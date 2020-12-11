Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – MomSense – Sailboats

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

On The Road - MomSense - Sailboats 2
Rockland HarborSeptember 26, 2020

This is a little sailboat I love to take photos of when I walk the harbor trail in Rockland, Maine.

On The Road - MomSense - Sailboats 1
Rockland MaineSeptember 26, 2020

Another scene from the harbor trail.

On The Road - MomSense - Sailboats
Camden HarborOctober 25, 2020

Some kids were having RC model sailboat races. I kept looking for Stuart Little!

