The first U.S. shots of Pfizer’s newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine will be administered as early as Monday morning, with shipments scheduled to go out Sunday, according to the Army general organizing the rollout https://t.co/XpIL1ElT6g pic.twitter.com/MoT8JLdhTe — Reuters (@Reuters) December 13, 2020





First coronavirus vaccines head to states, starting historic effort. Distributing supplies is a daunting logistical challenge, involving sophisticated tracking equipment, military contingencies and tight security https://t.co/nKD2xGTELY — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 13, 2020

The first trucks carrying a COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use in the United States are getting ready to roll out of a Michigan manufacturing plant. The shipments will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American history. https://t.co/SUMOeAWIdq — The Associated Press (@AP) December 13, 2020

This map from the https://t.co/6kWMww3KUq shows where COVID-19 is spreading most rapidly, on a per capita basis, in the past week. https://t.co/yKEwCLtZBJ pic.twitter.com/AAxyAOrklr — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 13, 2020

The US had +220,298 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 16.5 million. The 7-day moving average rose to nearly 217,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/fglrtO7W4K — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 13, 2020

Recap of these reports: https://t.co/Zpvhutay62

White House: “Vaccine implementation will not substantially reduce viral spread, hospitalizations, or fatalities until the 100 million Americans with comorbidities can be fully immunized, which will take until the late spring.” pic.twitter.com/YXosv7Qf9v — Liz Essley Whyte (@l_e_whyte) December 12, 2020

How many Americans will die before the vaccine reaches scale? New estimates suggest the U.S. will reach 400k deaths by the end of January https://t.co/Gn2I19Ke2D — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 12, 2020

======

South Korea reports 1,030 coronavirus cases, second daily record https://t.co/l1D75FqimX pic.twitter.com/fK4yhVkEUa — Reuters (@Reuters) December 13, 2020

Japan’s daily coronavirus cases have exceeded 3,000 for the first time while the government delays stricter measures for fear of hurting the economy ahead of the holiday season. Experts say serious cases are on the rise around the country. https://t.co/mpA5xnSLYY — The Associated Press (@AP) December 13, 2020

Russia confirmed 28,137 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total caseload to 2,625,848 https://t.co/FE3kLhvApU — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 12, 2020

Russia recorded more than 47,000 excess deaths in October, the single most deadly month in Russia for more than a decade, @JakeCordell reportshttps://t.co/6KqC6eyYeo — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 12, 2020

Stockholm’s ICU capacity hit 99% this week. Sweden 🇸🇪 is also completely out of ICU nursing staff because of high resignation rates. There are now fewer ICU healthcare staffers than in spring surge. #COVID19 burnout is real. Chasing herd ruins HC systems. https://t.co/TXEQyB7XXI — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 12, 2020

Germany to close non-essential shops from Dec 16-Jan 10 – draft govt proposal https://t.co/OrVzoS4C8K pic.twitter.com/mrt3rWXaS7 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 13, 2020

France has relaxed coronavirus restrictions and will allow care home residents to spend time with their families and receive visits during the holiday season. The new rules will apply from Dec. 15 to Jan. 3. https://t.co/TDovS9OpPz — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 12, 2020

“This is not a party. This is a scientific study." Hundreds of people will attend a live concert at a Barcelona theater as part of a medical study to evaluate the effectiveness of same-day coronavirus screening to safely hold cultural events. https://t.co/iMAW4r0kZz — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 12, 2020

AP PHOTOS: Italian doctors check on patients in rural areas during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of those who receive house calls don't need to or don't want to be taken to hospitals, helping free up space for people who can't receive treatment at home. https://t.co/9a7y6RvcPg — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 13, 2020

Egypt receives 1st shipment of Chinese vaccine tested in United Arab Emirates. The vaccine, manufactured by Sinopharm, is said to be 86% effective. Egypt's health ministry says health care workers will be vaccinated 1st. 2 doses to be administered ovr 21 days pic.twitter.com/hmFjsq6ieI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 12, 2020

Peru suspends clinical trials of Chinese-made COVID vaccine. Peru's nat'l institute of health said it interrupted the trial after a volunteer had difficulty w/ arm movement, suggestive of Guillain-Barre syndrome. Vax is a product of China's Sinopharma https://t.co/Tz1FLHKQx2 pic.twitter.com/Rs7AgrUM65 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 12, 2020

No pickers, no coffee: How Covid threatens Colombia's harvest https://t.co/g3XYpn2fsv — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 13, 2020

Brazil’s government has presented a coronavirus immunization plan that provides initially for only enough shots for about a quarter of the population and does not indicate a start date. https://t.co/18pkEyZHYA — The Associated Press (@AP) December 13, 2020

Mexico reports 12,057 new coronavirus cases, 685 more deaths https://t.co/zufMJWziGz pic.twitter.com/bXaoYGtVtT — Reuters (@Reuters) December 13, 2020

======

Why RNA vaccines for COVID-19 raced to the front of the pack https://t.co/dHbt769I6S via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 12, 2020

This is what happens when my obsession is temporarily the country’s obsession: I get to write 15,000 words answering every possible question you might have about Covid vaccines. And if we missed one, tell us & we’ll add it! https://t.co/hgmseXqyWI — Tara Haelle (@tarahaelle) December 11, 2020

Great news for all women of childbearing age – who are over represented among health care workers. https://t.co/WQzDNxruQv — Kathleen Neuzil (@kathleen_neuzil) December 12, 2020

======

Snowbirds who typically escape harsh winters in Canada and elsewhere aren't traveling to warm weather states like Arizona and Florida this year, scared away by COVID-19 or blocked by pandemic border restrictions. https://t.co/Bro493kst4 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 12, 2020

After students came back, deaths in college towns rose https://t.co/N6CLhgGLEV — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 13, 2020

Coronavirus is spreading like a weed and the hospitals are running out of beds for the sickest patients in California's agricultural heartland. https://t.co/SndnxQtFQa — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) December 12, 2020

“While he was making the case for no new business restrictions, DeSantis’ office refused to publicize reports from the task force which recommended a more robust public response.”https://t.co/Lb274IDNf0 — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) December 13, 2020