Teaching Pigs to Sing

Teaching Pigs to Sing

34 Comments

Open Threads 

Last week the local NPR station had a discussion about the perennial topic of how to convince rural voters to vote for Democrats.  I couldn’t listen to the show in real time, so I wrote a quick email that said, in part, this:

[…] For these people [rural Dakota voters who are in denial about COVID], and they’re the majority, only Fox News and right-wing memes on Facebook represent the truth — everything else is a liberal plot.

If you can’t convince people to wear a little piece of cloth on their face and stay home from the bar to save their lives and the lives of others,  convincing them to vote for a Democrat is absolutely a bridge too far.

Maybe your guests have a solution to this problem, but from where I’m sitting, the solution is to forget about rural states that are too far gone, and concentrate on states with enough minority and young new voters to flip the legislatures and the federal offices.  These include Arizona, Georgia and Texas.

Obviously pretty reductive and simplistic, but, hey, it’s a radio call-in show.  Of course I think it’s a problem that, for example, Sarah Gideon ended her campaign against Susan Collins with $14 million cash on hand when some Democratic Senate candidates in rural states raised a few hundred thousand dollars — I think the party should run decently-financed (say $1 million) Senate campaign for every seat, no matter what the odds, because the Senate is so important to Democrats that throwing down a few mil to bet on a lightning strike is an unfortunate necessity.  Decently-financed federal campaigns also have major down-ticket benefits for small rural state Democratic parties — lists of likely Democratic voters are cleaner, there’s a group of volunteers who learn the ropes, etc.

Anyway, it turns out that the radio show host was using a piece in Politico by the chair of the Dunn County Wisconsin Democratic Party as a jumping-off point.  Dunn is an Obama-Obama-Trump-Trump county.  Here’s the nut of that chairman’s argument:

Why did Trump do so well with rural voters? From my experience, it’s not because local Democrats failed to organize in rural areas. Instead, after conversations with dozens of voters, neighbors, friends and family members in Dunn County, I’ve come to believe it is because the national Democratic Party has not offered rural voters a clear vision that speaks to their lived experiences. The pain and struggle in my community is real, yet rural people do not feel it is taken seriously by the Democratic Party.

There’s no way that I’m going to throw shade at a hard-working unpaid volunteer in Dunn County — I feel great respect for him and his efforts, and I’ve been there as a young person helping out on campaigns in a rural state.  Still, while I respect his work, I disagree with his conclusion.  As Eric Loomis points out in his piece on the Politico article, it’s not like Trump treated these people any better than Obama.  Factoring in COVID, Trump was way worse.  So there’s more to the Dunn County shift than how either Democrats or Republicans have treated those counties.

From my experience living in a rural Dakota town the last couple of years (around 3 months out of the last 24), when someone gets all their information from Fox and Facebook right wing memes, there’s generally no coming back.  It’s sub- (supra-?) rational, more like an addiction than a choice.  I don’t have it all figured out, far from it, but from what I’ve seen, the crack that Trump/Fox/Facebook is peddling convinces the addicts that: Democrats are more like vermin than humans; that no matter how bad things are now, they would be worse if a Democrat were elected; that choices and tastes of urban Democrats (black, brown and white) exist specifically to disrespect and demean people living in rural areas; and that a college education and everything that goes with it (including respect for science) is just another tool used by Democrats to suppress rural voters.  Yeah, there’s racism, but it’s more than that.

The practical conclusion that I draw from this is that Democrats shouldn’t spend any time trying to win over Fox/Facebook-addled rural residents, because it’s pointless.  Registering new voters, getting rid of barriers to voting, and getting out the vote for Democrats is a far better primary goal for the party.  A good secondary goal is to have enough party establishment in rural states to at least be able to to put up a counterpoint on local media.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Baud
  • Booger
  • CaseyL
  • catclub
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • cmorenc
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • E.
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • geg6
  • Ian G.
  • Jeffro
  • Kent
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • MattF
  • moonbat
  • Nicole
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • The Other Bob
  • Tom Levenson
  • West of the Rockies
  • Yarrow

    34Comments

    1. 1.

      The Other Bob

      I don’t disagree with you.  I wouldn’t mind also making efforts to reduce the power of red areas, including making it less easy for them to vote.

