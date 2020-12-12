I think Steve Schmidt was drunk-tweeting last night, but it was kind of delightful. I’m under no illusions about the Lincoln Project peeps, but I find some of them entertaining, particularly Schmidt. First, he tried to bully Lil’ Marco into debating him:

Hey @marcorubio I know I am just a humble citizen of the Republic with little standing to demand an audience with so great a figure of our ruling class as you….I am untitled.

Yet, I believe we should debate. You will say it is your exalted title that prevents this. We both know it is your cowardice, grifting and corruption that prevents it. You are scared. Why don’t we face off? Put this Rhino in his place? You don’t have it. You are a dead beat punk who doesn’t have the integrity to manage a corporate credit card account or the judgement to be a US Senator. I’m from NJ. I will forever love how Chris Christie owned you in that debate. The look on your face:.. omg.. he humiliated you more than you humiliated yourself with your dry mouth panicked water sipping during the state of the Union. I hope you lose your reelection. Maybe you will and maybe you won’t. Who knows. I don’t care at some level. I’m going to carve your name in to the American story like an etching in granite. It will never go away. Your children and grandchildren will be embarrassed by you.

Ha! I love it when Schmidt goes after Lil’ Marco because he knows how to strip the bark off that phony shitgopher.

Then Schmidt addresses AOC, making the case that the Squad and the Lincoln Project should be allies. No, really:

I would like to officially reach out to @AOC on behalf of the @ProjectLincoln in defense of democracy. We disagree on many issues and that is ok in our view. Btw, we don’t look down on waitresses. We admire them. We are all the types of guys who always tip at 50% or more. I have an idea. Let’s approach each other and our points of view with good faith. We say the following with respect and seriousness Ma’am. Our hand is open and we need to work together or we are going to lose America. The fight will last for many years. Here is the unexpected part. A democratic-socialist and former waitress who knows what it is to actually work combined with @ProjectLincoln and many others is going to hold the line together. We will not yield and we will never break. We are the side opposed to autocracy. We are the left and right flanks of a broad coalition. Should we buckle, they will win. We must not. We are together. We pledge to listen. We pledge to learn. We pledge to be open to your ideas and we pledge to compromise. We have no such offer for the other side. There are only two ways to win a fight. You can win through submission or exhaustion. Submission=Berlin 45. Exhsustion=Saigon 75 . We have no open hand for the nationalists, white nationalists, fascist proud boys, militia groups, conspiracy theorists ect. Our proposition is We win- you lose. There is no accommodation. It is zero sum. Our coalition is fragile but it must hold. @AOC perhaps you look at us and see something that is not so. We do not know each other and perhaps we should. Maybe even it is the case that the future of the country Depends on us. Know this, since know one asked, we all admire your coviction, Integrity and guts. We say the following with respect. Maybe it is the case that we are stronger together. I wish you a merry Christmas and all of your supporters a happy holiday season. We admire Your conviction. You are a living example of democracy and the importance of faith and belief in the system. We are one election away from losing this country to Autocrats. We stand with you against that. We hope you will stand with us also. God bless America.

My guess is he’ll wake up this morning and think, “Wait, what? Oh no I didn’t!” and grab his phone…

