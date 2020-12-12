it’s the greatest I-mean-it-ironically self dunk of all time https://t.co/wrJ2MrPZd1
— kilgore trout, tiny desk carpenter (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 12, 2020
Looking to be a scary night, though. The ‘True Trump Majority’ is whittling itself down to the hardcore cultists and nihilists, and that’s when things go from risible to ugly fast. From the Washington Post, “Tensions flare in Washington as thousands gather for pro-Trump demonstrations”:
Thousands of maskless rallygoers who refuse to accept the results of the election turned downtown Washington into a falsehood-filled spectacle Saturday, two days before the electoral college will make the president’s loss official.
In smaller numbers than their gathering last month, they roamed from the Capitol to the Mall and back again, seeking inspiration from speakers who railed against the Supreme Court, Fox News and President-elect Joe Biden. The crowds cheered for recently pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn, marched with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and stood in awe of a flyover from what appeared to be Marine One…
After railing on Twitter about the failure of his most recent attempt to overturn the election results, President Trump praised the crowd that gathered in his honor, tweeting “Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA,” he wrote.
Later in the day, attention was focused not on the president but on a group he once told to “stand back and stand by”: the Proud Boys, a male-chauvinist organization with ties to white nationalism. In helmets and bulletproof vests, hundreds of men in their ranks marched through downtown in militarylike rows, shouting “move out” and “1776!”…
The Proud Boys became increasingly angry as they wove through streets and alleys, only to find police continuously blocking their course with lines of bikes.
“Both sides of the aisle hate you now. Congratulations,” a Proud Boy shouted at the officers.
But before long, the agitators determined to find each other were successful — and posturing quickly turned into punching, kicking and wrestling…
D.C. police did not enforce mask rules or issue fines to those who ignored social distancing guidelines, even as the region faces an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases. Dozens of D.C. police officers have tested positive in the weeks since the last pro-Trump rally in November. As of Friday, 94 remained in quarantine. Police have declined to draw a direct link between demonstrations and the spike in infections among officers…
Today’s pro-Trump rally in DC has kicked off with a guy who rewrote Folsom Prison Blues to be about Parler. pic.twitter.com/6KHvESKPRz
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 12, 2020
The QAnon presence today seems much more visible than last month’s rally, probably because there are fewer people. Even Arizona’s “Q Shaman,” who dresses in animal pelts and promotes QAnon, is here. pic.twitter.com/Usk8BEB8LS
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 12, 2020
This would be just sad if it weren't so dangerous. A once-respected three-star general in a parade of kooks and racists. My God. https://t.co/cQpPHyOnjq
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 12, 2020
Their logos are off brand Roman bullshit and now they try to appropriate Scottish attire?
*stares in Pict* https://t.co/3bIg1ZOBNn
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) December 12, 2020
It's a cult pic.twitter.com/Rrj3qlMbOi
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2020
The organizer of the Stop the Steal rally is talking about her belief the election was stolen by an evil supercomputer named Hammer. To fight back, she has brought a real hammer, and bangs it on the podium.
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 12, 2020
All of Trump's misfit toys are making appearances today in DC pic.twitter.com/IaCrA0RWzZ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2020
disturbingly dystopian shit at the Trump dead-ender rally in DC pic.twitter.com/PYAVkgSc5I
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2020
Read this thread, and then tell me again how we're supposed to reach out to these people as our fellow citizens and engage them in rational discourse about our common path forward as a democracy. https://t.co/NNeCLxDXAt
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 12, 2020
cannot stress enough: he is a Nazi who marched at Charlottesville. https://t.co/X2aJFaMZBA
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) December 12, 2020
“Joe Biden is a globalist and Joe Biden will be removed one way or another” Alex Jones just now addressing a thousand or so Trump supporters on the National Mall
— Joe Heim (@JoeHeim) December 12, 2020
these people forgot that we have photos of jfk jr pic.twitter.com/qvRVfzbvrt
— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) December 12, 2020
Police prevented about 100 Proud Boys, including this guy, from reaching protesters at the White House pic.twitter.com/ce5gi4k7O0
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 12, 2020
"You can be called up as the militia to support & defend the Constitution… if he does not do it now while he's commander in chief, we're gonna have to do it ourselves later in a much more desperate, much more bloody war. Let's get it on now while he's still commander in chief" pic.twitter.com/9jwFuJAere
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2020
Proud Boys trying to attack some anti-fascists. Firecrackers thrown. pic.twitter.com/ljDxHnN9pe
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) December 12, 2020
The second police maced these Proud Boys and pushed them back they turned on the police. pic.twitter.com/UVyS3yi3YT
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) December 12, 2020
Pretty please stop boosting this gr0yp3r just because he started some schadenfreude chant. He participated in the Nazi riot that murdered Heather Heyer. https://t.co/QhEwNa9SqK pic.twitter.com/FqYfTyQor8
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) December 12, 2020
dude I can’t find common ground with these people are you fucking deranged
come on https://t.co/rEdul963UK
— Normie Transition Team (@CalmSporting) December 12, 2020
The congressman-elect defeated @RepRiggleman at a GOP convention where Riggleman was attacked for presiding over an interracial same-sex marriage. Riggleman’s grandmother incidentally is currently hospitalized with COVID19. https://t.co/3gnOFxt75L
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 12, 2020
ali alexander is there in the background as always, and he gives off such a charles guiteau vibe and just remember this tweet when he does something in the next few years. just a super bizarre hanger on. odd duck. https://t.co/6ywF8GIizl
— Normie Transition Team (@CalmSporting) December 12, 2020
MAGA protesters chant "Destroy the GOP" at pro-Trump rally https://t.co/4kcG2yFMDH
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 12, 2020
NARRATOR: They already did the right thing. https://t.co/RpP4yOPRO6
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 12, 2020
Groups of Proud Boys & supporters roaming DC streets. The guy on the bullhorn told bystanders to “get off the sidelines” and come fight. pic.twitter.com/rCboPXofS5
— Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) December 13, 2020
