Late Night Turkey Open Thread

Looks like we need a new thread. Fortunately, I have a fascinating link.

How Wild Turkeys Took Over New England

The turkeys’ subjugation of New England residents is a relatively recent phenomenonJust 50 years ago, the Wild Turkey population in New England was essentially non-existent, and had been for over a century. Then, an extensive, coordinated effort to trap and transfer turkeys across state lines rejuvenated the population—a comeback lauded by wildlife biologists and agencies as a conservation triumph. “It was an all-hands-on-deck restoration effort,” says Chris Bernier, a wildlife biologist at the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. “It’s a fabulous success story.” But now, with turkeys practically running the show, agencies must find a balance between celebrating the Wild Turkey revival and ensuring that human and bird get along. “We’re at opposite ends of the spectrum from where we were 50 years ago,” says wildlife biologist David Scarpitti, who leads the Turkey & Upland Game Project at MassWildlife. “It’s gone from a conservation success story to a wildlife-management situation.”

The turkeys were moved into the Berkshires from New York’s Adirondaks. And nature took over from there.

Seems like turkeys are doing well everywhere, though. My sister in Oregon thinks they are increasing there too.

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      Gin & Tonic

      I had a family in, or at least daily passing through my yard for a couple of months earlier this year. I was surprised at how well they fly.

    4. 4.

      Mike in NC

      It appears that Fat Bastard has gone down into the bunker and will not be surfacing until after the holidays. Then he will emerge to read a message from Vladimir Putin congratulating him on his landslide reelection!

    5. 5.

      dr. luba

      They are rampant in the suburbs of Detroit.  This is quite a recent thing; I don’t think I’d even seen a wild turkey in Michigan until maybe the last decade or so.

      And there’s a bunch of them in the Keweenaw peninsula now, where I do not believe they historically lived.  They were introduced a few years back, and have managed to survive several Copper Country winters

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      Could be worse, you could have feral peacocks. Just about as big and aggressive, and the males have a cry that sounds disturbingly similar to a small child shouting ‘help help!’. The local population here traces its roots to a very rich guy who took a long trip to India back in the late 19th century and returned with a small flock of them.

    jonas

      jonas

      Here in upstate NY, wild turkey populations have been struggling the past couple of years. Just this year, I’ve noticed flocks in fields and on the roadsides again after a long period of hardly spotting any. The DEC isn’t sure what the issue is. Fewer poults are surviving for some reason, whether because of disease, predators, lower reproductive rates, or what. Climate change is of course the cause which dare not speak its name…

    8. 8.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Major Major Major Major: My house in NorCal came with a warning on the official disclosures: “Sometimes a herd of wild turkeys will descend on the house or the neighborhood. Do not mess with them.” :)

    9. 9.

      Mustang Bobby

      If they want a shitload of peacocks, have them come down to my neighborhood here in a suburb of Miami and get them.  They’re mean, loud, stupid beyond repair — they attack their reflections in the side of a car — and leave turds the size of golf balls.  They’re invasive but protected.  I was hoping for the coyotes to take care of them — they are moving in from the Everglades — but apparently Acme doesn’t deliver.

    10. 10.

      SFBayAreaGal

      I will admit when I saw the title, I thought it was going to be about the turkey that just got roasted by the Supremes

    scav

      scav

      There was once a semi-feral peacock that wandered in the backyard — once into the house itself, so heavy on the semi. Pheasants and quail are the more usual yearly guests of that ilk. One of the pheasants did come repeatedly to the glass back door in hope of a little something, so again, heavy on the semi.

    17. 17.

      Amir Khalid

      @Mustang Bobby:

      I wouldn’t count on coyotes being able to control peafowl. Coyotes, for some reason, tend to favour an over-engineered tech solution that invariably backfires on them.

      //

    18. 18.

      TomatoQueen

      Mofos climbed into my mother’s rhododendrons and ate all the buds. She was NOT amused.

      OTOH, my copies of the B-J calendars(a and b) arrived in absolutely pristine condition, and are beautiful and elegant. Well done to all, including the Postal Service.

      Reply

