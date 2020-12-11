Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Best Gift For Friends and Family for Christmas

The Best Gift For Friends and Family for Christmas

32 Comments

This post is in: 

KEEP YOUR GOAT SMELLING ASS AT HOME

This is a fucking disaster and apparently I was wrong earlier this year when I predicted all this and said “at least this will be an opportunity for America to learn about the concept of exponential growth” because we haven’t learned a fucking thing.

Why is everyone so stupid and selfish?

    32Comments

    3. 3.

      debbie

      Used to be they predicted 300,000 deaths by the end of the week. It now appears we’ll hit the 300,000 mark this weekend or early next week at the latest. These assholes with their lawsuits are drenched in the blood of the countless lives they chose not to save.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mike in NC

      Republicans insist that America needs our very own Putin. After being rejected twice by the electorate, they still want to cram him down our throats.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Cameron

      It is pretty discouraging.  I have to go to West Bradenton every month to have my INR checked, and the number of mask-less people on the bus has been increasing for the last three months.  Last I checked, Florida was still getting slapped around pretty good by COVID-19  Though I was treated to the spectacle today of a dude apparently using the mask to hold his chin on, since he wasn’t covering either nose or mouth.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Speaking of selfish and stupid. . . At our little local grocery store, we observed a woman with no face mask in the produce section COUGHING!  My husband might or might not have used a swear word or two.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      BretH

      Also consider staying home a gift to the younger ones – even though my 16yo daughter outwardly copes I have to remember this is a much larger percentage of her life than mine. Plus all the things that brought her joy and connection like Marching Band are not happening.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      VeniceRiley

      @BretH: I fell for the kids because that does seem interminable.  On the other hand, this year is a much larger percentage of us old’s time left. Imagine lockdown for a year in a senior living facility when you only have 5-10 left. 10%-20% of your remaining time, lost to covid, IF you live.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mary G

      I don’t know. We did pretty well here in CA for so long, and now people are acting like extra-suicidal lemmings. Here in the OC the previous highest number of new cases a day was 1,945 which was two days because the health department took Thanksgiving day off. Today we crushed it with 2,655. So 5,000 next week?

      LA County is even worse, per the LAT:

      The COVID-19 crisis hit what Los Angeles County officials called “uncharted territory” Friday, as the daily case count surged dramatically to 13,815 and total cases topped 500,000, the latest signs that the virus is spreading with ferocious speed.

      “We’re on a very dangerous track to see unprecedented and catastrophic suffering,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “At this point, we’re seeing daily numbers of cases and hospitalizations that we’ve not experienced and, frankly, did not anticipate.”

      The surge in cases is causing hospitals to see a run on patients and some intensive care units to reach capacity. As of Thursday, there were 3,850 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including 856 in ICU beds — both records.

      The number of people hospitalized in L.A. County with coronavirus infections has doubled since Thanksgiving and quadrupled in the last month, when there were 942 coronavirus-infected patients in L.A. County hospitals on Nov. 11.

      My housemate who went to Guatemala to see his dying aunt has finished isolating in his tent in the garage for 14 days without getting sick, so that’s something.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mary G

      Of course Alito and Thomas said the court should’ve allowed the case to be filed:

      Justices Alito and Thomas indicated that the court was (in their very consistent view) required to hear the case but that they too “would not grant other relief” – meaning they too wouldn’t sign on to Texas’ request for an injunction throwing out the election.— Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 11, 2020

      ETA: The thought of the temper tantrum being thrown at the WH or on the golf course is very satisfying.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      namekarB

      Why is everyone so stupid and selfish?

      Wearing blinders does not mean the horse is stupid. It merely means the horse only sees what the driver wants it to see. The difference between a horse with blinders and a “True Patriot” with blinders is the “True Patriot” puts the blinders on by choice.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Yes, but there are still 126 assholes in the House of Reps and 17 asshole Attorneys General across this nation. The Democratic Party needs to target every single one of these motherfuckers and defeat as many of them as possible in the next election cycle.

      And Giuliani and every other fucking lawyer on Trump’s team needs to be disbarred.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Brachiator

      @Mary G:

      I don’t know. We did pretty well here in CA for so long, and now people are acting like extra-suicidal lemmings. Here in the OC the previous highest number of new cases a day was 1,945 which was two days because the health department took Thanksgiving day off. Today we crushed it with 2,655. So 5,000 next week?

      Defiance is increasing. If they don’t know someone in the hospital right now, people don’t care.

      I’ve also noticed more people, often urged on by reporters and media people, disputing the idea that health authorities can connect any particular behavior to infections.

      It’s ridiculous. We may be heading towards another superspreader around Christmas.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Brachiator

      I love this, from the Supreme Court:

      “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot,” the court said.

      I mean, it should have been obvious that this would be the logical result.

      So is Trump going to throw a fit about the justices that he put on the Court?

      Of course he will.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      debbie

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      I wouldn’t trust them…

      Of course, I wouldn’t trust this guy either:

      If the two Senators from Georgia should lose, which would be a horrible thing for our Country, I am the only thing that stands between “Packing the Court” (last number heard, 25), and preserving it. I will not, under any circumstances, Pack the Court!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

      Reply

