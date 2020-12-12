Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Gastritis broke my calculator.

Let there be snark.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

This blog will pay for itself.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Reality always wins in the end.

The house always wins.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

What fresh hell is this?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Saturday Horrorshow Open Thread: Nice Day for A MAGAt March, Apparently

Saturday Horrorshow Open Thread: Nice Day for A MAGAt March, Apparently

by | 44 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

Looking to be a scary night, though. The ‘True Trump Majority’ is whittling itself down to the hardcore cultists and nihilists, and that’s when things go from risible to ugly fast. From the Washington Post, “Tensions flare in Washington as thousands gather for pro-Trump demonstrations”:

Thousands of maskless rallygoers who refuse to accept the results of the election turned downtown Washington into a falsehood-filled spectacle Saturday, two days before the electoral college will make the president’s loss official.

In smaller numbers than their gathering last month, they roamed from the Capitol to the Mall and back again, seeking inspiration from speakers who railed against the Supreme Court, Fox News and President-elect Joe Biden. The crowds cheered for recently pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn, marched with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and stood in awe of a flyover from what appeared to be Marine One…

After railing on Twitter about the failure of his most recent attempt to overturn the election results, President Trump praised the crowd that gathered in his honor, tweeting “Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA,” he wrote.

Later in the day, attention was focused not on the president but on a group he once told to “stand back and stand by”: the Proud Boys, a male-chauvinist organization with ties to white nationalism. In helmets and bulletproof vests, hundreds of men in their ranks marched through downtown in militarylike rows, shouting “move out” and “1776!”…

The Proud Boys became increasingly angry as they wove through streets and alleys, only to find police continuously blocking their course with lines of bikes.

“Both sides of the aisle hate you now. Congratulations,” a Proud Boy shouted at the officers.

But before long, the agitators determined to find each other were successful — and posturing quickly turned into punching, kicking and wrestling…

D.C. police did not enforce mask rules or issue fines to those who ignored social distancing guidelines, even as the region faces an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases. Dozens of D.C. police officers have tested positive in the weeks since the last pro-Trump rally in November. As of Friday, 94 remained in quarantine. Police have declined to draw a direct link between demonstrations and the spike in infections among officers…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • Anotherlurker
  • Barbara
  • CaseyL
  • dmsilev
  • featheredsprite
  • feebog
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • geg6
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Ian
  • Jeffro
  • Juice Box
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • Ksmiami
  • Lapassionara
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mike in NC
  • NotMax
  • Richard
  • Roger Moore
  • sab
  • scav
  • scott (the other one)
  • Tony Jay
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    44Comments

    3. 3.

      Ian

      D.C. police did not enforce mask rules or issue fines to those who ignored social distancing guidelines,

      Seems like a pretty dumb move by DC police, all these out of town protesters just waiting for a fine…  Maybe the lawyer folks can weigh in, is there some jurisdictional issue that keeps DC from enforcing its laws on people from outside the district?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      The most snowflakes D.C. will see on the ground this month.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Tony Jay

      I was just – just – about to go to bed when I turned on BBC News 24 and was graced to witness the overpromoted soul-void some 14 million of my fellow countrymen took a look at and decided was a suitable leader and representative of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland standing in front of a podium presenting my country’s contribution to the Paris Climate Agreement Virtual Conference with his deliberately wacky hair carefully contra-combed and his slightly ill-chosen suit hanging from him like an ignored child and I swear he took this rare opportunity to paint the UK as something other than a bought and paid for franchise of the Oh-So-Far-Right to trot out a litany of sad ‘jokes’ that were date-expired somewhere at the tag end of the last century. I’m paraphrasing, but anyone who stands there representing the UK and says any kind of variation on the following –

      I’m really committed to climate action, and not because I’m one of those smelly, mung-bean eating tree-huggers, but because it’s really important, though I’m sure mung-beans are very good and, of course, nutritious.” (smirk at camera)

      Needs to be very much not in command of the temporal power of a 21st century nation-state consisting of 60+ million human beings and the sum of their achievements, but rather should be flat on his back vainly attempting to stem the flow of blood from a broken nose while fending of the relentless barrage of my boots as they do the Lord’s work of imparting a kinetic education in basic humanity into his pampered hide.

      And oh my fucking God, but could the BBC possibly report on this obscenity as if a British Prime Minister humiliating himself and the country he so terribly represents in this fashion was something they should maybe take a disapproving view on? Just showing Johnson flobbaling his tired old shit amidst a montage of genuine national leaders saying adult things about important issues as if it belongs there is kind of missing the point about what a comprehensively out-of-his-depth fuckwit the Prime Minister they helped foist upon the country actually is.

      I fucking hate these people. It’s the only moral thing to do.

      Bed-Time. Maybe come morning I’ll learn they all auto-asphyxiated each other in a colossal dogging event gone horribly right. That would be very much okay with me.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      featheredsprite

      Okay. So they occupied the streets in DC. Now what? I think some of those people are ready for action.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Amir Khalid

      If the MAGA movement does indeed destroy the Republican party, it will be a tragic and fitting end to what Nixon started in the 1960s when he wooed anti-civil-rights white Southerners.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Juice Box

      I haven’t been to a Trader Joe’s since March, but a couple of days ago I found a well wrapped chunk of TJ cranberry white stilton from last year lost at the bottom of the freezer. I’m enjoying my Christmas treat with an apple.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      It was indeed a beautiful day here today, sunny, around 60F.

      Nice early springtime weather.