      Plus long shot efforts like eliminating the electoral collage and adding Senators by population.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Nicole

      I agree.  I think FOX News is as addictive and as destructive as anything the Sackler family pushed.  And like the Sackler family, it was all about making money.

      Anger is a high, and I think for a lot of people, they’d rather feel angry than sad or  depressed.  So they keep going back to the source for another hit.

      I agree; they’re addicts and I don’t think you can easily reason someone out of an addiction.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Tom Levenson

      I think this is exactly right.

      I do believe in a fifty-state strategy: run someone for every office. Raise the money to do so, even if it seems a complete loser. You never know when you get at Indiana 2008 Senate race. But the focus has to be on making sure we get every marginal “easy” vote first. GA, AZ, TX–and I’d add Florida, though not with any sense we’ll get near term gratification–those are good targets. And expand from there.

      Also: state legislatures are central to retaking power. So every dime we can spend there, including in red, red states, to eliminate “supermajorities”…that’s all good.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ian G.

      that choices and tastes of urban Democrats (black, brown and white) exist specifically to disrespect and demean people living in rural area

      I just don’t get the above. Why do these people care if I listen to The National instead of Blake Shelton and drink some craft brewer’s sour instead of Budweiser? I’m not going to rural American to shit on Blake Shelton and Budweiser. Can’t we have our own tastes and let each other be?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Ian G.:

      I just don’t get the above. Why do these people care if I listen to The National instead of Blake Shelton and drink some craft brewer’s sour instead of Budweiser? I’m not going to rural American to shit on Blake Shelton and Budweiser. Can’t we have our own tastes and let each other be?

      Because everything must be leveraged for division. Everything.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      I feel great respect for him and his efforts, and I’ve been there as a young person helping out on campaigns in a rural state. Still, while I respect his work, I disagree with his conclusion.

      I agree with all of this.  He is likely unwittingly regurgitating well-worn and incorrect platitudes about what Democrats are doing wrong.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      I would like to see a project that provides support — even if its just emotional support — for Dems living in these deep red areas.  A few of them are commenters on this blog, but blue normies in those areas probably feel pretty isolated.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ian G.

      @Baud:

      LOL. OK, how about Jason Isbell? He’s gotta have more broad appeal than The National.

      I remember seeing a lot of Atlanta Braves and Crimson Tide hats in the crowd when I saw Isbell in Prospect Park some years back. But then again, if they’ve moved to Brooklyn, they’re probably not rural America bitter-enders who support Trump.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Booger

      @Ian G.: Because there’s a whole industry dependent on nurturing and feeding the insecurities of the white rural male. iHeart Radio and the associated “Country” music industry, Truck makers, retailers like WalMart and Tractor Supply, cheap beer makers, et cetera et cetera ad infinitum. They’re really just extreme suburbanites, but that identity doesn’t sell shit.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      E.

      I live in a very red county in a blue state (California) and I can confirm these people have literally become innoculated against reason. There is no evidence, no data, no experience that will shake their beliefs. They can use argument and evidence in its formal way, but not in a way that makes sense. For example, I pointed out yesterday to one of them that Australia had only 15 new cases of covid the day before. He triumphantly pointed out that that is because it is summer there, and winter here, and it’s an unfair comparison, and when I made the obvious point that we were having upwards of 20 and 30 thousand cases a day last summer, he got angry with me, told me he was only providing facts and all I want to do is argue, and stormed out of my shop. I won’t see him again. I’ve lost about 100 percent of my RWNJ customers thanks to my outspoken insistence on masks. I have lived in this part of the country or similar ones most of my 56 years. I have never seen anything like this. People believe things that are provably untrue. People are dying in my community of covid, but no one will believe it — they attack the Public Health Department for lying to them about the deaths. They are furious and they are armed.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      CaseyL

      Agree, with elebenty exclamation points.

      However, I also have to agree with people who doubt the US can survive as a country when half its population is in thrall to propagandists pushing increasingly vicious extremism.

      I’d be happy to wall them all in to their bucolic rural areas and leave them there.  I’d be just peachy keen fine with ripping out all the Federally-funded programs and infrastructure they depend on (including, very particularly, any military bases and support centers in those regions) – particularly since they take a lot more out of taxpayer money than they put in.

