Things we won't miss in 2021

This is sort of a lapsed tradition: a list of people or habits or other things that should fuck off in the upcoming New Year. COVID-19 and Donald J. Trump are at the top of MY list, of course, and yours too, I suspect.

But I’d also like to hear less from Malcolm Gladwell. Is it wrong to hope the dearth of paid corporate events killed his inexplicable career as a speaker?

I DO hope to see the inside of a pub again someday. I DON’T want to see any Gose-style beer on tap. If I were after that flavor, I’d just borrow the bartender’s sour, wet bar rag and wring it into my glass.

“New normal” — let’s normalize never uttering that fucking phrase again, shall we? Ditto “we’re all in this together.” Manifestly not!

What people, places, things, ideas, etc., would you like to see in the rear-view mirror as we speed toward 2021?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    93Comments

    3. 3.

      Major Major Major Major

      Gladwell… now there’s somebody I haven’t had to think about in years.

      I’d like to get rid of Marvel movies, and the various tweet crutches people have for making simple observations. “in this essay i will”, “that’s it that’s the tweet”, “send tweet”, “thank you for coming to my ted talk”…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Cmorenc

      I won’t miss the constant fog of dread and revulsion over the ongoing toxic shitshow in the white house, casting a dark pLl over the future.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      AirSpencer

      Can we throw “in these unprecedented times…” on the scrap heap, too? What the US is currently experiencing may “unprecedented” but it was depressingly predictable.  Our government has been broken by generations of people who campaigned on the idea that the government didn’t work and once elected, did their best to keep it that way.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      mali muso

      The various new flavors of treason flags – the black and blue “line” one, the MAGAt ones, etc. waving from gigantic gas guzzling trucks.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Roger Moore

      I know it won’t happen, but I would love to see the Republican party in the rear view mirror.  Their worse media enablers, too.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      The Dangerman

      This Texas lawsuit; it scares me. Yes, I know it’s twaddle. In a sane world it is twaddle anyway. In a sane world.

      Unfortunately, a good sized portion of the opposition party have gone insane. This is a problem.

      Political parties and their media enablers that cause insanity can go away.

      ETA: Roger got there just a bit faster.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      I love your corrected Starbucks coffee cup!

      I also would love for Mitch and all his minions to GO AWAY, but alas that is not happening.

      People also need to stop describing occurrences such as pandemics, killer hurricanes, etc. as “once in a century” when the fact is they used to be rare, but aren’t any longer, due to the “side effects” of global warming.  Chris Hayes keeps describing the pandemic that way and it bugs me.  I think he is far too optimistic.  Just because it has been 100 years since the last great pandemic doesn’t prove anything going forward.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Major Major Major Major:  My wife the professor always laughs at “in this paper which you hold in your hand” because it’s an obvious and common way of stretching the word count.

      A verbal tic that seems to be pretty common among the current crop of undergraduates is to end a speech with, “so (pause), yeah.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      danielx

      Saw that modified logo and knew it was a BC post before I saw the poster’s name. Excellent Betty C. artwork!

      Also requesting a repost of the exterminator parade float story, with art, please.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Whatever else happens in 2021, I know Trump won’t be in the White House after Biden’s inauguration, so that’s a blessing.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @CaseyL: Making verbs by adding “ing” is way out of hand.  Years ago I saw the Dean of our local JC refer to what he did as “Deaning”.  It was cute then, but now commonplace.  “Adulting” is another one.

      ETA: I see Mali Muso got there ahead of me. Hi!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Roger Moore

      @VeniceRiley:

      The worst thing about Cletus safaris is that they don’t actually bother to go and find real Cletuses.  Instead, they go to the local Republican headquarters and ask to speak to the local notables and then pretend they’re representative.  It’s the reporting equivalent of going on a canned hunt and pretending you’ve gone out in the wild.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I’d like to go back to where we didn’t know the name of the Postmaster General or the heads of GSA or OMB. Or the committee who certifies elections.

      I’d like to go back to where the obscure functions of federal and state governments are obscure again instead of headlines about yet another source of corruption.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      GoBlueInOak

      “Self-care”

      Zoom cocktail hours

      Homemade sourdough instagrams

      Referring to hot dogs as glizzy

      Alcoholic seltzer water

      Every SNL opening skit being politics related

      Having to strategically buy toiler paper supplies whenever the local Walgreens randomly has some in stock

      Reply
    29. 29.

