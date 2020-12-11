KEEP YOUR GOAT SMELLING ASS AT HOME

Within the past month, #COVID19 weekly hospitalization rates in every age group have reached record highs. This includes young, previously healthy adults. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/uvul03isgA — CDC (@CDCgov) December 11, 2020

This is a fucking disaster and apparently I was wrong earlier this year when I predicted all this and said “at least this will be an opportunity for America to learn about the concept of exponential growth” because we haven’t learned a fucking thing.

Why is everyone so stupid and selfish?