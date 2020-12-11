On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.
This is a little sailboat I love to take photos of when I walk the harbor trail in Rockland, Maine.
Another scene from the harbor trail.
Some kids were having RC model sailboat races. I kept looking for Stuart Little!
