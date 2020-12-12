Breaking News: The FDA authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, clearing the way for millions of highly vulnerable Americans to get it within days. https://t.co/KuLNX8HhkV pic.twitter.com/LWCFjiegvY — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 12, 2020





Biden on the COVD vaccine: "I want to make it clear to the public, you should have confidence in this. There is no political influence." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 11, 2020

The federal government says it's buying another 100 million doses of Moderna’s Covid vaccine to be delivered between April & June. The purchase will boost the number of people who can be vaccinated by 50% https://t.co/mMnFSURGOx pic.twitter.com/AQcWEF6Ajg — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 12, 2020

Shots for health workers and nursing home residents are expected to begin in the coming days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of the vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech. https://t.co/zCkln7p9r6 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 12, 2020

It's going to be pretty emotional watching the exhausted people I've been interviewing for ages get vaccinated. The next few months are still going to be brutal, but this… this is good. https://t.co/xL02NdrRUC — Ed Yong (@edyong209) December 11, 2020

This was the 4th day in a row where more Americans died of COVID-19 than were killed on 9/11. Four 9/11s in four days. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 12, 2020

How many Americans will die before the vaccine reaches scale? New estimates suggest the U.S. will reach 400k deaths by the end of January https://t.co/Gn2I19Ke2D — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 12, 2020

NEW — Trump has gotten increasingly angry with both the FDA and the COVID vaccine makers, openly asking aides if Pfizer is sabotaging him and if it’s run by Democrats https://t.co/83SKR1hAr9 W/ @swin24 — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 12, 2020

======

"Whatever it is that motivates you to protect yourself, but even more so to protect that person you love the most, do that & do it now.

Because that is what 2021 is going to look like. That is what is going to help us bring #COVID19 under control."

–@mvankerkhove pic.twitter.com/K9PgMOW8SI — Sari Setiogi Griberg (@setiogi) December 11, 2020

China Covid: Infected woman defends herself after public shaming https://t.co/ImecQtMKq4 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 12, 2020

Asia Today: South Korea has reported another 950 coronavirus cases, its largest daily increase since the emergence of the pandemic, as fears grow about overwhelmed hospitals in the greater capital area. https://t.co/TPqlUGqads — The Associated Press (@AP) December 12, 2020

India coronavirus: The trauma and pain of being a Covid doctor https://t.co/ycEImdgGcv — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 12, 2020

Russia confirmed a record-breaking 613 coronavirus deaths Friday, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country to 45,893https://t.co/zxgb0kGOL7 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 11, 2020

Germany faces calls for second lockdown before Christmas after recording 585 deaths in one day Russia and Ukraine also reported record numbers of fatalities on Friday https://t.co/wE7bpFe2IF — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 11, 2020

Italy is about to become the European country with the highest virus death toll — again. Why wasn't it ready this time around? @nwinfield https://t.co/9vbBOpAPGi — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 12, 2020

Africa's coronavirus caseload has remained relatively low. Experts say the explanation is complicated. https://t.co/7s8b2un0PA — Equity & Health (@equitylist) December 12, 2020

Across Brazil, many hospitals are filling up again with COVID-19 patients. An @AP team has visited the intensive care unit in the public Oceanico hospital in the Brazilian city of Niteroi. https://t.co/jFppgJwZZp — The Associated Press (@AP) December 12, 2020

Mexico has approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use https://t.co/zkxeLeORtv — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 12, 2020

======

Russia will team up with AstraZeneca to test whether combining both coronavirus vaccine shots would boost immunity to Covid-19https://t.co/qJLxPFHx59 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 12, 2020

Coronavirus can travel farther and faster inside restaurants than previously thought, scientists in South Korea have found in yet another study of aerosols https://t.co/brr6IFU6Ao — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 12, 2020

A milestone in the #pandemic : over 250,000 genomic sequences frm #COVID19 cases shared via @GISAID. What started w/sharing the 1st genomes of a mysterious #coronavirus, frm China CDC on Jan 10, thru GISAID, continues. And it led to the @pfizer #vaccine.https://t.co/bDRZ0IDXEK — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 11, 2020

New online COVID19 mortality risk calculator developed at Johns Hopkins University estimates individual & community-level risks of coronavirus death. Purpose of the calculator is for use by public health officials to prioritize groups for vaccination https://t.co/OgICXxw4nI pic.twitter.com/vQAmE5e4Nr — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 11, 2020

Curious about your risk of dying from #COVID19, based on where you live + age & other personal risk factors? Thanks to researchers @JohnsHopkins , you can calculate it: https://t.co/R77SOnod43 — sharon begley (@sxbegle) December 11, 2020

======

There are two #COVID19 pandemics — one focused on the USA, the other = rest of the world. Our numbers are simply off-the-charts. We will see >one 9/11/day for 90 days, or 310,000 more deaths by March 10, says @CDCDirector — on top of current est total 300,000 or 610,000 dead. pic.twitter.com/fSOR4WhGWm — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 11, 2020

300,000 coronavirus cases traced to a Boston biotech conference in February https://t.co/qjG6TMcJ7h — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 12, 2020

Hey Boston – wake up – we're in trouble here. [This graph shows the levels of virus detected in wastewater data from the greater Boston area, thru 12/8.] https://t.co/gqpDWnQzSx pic.twitter.com/AzRobknRe3 — Joseph Allen (@j_g_allen) December 11, 2020

Los Angeles County could face ‘catastrophic suffering and death,’ health official warns https://t.co/0Bf5cDdtgf — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 12, 2020

Anti-vaccine sentiment has floated around Hollywood for years. It's a travesty, and it needs to stop, not least because if people don't get vaccinated, the movies will die: https://t.co/cmMacgTqhX — Alyssa Rosenberg (@AlyssaRosenberg) December 11, 2020

Three snow leopards from the Louisville Zoo in Kentucky have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The zoo announced that it believes the leopards were infected by an asymptomatic staff member. pic.twitter.com/BIZIdbrHqS — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 12, 2020