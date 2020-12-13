Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Just a few bad apples.

How has Obama failed you today?

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Shocking, but not surprising

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

This blog will pay for itself.

This is how realignments happen…

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

No one could have predicted…

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Georgia Runoff Races / Georgia Voices for a Blue Senate: A Virtual Concert Tonight at 8pm Eastern

Georgia Voices for a Blue Senate: A Virtual Concert Tonight at 8pm Eastern

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

Georgia Voices for a Blue Senate

This is a benefit for Fair Fight, Warnock and Ossoff Campaigns – as I told raven when he brought this to my attention, Good Music + Georgia Runoffs is right up our alley.

Posting this now for anyone who might be interested, so you can plan ahead.  Then I will pin it to the top of the blog at 7:30 for the duration of the concert.

The concert is free.  They will ask for donations between performers.

I have never heard of 1000 Grandmothers for Future Generations, but just reading that name brought tears to my eyes.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • debbie
  • geg6
  • John Revolta
  • Kelly
  • LuciaMia
  • MattF
  • NeenerNeener
  • raven
  • TomatoQueen
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    3. 3.

      Kelly

      Open Thread: Charlie Pride

      In the sixties we lived in a tiny two bedroom house with an adjacent unheated bunkhouse. My brother and I slept in the bunkhouse during the warm months. We shared a hide-a-bed in the living room once the cold rain set in. The wood stove was there. Dad always got up first, before daylight. Left the lights off. He’d turn on the radio, always tuned to KXL. It was a country station at the time staffed by DJs with classic mellow radio voices. Built the fire then sat in the rocker next to the stove smoking a hand rolled cigarette. Charlie Pride would sing “Crystal Chandeliers”. Dad turned a light on when he finished his smoke. It was as cosy as I’ve ever felt.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Yutsano

      Bonnie Raitt alone would attract some bodies.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      geg6

      Just an FYI, WaterGirl.  Just sent you an email about a site issue.  Am currently on my laptop but site is inaccessible through my phone.  I’m taking a wild guess that it’s the banner ad.  But I don’t know a damn thing about it, thus my plea to you.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      raven

      Art Rosenbaum is a retired UGA art prof who won a grammy for:

      BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

      Art Of Field Recording Volume I: Fifty Years Of Traditional American Music Documented By Art Rosenbaum.

      Hawk Proof Rooster and Hog Eyed Man are dear friends who love music and love the effort.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      We just said goodbye to an old friend. This couple had been very important to my wife when she was an undergrad, and we saw a lot of them when we were first married, but in recent years they’d kind of faded to Christmas card friends (funny how that happens, isn’t it?)

      We heard from the husband that his wife had died on Thanksgiving Day after a battle with cancer, and he passed along a recording of the Zoom service which we just finished watching.

      So… kind of in a somber and melancholy mood here at the moment. They are our age or just a few years older.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @geg6: I just saw that and replied.

      Not sure if the ad guys is reachable on Sunday, so I made a few changes that could possibly help. Or not.

      I asked you to try a couple of things so I can see if the problem is limited to the front page and to ask you to check to see whether what I did helped

      edit: Thanks for writing.  I can’t fix what I don’t know about.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      zhena gogolia

      @Yutsano:

      I love Rhiannon Giddens.

      I’m on a monthly donation to FairFight already, and we were going to watch TV tonight. I hope maybe this will be recorded.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia: A lot of these live fundraiser events this year have not been recorded – not sure if this one will be that way, or not.

      But I imagine the idea is that if a person can watch later, they will be less inclined to give, and you can fast-forward through the “please give us money” parts!

      It sounds good.  I am going to watch as much of it as I can.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.