      I hate these people so intensely it astonishes me.  To paraphrase a great line from one of my favorite movies, “I give you nothing and I wish you plague. May all your children breach and die.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jeffro

      @Ian G.:Why do these people care if I listen to The National instead of Blake Shelton and drink some craft brewer’s sour instead of Budweiser? I’m not going to rural American to shit on Blake Shelton and Budweiser. Can’t we have our own tastes and let each other be?

      Amen!  This, in all its many variations, is a great point to raise with wingnuts, the media, etc, over and over until they get it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MattF

      I generally agree… but… you have to stay aware of what’s happening on the ground. When there is zero opposition, the con artists, psychopaths, and criminals come out to play– the D party needs to be able to stand up and say ‘No Thank You’.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kent

      @Ian G.:I just don’t get the above. Why do these people care if I listen to The National instead of Blake Shelton and drink some craft brewer’s sour instead of Budweiser? I’m not going to rural American to shit on Blake Shelton and Budweiser. Can’t we have our own tastes and let each other be?

      Because people like to see their own life choices reinforced.  My cousins who live in rural upstate MI don’t have Starbucks or fancy brewpubs or Whole Foods anywhere nearby. No Thai restaurants either.  So those things must be unnecessary and a sign of urban decadence or some shit like that.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Ian G.:

      You should meet my trailer trash central Kentucky maternal cousins. They don’t understand why anybody would want to go more than 10 miles from home, don’t want to try any foods different than those that granny made, are disinterested in art or culture, look askance at anyone from a city, don’t give a shit about American passports being worthless because why would anyone want to leave this greatest country on Earth, are suspicious of any movie made past 1956, and don’t like them modern uppity nigras.

      You waste time and energy speaking with them, and they’ll simply resent any effort you make to ensure that they have better lives – they love wallowing in trash.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      catclub

      @E.: There is no evidence, no data, no experience that will shake their beliefs.

       

      I think the best shot is: ” So why did your kids leave and move to the liberal cities? Are they socialists?”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      West of the Rockies

      Anecdotally, I will note that for several decades there have been TV ads with shots of manly-men throwing hay bales into pickup trucks or emerging with oily hands from a boiler or engine compartment and glowering at the camera. The women in the ads look sturdy but grim and beleaguered. Inevitably the voice-over pitch goes a bit like this: “Here in (America/the west/the country), we know how to work hard… no one gives you anything… your word is your bond… And we only drink Budweiser/Folgers/real Kentucky bourbon…”

      It’s part of the national narrative and mythos. It’s not easily changed.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      I agree that most of the focus needs to be on areas we can flip and win.  However, it doesn’t matter if the worst RWNJ are not reacheable, there are people around them who are, including, in some cases, their kids.  The RWNJ only want to live in a loud echo chamber, but the other side of the story needs to get out there.  It needs to be on all local media.  It needs to be easy to hear and find, even on the country and Christian stations.  We need the people who aren’t political and are uncomfortable with the RWNJ around them to see another option.  It is especially important that we are the kind, patriotic, and reasonable option.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Ian G.:

      Can’t we have our own tastes and let each other be?

      Nope. You’ve just hit upon what Lincoln was on about with the slaver states. It’s not enough that we leave them alone. Fuck no! Simply by choosing to not be like them, we are an affront to them. We not only have to choose to be like them, we have to wave and cheer them on for being them.

      Well…

      Fuck them.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      Well obviously you don’t understand America very well. Its conservative, its Christian values, its upholding the constitution, its valuing life, the unborn, working hard, integrity, respect, small towns, Friday night football, hunting, fishing, man and wife…

      — Texas Cow Puncher 🌮 (@texan40) December 10, 2020

      Just say white this is taking forever.
      https://t.co/KPhNCDC0lT

      — Zeddy (@Zeddary) December 11, 2020

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Chief Oshkosh: To be clear, I don’t mean this at the state level (as Lincoln was discussing). I mean this on the individual, and very personal level.

      Fuck them.

