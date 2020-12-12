Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Squishable Saturday Morning Open Thread

I think Steve Schmidt was drunk-tweeting last night, but it was kind of delightful. I’m under no illusions about the Lincoln Project peeps, but I find some of them entertaining, particularly Schmidt. First, he tried to bully Lil’ Marco into debating him:

Hey @marcorubio I know I am just a humble citizen of the Republic with little standing to demand an audience with so great a figure of our ruling class as you….I am untitled.
Yet, I believe we should debate. You will say it is your exalted title that prevents this. We both

know it is your cowardice, grifting and corruption that prevents it. You are scared. Why don’t we face off? Put this Rhino in his place? You don’t have it. You are a dead beat punk who doesn’t have the integrity to manage a corporate credit card account

or the judgement to be a US Senator. I’m from NJ. I will forever love how Chris Christie owned you in that debate. The look on your face:.. omg.. he humiliated you more than you humiliated yourself with your dry mouth panicked water sipping during the state of the Union.

I hope you lose your reelection. Maybe you will and maybe you won’t. Who knows. I don’t care at some level. I’m going to carve your name in to the American story like an etching in granite. It will never go away. Your children and grandchildren will be embarrassed by you.

Ha! I love it when Schmidt goes after Lil’ Marco because he knows how to strip the bark off that phony shitgopher.

Then Schmidt addresses AOC, making the case that the Squad and the Lincoln Project should be allies. No, really:

I would like to officially reach out to @AOC on behalf of the @ProjectLincoln in defense of democracy. We disagree on many issues and that is ok in our view. Btw, we don’t look down on waitresses. We admire them. We are all the types of guys who always tip at 50% or more.

I have an idea. Let’s approach each other and our points of view with good faith. We say the following with respect and seriousness Ma’am. Our hand is open and we need to work together or we are going to lose America. The fight will last for many years.

Here is the unexpected part. A democratic-socialist and former waitress who knows what it is to actually work combined with @ProjectLincoln and many others is going to hold the line together. We will not yield and we will never break. We are the side opposed to autocracy.

We are the left and right flanks of a broad coalition. Should we buckle, they will win. We must not. We are together. We pledge to listen. We pledge to learn. We pledge to be open to your ideas and we pledge to compromise. We have no such offer for the other side.

There are only two ways to win a fight. You can win through submission or exhaustion. Submission=Berlin 45. Exhsustion=Saigon 75 . We have no open hand for the nationalists, white nationalists, fascist proud boys, militia groups, conspiracy theorists ect. Our proposition is

We win- you lose. There is no accommodation. It is zero sum. Our coalition is fragile but it must hold. @AOC perhaps you look at us and see something that is not so. We do not know each other and perhaps we should. Maybe even it is the case that the future of the country

Depends on us. Know this, since know one asked, we all admire your coviction, Integrity and guts. We say the following with respect. Maybe it is the case that we are stronger together. I wish you a merry Christmas and all of your supporters a happy holiday season.

We admire Your conviction. You are a living example of democracy and the importance of faith and belief in the system. We are one election away from losing this country to Autocrats. We stand with you against that. We hope you will stand with us also. God bless America.

My guess is he’ll wake up this morning and think, “Wait, what? Oh no I didn’t!” and grab his phone…

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    88Comments

    3. 3.

      RandomMonster

      I listened to the LP podcasts a lot this year and found them insightful. They also reassured me that there are self-ascribed conservatives who despise and oppose Trumpism as much as I do. I’m glad they are around.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      Maybe AOC and Steve will meet for drinks.   nah won’t happen

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      As this seems the more freewheeling of the dueling threads –

      B-J so late night it’s morning? Weekends, being more casual, presumably allow for cutting some slack, so a little something blue (as in NSFW; shoo the kiddies out) as spice with your java.

      :)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Today is my 50th wedding anniversary. Obviously, I was a child when I got married. :-)

      We ordered a special cake and will tale pieces to friends’ homes to leave outside and remote-share. This will not be exactly the celebration you see on TV but we’re still here, and cake is good!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WereBear

      @RandomMonster:

      I listened to the LP podcasts a lot this year and found them insightful. They also reassured me that there are self-ascribed conservatives who despise and oppose Trumpism as much as I do. I’m glad they are around.

