour, at the waterfront pavilion in Boston in 2018. He took it to Broadway later.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MattF

      I recall a Gillian Welch concert— there was a passage they were playing very slowly and very intensely, and everyone in the audience was listening very carefully— and it occurred to me that if someone just walked in at that moment, they’d wonder what on earth was going on. Great concert, needless to say.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      What is the one person/group that you regret never getting to see live ?

      When I was a college student, we had tickets to see Jim Croce. Then he tragically died. It was  (of course) way more upsetting that he died than I missed him in concert.

      What is the best live concert you ever got to see?

      I saw some great concerts during my college years (Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Chick Corea) and as an adult I was impressed with the Dixie Chicks and U2, but the most fun I ever had at a concert was The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band back in my college days. What a fun show. 

      Reply
    15. 15.

      narya

      Celebrating: BRUUUUUCE. One of the live shows, generally. (and, when I am in A Mood, one of the live instances of either Wrecking Ball or Darkness)
      Calming: Krishna Das (kirtan)
      Best live concert: a performance of “Congo Square,” complete with the African drummers/vocalists (also a couple of Bruce shows)
      Wish I’d seen: Talking Heads, in a 1000-seat venue (TWO years I didn’t go)
      Honorable mention: acoustic Dead/Garcia, and/or some of the live shows

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Matt McIrvin

      …third favorite: Boston Symphony Orchestra playing Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis”.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      ThresherK

      When I’m ill, I like The Blue Nile, especially Hats.

      To wind down I like Sigur Ros, especially their series celebrating the longest day of the year in Iceland. Route One

      Reply
    18. 18.

      prostratedragon

      What’s the one person/group that you regret never getting to see live?

      This one has an easy answer, though hardly the only possibility:
      Miles Davis. Had for several years found some slapstick reason, frequently involving bank accounts, to miss his regular engagements around NYC. Finally got tickets to see him at The Bottom Line in early 1975. As we walked in I think they were playing “Maiyisha” –it was the band from that era anyway. After playing some bars on a keyboard, someone in the from row got Miles’s attention and he jumped down off the stage to talk to them. Apparently, his hip gave way and he had to end the show due to the pain. Soon after that his long hiatus from music was under way …

      Some things just aren’t meant to be.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)

      Best concert was Kate Bush in September 2014.  First time I ever heard her was watching the Kenny Everett show, which used to air on channel 4 in New York after Saturday Night Live.

      I first heard artists like REM and Robyn Hitchcock while listening to WNEW-FM late at night, nocturnal teen that I was.  Does the radio matter like that to anyone anymore?  I haven’t listened in ages.

      I used to regret not seeing Roxy Music in concert, until I saw Bryan Ferry at the art man a couple of years ago and it occurred to me that he’s pretty much been re-recording Avalon for the last 35 years, so seeing him live was close enough.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      arrieve

      @Omnes Omnibus:  I was just going to answer that I saw the Clash at Shea Stadium, opening for the Who. I hadn’t been a huge fan before and Shea Stadium is not the best place to see anyone, but that was amazing.

      The best concerts were at Winterland in San Francisco. Not too big, grungy but not disgusting. I also saw the Who there. And the Kinks. And Springsteen. All wonderful shows.

      I have no desire to see big rock concerts any more. The only regret I have is that I had tickets for Joni Mitchell’s comeback, probably 20 years ago now, and my mom had an emergency and I had to give the tickets away.

      I’m quite happy listening to the amazing variety of music now available via streaming. My favorites change week by week, but I’ve surprised myself by loving Taylor Swift’s pandemic release Folklore. I play it over and over again.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Martin

      @zhena gogolia: I went to see U2 in Philly in the 80s, and Bono had a broken arm, so they called up a fan to play one song, and Bruce to play a bunch others. To say the crowd lost their fucking mind when Bruce showed up out of the blue is a bit of an understatement.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA): When I had a looong car commute, WERS (Emerson College’s public rock station) was my refuge.

      The car wore out from years of heavy use and died from pandemic non-use and it’s about time to get a new one anyway, and the thing is unlikely to fetch more than scrap value, so… I donated it to WERS. Did it for rock and roll.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Dave P

      – What music do you listen to when you are celebrating?
      Old Motown.

      – When you want something calming?
      Antonin Dvorak’s Serenade for Strings in E Major.

      – What’s the best live concert you ever got to see?
      Peter Frampton and Rory Gallagher in 1975. Peter Frampton was on the tour where he recorded “Frampton Comes Alive” but it hadn’t been released yet. Rory Gallagher was on fire–he played some absolutely incredible licks from his beat-up Stratocaster and played two encores (something I’d never seen a warm-up act do before or since). If you’ve listened to “Frampton Comes Alive”, that was basically the set he played and he and his band were in top form.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Craig

      Me and a friend were bored at our parents houses home from school for some holiday. We went down to the local crappy 80s rock and stumbled into some band called The Pixies on their first tour. Absolutely stunned.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Uncle Omar

      Calming…Pastoral

      Best Concert…The Dead in early ’71, when Garcia was also playing pedal steel for the New Riders of the Purple Sage

      Act I never saw live…Dylan, how bad is that?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @arrieve: Taylor Swift is an Artist who is also immensely Popular, and that confuses some people. But I’m liking her music more and more these days.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SFBayAreaGal

      – What music do you listen to when you are celebrating?

      Classical Rock and Roll

      – When you want something calming?

      Classical Music

      – When you want to turn off your brain and just be in the moment?

      Classical Music

      – What’s the best live concert you ever got to see?

      Bill Graham Day on the Green, the groups that day  were Lynard Skinner, Peter Frampton, Santana, and the Outlaws

      Also saw Rolling Stones

      – What’s the one person/group that you regret never getting to see live?

      Creedence Clearwater Revival

      Reply

