Double-barreled CNN home page on one of the biggest Friday nights of the year pic.twitter.com/2MRBfwLzrn — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 12, 2020



… Mostly for that line under the Squatter-in-Chief’s petulant pout: Sarah Palin joins Trump allies in making false election claims.

In case anybody wondered why the six anti-democracy members of the Supreme Court suddenly found their spines, it’s one thing to be remembered for encouraging sedition, and a whole different thing to be remembered for encouraging walking punch lines.