      What remains is figuring out how to help those in rural states who choose not to be a-one assholes.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      cmorenc

      for example, Sarah Gideon ended her campaign against Susan Collins with $14 million cash on hand

      I’m perplexed how Gideon steadily held at least a modest lead on Collins of 3 to 7 points for most of the race, and Collins’ popularity in-state in Maine was underwater going into the race, how Collins pulled ahead the final 10 days to win by a comfortable margin.  How did Collins turn her image around to be more attractive than Gideon (who had good favorables going into the race).  Was it more because the GOP Senate campaign funders flooded the race with cash the final month, or more because of tactical mistakes by Gideon?  Adding to the perplexity was that Biden won most of Maine (all but the northern 2nd C.D.) by such a substantial margin.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      moonbat

      @Baud: I agree with this. During this last election I joined a Facebook group, Pennsylvania Women for Biden/Harris, and I cannot tell you how many women from deep red areas of the state posted to say how they felt buoyed and heartened by the group’s focus. Some were women who had been basically bullied in the past to vote against their preference because they felt isolated where they lived. What was even better was that after they got our group’s online backing they felt confident enough to talk others in their friend and family circles into voting for Biden. People, even people in deep red areas, are just sick of all the anger and hate. We need to find ways to reach out to them.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      West of the Rockies

      @E.:

      You don’t live in Butte County. do you?  Sounds a lot like things here.  Thankfully, our CSU town runs fairly blue.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kent

      I have a ton of extended rural family who are hard core GOP.   In rural PA, MI, IN, and OR mostly.

      The problem is that they consume a steady diet of toxic waste from FOX, Facebook, and a whole slew of religious-based news sources during the week and on Sundays and they do it 365/year.  And they also do it informally at every church potluck, HS football game, or Friday night at the local watering hole.  I have honestly heard a lot of vile racist political shit sitting in the stands at HS football games in Central Texas.  There is ZERO chance that some wet behind the ears college kid from out of state knocking at their door with a Bernie Sanders or Kamala Harris flyer every 4 years is going to affect their opinion in any way.

      What is the answer?   I don’t think highly rural states like ND or WY are frankly reachable. Not in our lifetimes.  This is really an urban/rural split which is how Biden can win Omaha but lose the rest of Nebraska.  Red states that are rapidly urbanizing like AZ, GA, and NC should frankly be the target.  The reason that MN is more blue than WI is because Minneapolis is much larger than Milwaukie.  Building majorities not unanimity is the objective.

      We are becoming a nation of suburbs.  That’s where the action is going to be, not rural Kansas or Wyoming.  And that is how Texas will eventually become purple.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Baud

      @Steeplejack (phone):

      Its conservative, its Christian values, its upholding the constitution, its valuing life, the unborn, working hard, integrity, respect, small towns, Friday night football, hunting, fishing, man and wife…

      The bolded parts in particular explain their intense support for Donald Trump.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      geg6

      Why do these people care so much about what we do, what we watch or listen to?  I don’t give a shit about Blake Shelton or Budweiser and, if they do, that’s fine with me.  Why do they care about my liking the Foo Fighters and Pinot noir?  I’m not trying to convert them.  I’d just like them to compete in the political marketplace in an honest way, not with lies and fantasies.  I’ll never understand these people and I’ve lived among them all my life.  They hate me and everything about me and I’ve never really given them a thought until four years ago when I found out the exact level of hate they really have for me.

      And, yes, race is a big part of this.  Even though I am a thoroughly white woman, the fact that I voted for Obama and Biden/Harris seems to be an accelerant to their hate, as is sex.  There are places I won’t ever step foot in again simply because of the hate that’s been directed at me due to racial animosity toward Democrats and pure misogyny.

      They are just horrible people and they cannot and do not want to be reached.  Cut them loose and concentrate on things you can do something about.  Quit chasing the rural, blue collar, white men (and their women).  You can’t make them be someone they aren’t capable of being.  We outnumber them, if we can get those youngs and disengaged minority members to be able to vote easily and give them reasons to come out, these assholes will be outnumbered and less and less relevant.  It’s our only hope.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Yarrow

      One of the things that doesn’t get discussed a lot in the Obama-Obama-Trump-Trump voting areas is the timing of the rise of social media. Facebook specifically.

      Facebook only opened to the public in general in September, 2006. It took money from Russian investment groups in 2009 and 2011. It went public in 2012. Even in the 2012 election Facebook wasn’t the toxic influence it became by 2014 (Republicans kept the House and won the Senate) and 2016 (Trump won and R’s had both houses of Congress).

      I am not sure that Obama would have won his second term had Facebook the toxic influence in 2012 that it was by 2016. When we are talking about “how to win over those Obama-Trump voters” we should include discussions about disinformation peddled by social media. A strong education platform about how to identify and deal with disinformation is what is needed to combat this danger to our democracy.

      Reply