       
      Considering they are all the creative and administrative geniuses who supported everything that led to Trump, and that Trumpism simply consists of saying the quiet parts out loud, I do not share this sentiment.

      They’re Speer at the Nuremberg trials. Not as bad, but still, bad.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Wag

      Steve reached out to AOC and is completely sincere about everything he says.  He has been a guest on Al Frankin’s  podcast a couple of times this year, and he is a gentleman who keeps his word.  The LP is an ally that we can rely on.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mary G

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Happy Anniversary to you and Mr. DAW, that cradle robber. My grandparents celebrated at McDonald’s. My mom was horrified, she had a fancy party all planned. I remember the hamburgers cost 15 cents.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      germy

      Schmidt went after Matt Gaetz a few weeks ago. Same aggressive challenges. Hinted that stories about Gaetz would eventually come out. Stories about hookers and blow.

      Who knows?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      germy

      There was a Christmas party last night at the White House.  And last night I predicted here that Trump’s remarks to his guests would be …. interesting.  Turns out I was wrong:

      Trump was scheduled to attend a holiday party around the time the Supreme Court ruling came down. But around 8:30 p.m., guests were informed that Trump would not be coming down from the residence to speak. https://t.co/RS0mYzIskv

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 12, 2020

      Reply
    33. 33.

      germy

      So the Kraken is now Calamari?

      Sidney Powell’s secret ‘military intelligence expert' — referred to in court filings as 'Spyder' – is an IT guy from Dallas who washed out of Army intel training and spent most of his mil career as a 'wheeled vehicle mechanic.' https://t.co/JNAF842Wib

      — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) December 12, 2020

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Sloane Ranger

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:  Congratulations! May you have many more!

      In regard to Steve Schmidt, he was interviewed on Amanpour about a week – 10 days ago and made exactly the same points, including the invitation to AOC and the progressives so, while he may well have been merry, I don’t think he was falling down oh my God, don’t tell me I did/said that drunk!

      As far as I can tell, the LP people’s position is that this is a fight where everyone who supports democracy should work together. We can get back to fights over policy once it’s won.

      My take.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Wag

      @germy:   I don’t get the stupidity of the Trumpists and bone headed cultural references. The DEATH STAR was an awful, genocidal tool of a fascist government, not an admirable metaphor for an election strategy.  And the Kraken?  It was an uncontrollable demon unleashed on a peaceful city by a God after he was fed lies by his evil brother, and the Kraken was killed by a brave hero who fought tooth and nail to destroy it.  It’s almost like they stop watching the movies at the destruction of Alderon, or at the initial destruction unleaded against the city, and refuse to see the downside of their revered villain’s actions.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @germy@Spanky: He was the only one I could think of but when I tried googling it, the only thing I could find re him and twitter was that he had been banned. My google-fu is seriously lacking.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Betty Cracker

      @Sloane Ranger: I definitely believe he’s sincere. One problem folks on our side have with Schmidt & Co. (aside from policy disagreements, I mean) is all the dirty tricks and low-down smears they’ve perpetrated against Dems in their past lives as GOP operatives. The LP people are unapologetic about it. Basically, their attitude is “fuck it; that’s what it took to win.” Honestly, I think we could learn from that.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      germy

      @Wag:  I don’t get the stupidity of the Trumpists and bone headed cultural references. The DEATH STAR was an awful, genocidal tool of a fascist government, not an admirable metaphor for an election strategy.  And the Kraken?  It was an uncontrollable demon unleashed on a peaceful city

      Maybe they’re just being honest about their intentions

      Reply
    52. 52.

      germy

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      There’s a photo of him on the screen grab of his remarks.

      He’s seriously pissed.  Says his life was ruined.  He really thought he’d build a media empire for himself.  Feels betrayed by the Supreme court and Kavanaugh in particular.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      HalfAssedHomesteader

      Steve Schmidt better watch out or Ted Cruz will pick someone to beat him up. TBH, I get kind of an SNL Sean Connery on Jeopardy vibe from that.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Wag

      @germy:   You are absolutely right.  Which means that we need to stick together, with our X-wings and the bag with the head of Medusa so we can blow up their Death Star and turn their monsters into crumbling piles of stone.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      WereBear

      @Betty Cracker: Sincere? They are skilled mercenaries. I will give them this: they are smart amoral scum.

