Saturday Morning Open Thread: NOPE

by | 21 Comments

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Saturday Morning Open Thread: NOPE

Saturday Morning Open Thread: NOPE

by | 21 Comments

Saturday Morning Open Thread 4

(Signe Wilkinson via GoComics.com)
.


ETA:

    21Comments

    2. 2.

      Anonymous At Work

      It was still 7-2.  No telling what Alito and Thomas wanted to do about the merits but the total lack of merits and evidence were not encouraging.  Given those two, I suspect that they wanted to take names, like Trump does.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MattF

      Twitter has disabled ‘likes’ and responses to Trump’s latest, only allowing retweet + comment. IMO, meltdown is looming.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Anonymous At Work: Huh?

      The US supreme court has unanimously rejected a baseless lawsuit filed by Texas seeking to overturn the presidential election result, dealing the biggest blow yet to Donald Trump’s assault on democracy.

      In a brief, one page order, all nine justices on America’s highest court dismissed the longshot effort to throw out the vote counts in four states that the president lost: Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Lapassionara

      @Anonymous At Work: Thomas and Alito took the position that the court should have accepted the filing, given that disputes between states are within the court’s jurisdiction. My understanding is that they would not have been in favor of granting the relief requested.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I don’t get that last tweet in the OP. What’s the AZ Rep party saying about those three justices? Are they threatening them or gloating about their appointments?

      Twitter turned off the Like and Comment buttons on several of Trump’s tweets this morning. You can still retweet.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      Well, thanks to that cRAzY lawsuit (New Nevada? New California?) we have a definitive list of people that need to have a big “T” branded on their foreheads.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Headline of the day? Police investigate suspected voyeur over fake nude gameshow

      Police are appealing for information as part of an investigation into a fake nude gameshow.

      A 28-year-old man reported that he had been approached by a man claiming to be in the entertainment industry. The suspect asked the man to take part in a game show for the chance to win £5,000, the Metropolitan police said. The man was asked to go to a hotel in Newham, east London, to take part in several filmed nude “challenges” as part of the show. The suspect then kept the footage, believed to be for his own gratification, police said.

      A 31-year-old man also reported to police in February 2020 that the suspect had coerced him into going to a hotel in south-east London to take part in similar activities in August 2013.

      The Metropolitan police said a 29-year-old man had been arrested on 30 January last year on suspicion of voyeurism and released under investigation.

      Sgt James Mason, of the Met’s north-east basic command unit, said: “We believe there may be more victims in relation to these events.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      debbie

      Probably better for this thread than the previous one”

      Anyway, I read how people want to punish the 100+ reps who signed onto that Texas atrocity, but it has to extend to the entire party. Weasel Rob Portman played at measured dignity when he told a local reporter just after the election that he wanted Trump to have the opportunity to present his case and would refer to Biden as president-elect if Trump had not made his case by last Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Silence on Tuesday. The reporter has called and emailed Portman’s office every day since then and received zero response. This reporter has a long, very strong reputation here and every politician usually drops everything to speak with her or appear on her weekly news program.

      Pussy weasel.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Twitter turned off the Like and Comment buttons on several of Trump’s tweets this morning. You can still retweet.

      What’s the point of doing that? Twitter should disable retweeting on his tweets

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Anonymous At Work: Alito and Thomas apparently have a long-running bee in their bonnet about the technical question of whether SCOTUS is obligated to hear all original-jurisdiction cases. It had nothing to do with this case specifically. Alito’s note joined by Thomas specified that he wouldn’t have supported the case anyway, so in that sense it’s 9-0.

      Reply