      CaseyL

      @Roger Moore:

      It’s the reporting equivalent of going on a canned hunt and pretending you’ve gone out in the wild.

       

      It is! – if only the Cletus Safaris ended the way canned hunts usually do. Then I’d be all for them.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ruckus

      @A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan):

      A hundred yrs ago there were a lot fewer people and the ability for them to travel was limited. My grandfather traveled from Kansas City to Los Angeles in 1918 in a horse drawn wagon with his wife and 1 yr old son. It wasn’t that cars didn’t exist it was that roads and gas stations didn’t. Route 66 was about a lane and a half wide and wasn’t built till 1926. Most of the trip was dirt roads. There were trains but that was expensive. IOW it was more difficult to spread a virus outside of big cities.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Yarrow

      Having to wear a mask. And feeling like I can’t just stop in a store if I need one thing and it’s on the way. I limit trips to the store as much as possible.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      piratedan

      no longer the need to take any GOP position/person in “good faith”…. that is FUCKING over.  Sure, you may have a few people who could potentially be redeemable.  Broad brushes are shown to not only be acceptable, but required when it comes to discussion about them.  Yes, maybe someone may not be specifically responsible for odious behavior, but their tacit acceptance of that behavior and those performing them means that I no longer have to worry about giving these asshats the benefit of the doubt.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      geg6

      Movies based on superheroes/comics.  And all things Kardashian and Kanye.  I am thoroughly sick and tired of both and I have never really partaken of either.  It’s not fair that I have gotten sick of them after studiously avoiding them like a plague.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      grumbles

      I have greatly enjoyed Paul Ryan hiding in whatever cave he as been avoiding getting Trump Cooties in. I very much hope Trump apparently not going quietly keeps him in it.

       

      I also would be entirely fine not hearing anything about Bezos, or from Musk, for the entire year.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Amir Khalid

      Malcolm Gladwell. He isn’t qualified for the gig that first made him famous. He’s a decent-but-not-great feature writer with not enough of a background in science. Nothing of his that I’ve ever read was free of misunderstanding about how science works.

      Donald Trump. Wenn es einen Gott gibt, he’ll soon be neck-deep in trouble with the law, and not available to puppetmaster the Republican party.

      The Republican party. Its willfully destructive role in fighting for the pandemic makes it an enemy of mankind.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Brachiator

      I am so happy that Trump is nearly gone that I almost want to stop right there.

      I am also tremendously happy and relieved that we appear to have a powerhouse of a Covid vaccine.

      Republican lawmakers and the worst of their base should fall into the abyss. Sadly, I know this won’t happen.

      I would also like to see the worst of the Bernie-bunch fade away. The worst of them oscillate between claims that they alone are responsible for Biden’s victory and so are “owed” something, and the standard agitprop of insisting that Biden is exactly the same as Trump and so must be opposed.

      I wish that the Beltway media would get a clue, but I know that this can never happen. It is just not their nature.

      But knowing that Trump is already gone is such a relief that almost anything else pails in comparison.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      TMinSJ

      “Democrats are (or will be) overplaying their hand” (it’s ALWAYS Democrats)

      “Shoving it down our throats”

      “We can walk and chew gum at the same time”

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Betty Cracker

      @GoBlueInOak: I found one brand of alcoholic seltzer water that isn’t half bad! (After trying many that suck.) It’s called “Cape Line” (I think) and bills itself as “sparkling cocktails,” with flavors like hard strawberry lemonade, white peach sangria, etc. It’s not overly sweet and is a good alternative to throw in the cooler if you don’t feel like beer. :)

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Martin

      The idea that addressing climate change is expensive.

      It can be, but it need not. More importantly, we have a jobs program staring us in the face and we insist on rejecting it because it doesn’t help the industries we feel are critical to US success.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      debbie

      The My Pillow Jackass

      The Artist Jackass who paints delusional paintings of Trump

      Every Damn Jackass in the Republican Party

      Every Damn Evangelical Jackass

      Every Jackass with an AR-15

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Roger Moore

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      I’d like to go back to where we didn’t know the name of the Postmaster General or the heads of GSA or OMB. Or the committee who certifies elections.

      More generally, I’d like to go back to a time when we didn’t have to be paying hawklike attention to everything the government is doing for fear they were going to slip some new atrocity through while our backs were turned.  Make Government Boring Again!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      hilts

      19 Rethuglicans, including Kevin McCarthy, had their names left off the amicus brief in support of TX AG due to a clerical error.

