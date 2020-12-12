.
When you lost the election a month ago, but still find ways to lose over and over again, almost daily, for the entire month thereafter—I think there's a Hanukkah joke in there somewhere.
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) December 12, 2020
AP EXPLAINER: The elections lawsuit dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court was filled with claims that failed to withstand basic scrutiny. Here is a look at some of them: https://t.co/pZWmwnFinz
— The Associated Press (@AP) December 12, 2020
It won in November. The rule of law won today. https://t.co/fu28zTBxed
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 12, 2020
All 50 states and D.C. have now certified their 2020 election results:
Biden 81,282,376 (51.3%)
Trump 74,222,576 (46.9%)
That's a 2.4 point margin swing against Trump vs. 2016 and a 15.9% increase in votes cast.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 11, 2020
2/ And have we ever before seen so many officials say “hey! That losing you’re doing so hideously, so flailingly, so spasmodically — that looks like something I want to be a part of!
“This effort, based on nonsense and lies, to disenfranchise millions of Americans, sign me up!”
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 12, 2020
The final nail in the coffin was SCOTUS finding out that if they took the case they'd have to talk to Ted Cruz.
— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) December 11, 2020
ETA:
Good night! 🗽 https://t.co/2WtDUVsRtI
— Arizona Democratic Party (@azdemparty) December 12, 2020
