COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Dec. 11-12

      YY_Sima Qian

      Yesterday, China reported 0 new domestic confirmed and 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases.
       
      Both asymptomatic cases are reported by Suifenhe in Mudanjiang, Heilongjiang Province, and both are traced close contacts. There are currently 2 confirmed (1 each at Suifenhe and Dongning) and 2 asymptomatic cases (both at Suifenhe) in Mudanjiang.
       
      Chengdu in Sichuan Province did not add any new positive cases yesterday. There are currently 10 confirmed and 2 asymptomatic cases there. 590 F1 close contacts have been traced, numbers for F2 close contacts and regular contacts not released. As of 6 PM on 12/11, 2,124 contacts of all categories have been swabbed, the 2,022 results obtained are all negative. Because one of the confirmed cases reported late in the evening of 12/10 was found from community mass screening (though later determined to be a close contact), Chengdu is conducting mass screening of all residents in the Pidu District, where most of the cases from the recent cluster are located. As of 6 PM on 12/11, 1,458,900 individuals in the city (including close contacts under quarantine) have been swabbed, 1,361,050 results obtained so far have produced 11 positive results, in addition to the index case.
       
      At Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, 2 confirmed cases have recovered. There are now 23 confirmed and 2 asymptomatic cases in the city. 1,267 close contacts have been released from quarantine, 187 close contacts remain under quarantine.
       
      Turfan in Xinjiang Autonomous Region reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The index case is a worker at a trading company in the local development zone, and was found during routine periodic screening of individuals in high risk occupations. The other 2 cases are immediate family members of the index case (wife and mother), from contact tracing. Epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
       
      Yesterday, the Qingdao Municipal CDC in Shandong Province, reported finding from the epidemiological investigation into the 2 asymptomatic cases reported there on 11/30, a loader at a frozen seafood import company and his roommate. 2,521 F1 & F2 close contacts, regular contacts and other potentially exposed people were tested, F1 & F2 close contacts were quarantined and repeated tested, all results negative. The city also test all individuals who visited fever clinics and out-patient clinics with respiratory symptoms at all medical facilities in the city since 11/13, all were negative. The municipal CDC then tested 22 batches of imported frozen seafood warehoused at the company in question since Oct., 4,612 samples in all, 4 batches of products tested positive. CCTV footage showed that the loader had handled the contaminated batches between 10/25 and 11/30. The estimated timing for infection of the roommate is also consistent with the timeline for fomite transmission from contaminated frozen seafood to the loader (and not the other way around). Finally, genomic sequencing of viral samples from contaminated seafood products and the asymptomatic cases are 100% match. Therefore, the Qingdao Municipal CDC’s conclusion is that the two asymptomatic cases were infected by fomite transmission via contaminated frozen seafood products.
       
      Yesterday, China reported 13 new imported confirmed cases, 16 imported asymptomatic cases:
       

      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the UK, Spain, Germany Russia, and a Czech national coming from Czechia (via Germany)
      • Lianyungang in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from France, entered China at Shanghai on 11/30, and transferred via negative pressure transport to centralized quarantine at Lianyungang on 12/3
      • Yancheng in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Russia, entered China at Shanghai, and transferred via negative pressure transport to centralized quarantine at Yancheng, dates not revealed
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Panama (via Bogotá and Istanbul)
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Russia; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Hong Kong and Mozambique
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from France; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Poland and France
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Spain
      • Fuzhou in Fijian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Yunnan Province (specific city not published, possibly Tengchong) – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Myanmar
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 6 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Ethiopia, 2 from the Congo (Kinshasa) (via Addis Ababa), and 1 from Algeria
      • Chongqing Municipality – 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Nepal and 1 from Russia
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, a Russian national coming from Russia
      • Tahe County in Heilongjiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Russia, the case arrived at Xi’an on 11/25, passed through the 2 weeks of centralized quarantine and tested negative on RT-PCR 5 times, upon release from quarantine the case flew from Xi’an to Harbin in Heilongjiang Province on 12/10 and took a train from Harbin to Tahe on 12/11, where he entered centralized quarantine and tested positive twice on RT-PCR


      Yesterday, Hong Kong reported 69 new cases, 4 imported (from the UK and the US) and 65 local (19 of whom without clear sources of infection). Another 80 cases are preliminarily positive, awaiting retesting and confirmation.

    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      645 new cases, 379 total deaths so far, 611 people hospitalized, 110 of them are in the ICU. Current % positive is 8.3.

      No bueno.