      It is cheering to see them on our side because they put a wet finger into the wind and joined us. So I feel we might be successful since the rats left the Republican ship.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Happy Anniversary!

      Re Steve Schmidt and AOC, I call bullshit.  If he wanted a real alliance with her, he wouldn’t have asked for it publicly.  What he did was manipulation.  You already see it in the responses on that Twitter thread — anyone who questions his sincerity gets attacked for not wanting to reach across the aisle and work together, because anyone who rightfully questions Project Lincoln’s long-term goals is ruining everyone’s feel-good Kumbaya moment.  If she expresses any skepticism, no matter how understandable, she’s now the bad guy.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      trnc

      @germy: So the Kraken is now Calamari?

      Yeah, the portion that was left out by the stove for 2 weeks until the health inspectors showed up and shut the place down.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @germy: I saw that but it didn’t really look like him to me. I remember his face as being much thinner than that. shrug  Anyway, now I know.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      WereBear

      @debbie: I am completely baffled by your question. The Lincoln Project is every smart operative formerly of the Republican Party.

      I’m not a political operative and I have always been in the Democratic Party.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @WereBear: I’m happy that the LP guys are curb stomping Republican ass, but I’ll be happier when we don’t need them anymore and we can evict them from the premises.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      mesmer a la carte

      The Supreme Court giveth and taketh away.  Oddly timed decisions mark it that 20 years ago today Bush v Gore was decided.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Ken

      @germy: Says his life was ruined. He really thought he’d build a media empire for himself.

      They can’t all go into the media empire grift, and with Trump obviously planning to get into that (since 2015, yet) anyone who tries will be attacked as competition.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      WereBear

      @The Thin Black Duke: That’s an excellent assessment.

      And I’m not underestimating the impact they had on turning Republicans about getting rid of Trump. After all, these are voters, who are used to seeing the knives come out in a political fight. And will respond to it.

      It was important to get rid of Trump, but how are we going to get rid of Trumpists? My own solution, “sanity hearings for everyone who is still a Republican,” is very labor intensive under current guidelines.

      We’ve never had to tackle so many cult followers at once, and perhaps it is waaaay past time we do so.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Geminid

      @Wag:     It would be great if internal stresses debilitate the republican party, but we might as well assume the republicans will come back strong in 2022. They have refined their techniques of getting out their vote and suppressing ours. So I don’t think we can afford to be choosy about allies. It’s not like we can choose anyway; Schmidt et al are in the fight regardless of what Democrats think of them.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      debbie

      Anyway, I read how people want to punish the 100+ reps who signed onto that Texas atrocity, but it has to extend to the entire party. Weasel Rob Portman played at measured dignity when he told a local reporter just after the election that he wanted Trump to have the opportunity to present his case and would refer to Biden as president-elect if Trump had not made his case by last Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Silence on Tuesday. The reporter has called and emailed Portman’s office every day since then and received zero response. This reporter has a long, very strong reputation here and every politician usually drops everything to speak with her or appear on her weekly news program.

      Pussy weasel.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      debbie

      @Jay:

      I guess my father, a lifelong Republican who died in 1974, is also responsible.

      Trump is responsible for Trump. His followers are responsible for Trump. If Schmidt never supported Trump, he is not responsible.

      I mean, seriously. You are basically supporting the contention that because the Democratic party once included Klan members, The Democratic party must forever be labeled as Klan supporters.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      WereBear

      @debbie: My point was that I don’t blame Schmidt for Trump, which is what many here seem to be doing.

       
      I can blame Schmidt for Palin, of course! It was his idea. And it was entirely because of her “toss red meat to the rabid weasels” appeal that peaked with Trump.

      We’re Democrats. We want to think well of people :)

      Reply
    88. 88.

      WereBear

      @debbie: The Republican Party of 1974 acted responsibly in getting Nixon out of power. This was before the conservative takeover which installed Reagan.

      I’m rather specific about my complaints.

      Reply

