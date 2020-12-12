Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Late Night Open Thread: A Front Page for the History Books

by | 7 Comments

… Mostly for that line under the Squatter-in-Chief’s petulant pout: Sarah Palin joins Trump allies in making false election claims.

In case anybody wondered why the six anti-democracy members of the Supreme Court suddenly found their spines, it’s one thing to be remembered for encouraging sedition, and a whole different thing to be remembered for encouraging walking punch lines.

      The Oracle of Solace

      Good heavens, Trump was right about something: He said “you’re going to be so sick and tired of winning”, and I certainly am sick and tired of seeing his crap lawyers and attempted autogolpe defeated in courts again and again. I just want the Tangerine Nightmare to leave us alone.

      NotMax

      “D.C. sanitation crews scheduled for weekend overtime shifts to clean up all the pieces of kraken on the street fronting the Supreme Court. Film at 11.”

