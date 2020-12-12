On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. Submit Your Photos

Dagaetch

Many years ago I took a bit of a personal sabbatical and traveled around the world. One of my stops, and probably my favorite, was New Zealand. I spent a month there, driving around with a rented car, enjoying a place that truly does feel like a natural movie set. It was actually so beautiful that in some ways, I found taking pictures difficult – there was such an abundance of scenes that I couldn’t focus on specific compositions, and found myself just looking around with a smile on my face. Nearly every spot in the world has some form of natural or human-made beauty, but I can’t think of any other place where the beauty is quite so endless.