       

       

      Reply
    54. 54.

      mrmoshpotato

      “New normal” — let’s normalize never uttering that fucking phrase again, shall we?

      Amen.

      Ditto “we’re all in this together.” Manifestly not!

      Absolutely!  I don’t remember Hillary getting 100% of the vote in 2016 so what’s this crap?  And that doesn’t even touch upon anything in the past 4 years, let alone the GOP’s newfound completely fucking obvious fascism!  Where’re your uniforms, you Nazi trash?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Betty Cracker

      @geg6: I like comics movies but agree wholeheartedly on the Kanye Kardashian crew. They’re inescapable! A few years ago, there was talk about an app called “Kardblock” that was supposed to remove every mention of that clan from social feeds, but sadly, it never took off.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Outward religious conservatism of all forms

      Outward expressions of American patriotism

      Heartwarming expressions of rural Americana

      Expressions of manly white men doing manly things

      Heartwarming videos of returning troops

      Military honors

      God Bless America (the song)

      The Pledge

      The National Anthem

      Heartwarming expressions regarding the wisdom or kindness of elderly white people

      Heartwarming expressions regarding the wisdom and care and concern of white moms

      John Wayne movies

      Dirty Harry movies

      Lee Greenwood

      Loudly played, bad country music on Christian or patriotic or “country life is superior” themes

      “Thank You for Your Service”

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Roger Moore

      @debbie:

      The Artist Jackass who paints delusional paintings of Trump

      Unfortunately, he’s still going to be around. He used to paint delusional paintings of how terrible Obama was, so now he’ll do them of Biden.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      JPL

      Devin Nunes has Covid so I should probably not include him in my festivus list, but I will, because republicans representatives have decided to be traitors to our nation.    f..kem all.   Oh and special thoughts and prayers for Devin.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      The Moar You Know

      The various new flavors of treason flags – the black and blue “line” one, the MAGAt ones, etc. waving from gigantic gas guzzling trucks.

      @mali muso:  I find these so personally offensive I just got (as of today) a REAL American flag sticker for the car and it’s going on the back window this afternoon.

      I was in Boy Scouts.  The old version, not the new Hitler Youth version.  One of the things they taught you HARD (along with firearms safety) was the entire damn Flag Code and how to deal with the flag.  And all these quasi-military tacticool black n’ white, blue line, green line, red line flags are against every last bit of both the letter and intent of the flag code, and a fucking disgrace to the nation.  They really are.  The flag is for all Americans, PERIOD.  These abominations are designed to be divisive, to split the nation, and to say that we are not all one people.  They are everything the American flag is not.

      I don’t know why this gets up my nose so bad, but it does.  Sorry for the rant.  At any rate, I want to see the last of that bullshit NOW.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Amir Khalid

      @zhena gogolia:

      Another thing that bugs me is when people don’t remember the difference between e.g. protegé (male) and protegée (female). People, when you get this wrong, you introduce a factual error into what you’re saying/writing.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      pacem appellant

      My wife hates it when I say, “You do you.” So I nominate that, even though I’m not likely to stop saying it, but I try not to say it to her.

      For me, I never, ever want to read, “Democrats need to do X” on a liberal blog. You want them to do something? Become a Democrat and do it.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      It’s time for “awesome” and “at this point in time” to join “groovy” and “far out!” in the dustbin of language

      Edit: “like, you know” must die. It’s the equivalent of belching or breaking wind for what it adds to conversation. Or is it the sound of the wind whistling through the speaker’s ears?

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Brachiator

      @Major Major Major Major

      I’d like to get rid of Marvel movies

      No, we need more Marvel movies.

      More seriously, the ongoing impact of the pandemic on the movie industry may make it harder for studios to continue to unleash a wave of big budget movies.

      But even before, Marvel movies didn’t have that big an impact on the production of other movies. Alternative fare just went more and directly to streaming services.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Yarrow:

      And Mrs Greenspan. And David Fucking Brooks. And Chris Fucking Cilizza. And many more that don’t immediately come to mind.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      The Moar You Know

      @JPL:  was not aware of this development.  I just said a very special prayer for Devin.  I did feel that I should include that I meant “choke to death on his own blood” literally and not as a figure of speech.  I just don’t want there to be any confusion for the person/spirit/whatever who’s taking prayers today.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Hungry Joe

      “Let that sink in.” That is to say, “You’re probably too stupid to have realized the import of what I just wrote, so we’ll all take a minute while you catch up.”

