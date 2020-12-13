This is a benefit for Fair Fight, Warnock and Ossoff Campaigns – as I told raven when he brought this to my attention, Good Music + Georgia Runoffs is right up our alley.

Posting this now for anyone who might be interested, so you can plan ahead. Then I will pin it to the top of the blog at 7:30 for the duration of the concert.

The concert is free. They will ask for donations between performers.

I have never heard of 1000 Grandmothers for Future Generations, but just reading that name brought tears to my eyes.

Open thread.