This is sort of a lapsed tradition: a list of people or habits or other things that should fuck off in the upcoming New Year. COVID-19 and Donald J. Trump are at the top of MY list, of course, and yours too, I suspect.

But I’d also like to hear less from Malcolm Gladwell. Is it wrong to hope the dearth of paid corporate events killed his inexplicable career as a speaker?

I DO hope to see the inside of a pub again someday. I DON’T want to see any Gose-style beer on tap. If I were after that flavor, I’d just borrow the bartender’s sour, wet bar rag and wring it into my glass.

“New normal” — let’s normalize never uttering that fucking phrase again, shall we? Ditto “we’re all in this together.” Manifestly not!

What people, places, things, ideas, etc., would you like to see in the rear-view mirror as we speed toward 2021?