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Mike in NC

      @debbie:  I would consider commissioning a painting from that crackpot artist (McNaughton is it?) if he was willing to depict Trump returning at night from his failed Tulsa hate rally with his necktie undone and crushing a MAGA hat on is hand.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      mrmoshpotato

      @CaseyL:

      I think that ship sailed with “tasking,” a neologism that bugs the hell out of me. 

      Haha.

      “Speak to that” idea can also suck an ass’s ass.

      What drugs are you on that you think you can have a conversation with an idea?

      Reply
    80. 80.

      bluefoot

      Mitch McConnell needs to go away, as does the rest of the party of authoritarianism and white supremacy.

      Speaking of which, white supremacy needs to die a quick death.

      COVID-19 can’t go away fast enough.

      Service to capital above all else should have died decades ago.  If the pandemic has shown us anything, it has shown that.

      Bad faith arguments and the general laziness of our news media also need to die quick deaths.

      Paralysis re climate change action should be left behind.  Also paralysis re social justice.

      Personally, I need to stop procrastinating.  Life’s too short and too unpredictable to put things off.  I want to stop being separated from everyone I love.  (One of many reasons COVID needs to go away.)  If I could find a way to let go of al this anger, that would be good too.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Hungry Joe

      And, here’s the thing: There’s no need to write “Here’s the thing.” Here’s the thing: Try taking out “Here’s the thing” and you’ll see that the thing is there anyway. That’s the thing.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Brachiator

      @Amir Khalid:

      Another thing that bugs me is when people don’t remember the difference between e.g. protegé (male) and protegée (female). People, when you get this wrong, you introduce a factual error into what you’re saying/writing.

      Wait. It’s not protegx?

      I have always used protegé and no one has ever had an issue with it.

      With most adopted foreign words, I suspect that the full trail of masculine v feminine ending is truncated.

      I suppose there might be a feminine version of maître d’ but it just does not matter in English.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Brachiator: Maybe I’m just sick of them.

      I don’t know too much about the sausage making process in Hollywood, but if somebody were to make the same argument about books, I don’t think it would hold water. Are there alternative ways of getting a book out there? Obviously. But a given publisher’s time is limited, to say nothing of bookstore shelf space, and there’s a definite cost to “taking up a spot” at one of the big houses.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      sdhays

      @Major Major Major Major: I don’t expect it, but I would welcome a crash in the market for big budget motion pictures in general. Sure, some have been great, even fantastic, but most of the time all of the budget and energy is focused on the special effects and there’s really no story backing the effects. Despite all the expense and effort, it’s all pretty lazy – mesmerize the “stupid” audience with flashy things and just write the script on a piece of toilet paper while taking a dump at a rest stop.

      Although I suppose I could settle simply for the end of the Transformers series and Michael Bay’s retirement to a waterfront shack in Benghazi.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’ve just been watching the latest Biden-Harris rollout of cabinet and senior officials, and I am really impressed with the organised, logical, and thematic way they’ve made these announcements.

      Because the two most urgent issues today are the pandemic and economic relief, Biden-Harris announced, first, their health care and economic teams on (I think) consecutive days. Then they introduced the national security and foreign policy leadership, and today some of the key domestic policy people — Ag, HUD, USTR, etc.

      There are still some important posts to fill. Obviously Attorney General, but also Commerce, Education, Transportation, Energy, Interior, and I’m probably forgetting some. Point is, it’s been a thoughtful and smoothly-executed process throughout, and stands in sharp relief to all the things I won’t miss about the chaos of the departing crew.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Mike in NC

      Looking forward to turning on a TV or picking up a newspaper and not seeing Trump’s bloated, ugly orange face with the piehole that never shuts up.

      Also looking forward to no more Stephen Miller, Steve Bannon, Seb Gorka, Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, etc. May they need to find jobs cleaning toilets with their bare hands.

      Also no more Melania the mail order Eurotrash bride, Jarvanka, Diamond & Silk, CPAC nutjobs, Hugh Hewitt, and Marc Thiessen! Just off the top of my head…

      Reply
    93. 93.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Brachiator:

      I would also like to see the worst of the Bernie-bunch fade away. The worst of them oscillate between claims that they alone are responsible for Biden’s victory and so are “owed” something, and the standard agitprop of insisting that Biden is exactly the same as Trump and so must be opposed. 

      All of the Wilmeristas can fuck off for fucking over Hillary and giving us four years of death and destruction.

      Reply

