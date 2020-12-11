Last week the local NPR station had a discussion about the perennial topic of how to convince rural voters to vote for Democrats. I couldn’t listen to the show in real time, so I wrote a quick email that said, in part, this:

[…] For these people [rural Dakota voters who are in denial about COVID], and they’re the majority, only Fox News and right-wing memes on Facebook represent the truth — everything else is a liberal plot. If you can’t convince people to wear a little piece of cloth on their face and stay home from the bar to save their lives and the lives of others, convincing them to vote for a Democrat is absolutely a bridge too far. Maybe your guests have a solution to this problem, but from where I’m sitting, the solution is to forget about rural states that are too far gone, and concentrate on states with enough minority and young new voters to flip the legislatures and the federal offices. These include Arizona, Georgia and Texas.

Obviously pretty reductive and simplistic, but, hey, it’s a radio call-in show. Of course I think it’s a problem that, for example, Sarah Gideon ended her campaign against Susan Collins with $14 million cash on hand when some Democratic Senate candidates in rural states raised a few hundred thousand dollars — I think the party should run decently-financed (say $1 million) Senate campaign for every seat, no matter what the odds, because the Senate is so important to Democrats that throwing down a few mil to bet on a lightning strike is an unfortunate necessity. Decently-financed federal campaigns also have major down-ticket benefits for small rural state Democratic parties — lists of likely Democratic voters are cleaner, there’s a group of volunteers who learn the ropes, etc.

Anyway, it turns out that the radio show host was using a piece in Politico by the chair of the Dunn County Wisconsin Democratic Party as a jumping-off point. Dunn is an Obama-Obama-Trump-Trump county. Here’s the nut of that chairman’s argument:

Why did Trump do so well with rural voters? From my experience, it’s not because local Democrats failed to organize in rural areas. Instead, after conversations with dozens of voters, neighbors, friends and family members in Dunn County, I’ve come to believe it is because the national Democratic Party has not offered rural voters a clear vision that speaks to their lived experiences. The pain and struggle in my community is real, yet rural people do not feel it is taken seriously by the Democratic Party.

There’s no way that I’m going to throw shade at a hard-working unpaid volunteer in Dunn County — I feel great respect for him and his efforts, and I’ve been there as a young person helping out on campaigns in a rural state. Still, while I respect his work, I disagree with his conclusion. As Eric Loomis points out in his piece on the Politico article, it’s not like Trump treated these people any better than Obama. Factoring in COVID, Trump was way worse. So there’s more to the Dunn County shift than how either Democrats or Republicans have treated those counties.

From my experience living in a rural Dakota town the last couple of years (around 3 months out of the last 24), when someone gets all their information from Fox and Facebook right wing memes, there’s generally no coming back. It’s sub- (supra-?) rational, more like an addiction than a choice. I don’t have it all figured out, far from it, but from what I’ve seen, the crack that Trump/Fox/Facebook is peddling convinces the addicts that: Democrats are more like vermin than humans; that no matter how bad things are now, they would be worse if a Democrat were elected; that choices and tastes of urban Democrats (black, brown and white) exist specifically to disrespect and demean people living in rural areas; and that a college education and everything that goes with it (including respect for science) is just another tool used by Democrats to suppress rural voters. Yeah, there’s racism, but it’s more than that.

The practical conclusion that I draw from this is that Democrats shouldn’t spend any time trying to win over Fox/Facebook-addled rural residents, because it’s pointless. Registering new voters, getting rid of barriers to voting, and getting out the vote for Democrats is a far better primary goal for the party. A good secondary goal is to have enough party establishment in rural states to at least be able to to put up a counterpoint on local media.