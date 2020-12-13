Tonight, it’s Medium Cool, hold the BGinCHI.

BG will return to Medium Cool on January 17. I’ll be holding down the fort in the meantime. Ideas for Sunday evening culture posts? Let us know in the comments.

Tonight, let’s talk about MUSIC!

– What music do you listen to when you are celebrating?

– When you want something calming?

– When you want to turn off your brain and just be in the moment?

– What’s the best live concert you ever got to see?

– What’s the one person/group that you regret never getting to see live?

– When you picture yourself hearing Prince or Bowie – or some other artist who was important to you– for the first time, where were you and what were you doing?

Anything music, here’s your chance to talk about it. And share it, if you like.