      In mid-December…  :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Roger Moore

      The most obvious thing about this kind of rally is that it’s basically a cry for attention.  The speakers are the worst kind of media whore grifters, and the attendees aren’t much different.  Their whole shtick is to do as much outrageous shit as possible to create a spectacle the media can’t ignore.  If the media did manage to ignore them, they’d have to find something else to do.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Barbara

      @Ian:  They are quite used to this sort of thing. They pick their battles. It was a nice day today, but things are still mostly closed. They were mostly endangering each other.

      Sarah Palin is an idiot. I just can’t get over the idea that in their heads they have fused the fate of Christian civilization with the electoral success of Donald Fucking Trump and the ministrations of their handmaid justice. It’s like they are living inside a gaming universe.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      sab

      Sheesh. Those Proud Boys aren’t even wearing their kilts right. A kilt should be at mid-knee in back. Anything longer and your legs can get tangled. What they are wearing are skirts.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      feebog

      @featheredsprite:

      Okay. So they occupied the streets in DC. Now what?

      They go back to their day jobs changing tires, selling meth and moving pianos.  They are all delusional cowards who couldn’t successfully run a business or hold down a professional job if there lives depended on it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      @Tony Jay: BoJo’s “trademark” comments (as the BBC report I saw put it, IIRC) really were breathtaking.

      And totally in character.

      But, maybe I’ll be charitable and blame COVID-19:

      Organ damage caused by COVID-19

      Although COVID-19 is seen as a disease that primarily affects the lungs, it can damage many other organs as well. This organ damage may increase the risk of long-term health problems. Organs that may be affected by COVID-19 include:

      * Heart. Imaging tests taken months after recovery from COVID-19 have shown lasting damage to the heart muscle, even in people who experienced only mild COVID-19 symptoms. This may increase the risk of heart failure or other heart complications in the future.

      * Lungs. The type of pneumonia often associated with COVID-19 can cause long-standing damage to the tiny air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs. The resulting scar tissue can lead to long-term breathing problems.

      * Brain. Even in young people, COVID-19 can cause strokes, seizures and Guillain-Barre syndrome — a condition that causes temporary paralysis. COVID-19 may also increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

      :-/

      The rest of the report I saw was that BoJo says that there’s almost no chance of an agreement with the EU now, but the BBC reporter was talking about it as if it were just a negotiating tactic, that of course the EU was going to (finally!!11) “recognize that the UK is a sovereign nation!!” and (presumably) give BoJo everything he wants by the deadline (tomorrow). Yeah, I don’t think so.

      :-/

      Good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Richard

      This is slightly off topic, but if Texas wants to exit i wouldn’t have a problem with that. Goodbye. Good Luck! We are keeping El Paso del Norte. Adios, Texas! Life will be a lot better without you . We will send assistance. We won’t let you starve.
      What a bunch of whackadoodles your politicians are. Go ahead and secede. See what happens.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      scav

      Christian Soccer Mothers living their Suburban Barbi Townhouse Dream are gazing on these crowds and feeling O! so secure, reassured and represented.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      CaseyL

      If their numbers are dropping, they’re distilling down into a higher concentration of batshit-crazy.  One can also hope that Covid is taking a toll on them.

      The inauguration stage and the area nearby are, I hope, going to be rigorously fenced off, with lots of security around – some visible, some not.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      Wow. I was trying to copy this:

      Even Arizona’s “Q Shaman,” who dresses in animal pelts and promotes QAnon, is here.

      to say that I never thought I was see the words “who dresses in animal pelts” in an article about a current even in the year 2020, when I accidentally clicked as I was copying, and was taken to a tweet that said a leader of the Proud Boys was invited to the White House.

      Holy fuck, this is all desperately wrong.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @CaseyL: Fairly, the most batshit crazy could be eliminating themselves leaving a less radicalized remnant. There’s a reason Jesus said the meek would inherit the earth.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Frankensteinbeck

      They were pinning everything on the Supreme Court.  This sounds like they’ve figured out they’ve lost.  It’s always hard to tell what hope they’ll cling to until they finally let go, because they’re desperate and delusional.  If so, now we hit the most violent phase, which from the looks of things will be tiny in scale.

      I hope I’m reading this correctly.  It’s still too early to be sure, and it’s quite possible they’ll keep finding excuses to think Trump will overturn the election until Biden is actually serving as president.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      geg6

      All the Trump flags except two, of the dozen or so, along the five mile stretch before and after our house are gone.  I wouldn’t be surprised if those idiots were there.  I know one of them is an independent long haul truck driver.  It’s a hop to DC for me, let alone a trucker with no brains and a bad attitude.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jeffro

      We’re getting down to the nuttiest of the wingnut hard core, aren’t we?

      Hey snooze media, let’s have this shit front and center 24/7.  This is what Republican enabling of trumpov has bought the GOP (and unfortunately, the country) – let them know these are the kooks still trying to keep the orange moron in power.

      and whew do I look forward to making Bob Good a 1-term Representative.  F-U-C-K that guy.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jeffro

      @Barbara:I just can’t get over the idea that in their heads they have fused the fate of Christian civilization with the electoral success of Donald Fucking Trump and the ministrations of their handmaid justice. It’s like they are living inside a gaming universe.

      true!

      You almost want to ask them, “Did Carter, Mondale, Dukakis, GHWB, Dole, Gore, Kerry, McCain, Romney, or Clinton try to keep their loss going in the courts and incite violence for over a month after they lost?  No?  Why is that?”

      Not that they would get it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.