Climate Solutions: Paris Climate Agreement At Five

Climate Solutions: Paris Climate Agreement At Five

by | 6 Comments

Live stream here:

Climate Reality Project had a great slideshow on nations’ contributions:

Climate Solutions: Paris Climate Accord At Five

Climate Solutions: Paris Climate Accord At Five 5

 

Climate Solutions: Paris Climate Accord At Five 2

Climate Solutions: Paris Climate Accord At Five 4

 

Climate Solutions: Paris Climate Accord At Five 6

Climate Solutions: Paris Climate Accord At Five 3

Climate Solutions: Paris Climate Accord At Five 1

Climate Solutions: Paris Climate Accord At Five 7

I am behind on what I’ve wanted to post over the past month. I kind of got stymied when I went to write about photovoltaics. I wanted to explore the latest technologies in the U.S., but most articles stopped around 2017. Hmmm…wonder why? I’ll work at finding more recent advancements worldwide and get back to it. Then I’ll tackle microgrids and Biden’s policy positions.

After that, I’m not sure, but there is plenty of fun, new technology out there to look at.

 

  • Doug R
  • rikyrah
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • The Moar You Know
  • trollhattan

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I am incredibly happy that John Kerry is coming in as Special Envoy on the Climate (not sure if that’s the right title). That Biden has made this basically a Cabinet-level position shows he has a real commitment to tackling the problem. I hope, on this issue at least, that we can slide right back into the international community.

    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      Biden’s “Day 1 to-do” list must stretch to Mars and back, but I’m hoping among the mix is axing the PV tariffs instituted by you-know-who. PV tech gradually improves but more importantly for now, cost/watt has plunged because of ramped up production. Tariffs distort solar cost-benefit analyses, raise project costs, and spike other projects unnecessarily.

      And can we get offshore wind opposite of each Trump coastal property? Close enough to be VERY visible.

    5. 5.

      The Moar You Know

      but I’m hoping among the mix is axing the PV tariffs instituted by you-know-who.

      @trollhattan: The PV tariffs would have been a great idea back in 2004-2006 when the Chinese stole the tech from the US and then decided to put all our domestic manufacturers out of business via dumping; something which they succeeded at 100%.  There are no more American manufacturers of solar panels.  We led the world in PV production until the late 00s.

      Now, that’s done.  Production is not coming back.  So the tariffs are now just acts of spite, just throwing sand in the gears trying to give the fossil fuel industries a bone in exchange for campaign contributions.

      I would like to see PV manufacturing bought back to the US; it’s kind of a matter of national security in addition to just being the right thing to do.  But I don’t know if it could be made profitable.  Solyndra showed, more than anything else, that Americans can’t play on a tilted playing field, and the Chinese government was perfectly content to keep selling at below cost until we were out of business.  I’d like to see that process stopped, going forward.  That’s what you use tariffs for, to protect your native industries.  In the case of PV production, we have no native industry to protect.

