Proud of my Attorney General:
Ken Paxton got tired of disenfranchising people in Texas so now he's coming for voters in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
I've joined 22 AGs in support of an amicus urging the Supreme Court to throw this lawsuit into the trashbin of history.
— Maura Healey (@MassAGO) December 10, 2020
Either that, or they're too weak to stand up to one. https://t.co/CgNs2cu0Hn
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 10, 2020
body count is literally a 9/11 a day, not sure the pilot was actually interested in landing https://t.co/PsRtCnm6EY
— kilgore trout, tiny desk carpenter (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 11, 2020
It's 37 days after election, all 50 states certified, 306 electoral votes confirmed for Biden, won by 7 million votes nationwide, Trump has lost 55 court cases, no evidence of fraud & yet he's still trying to overturn election results & 90% of GOP is complicit
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) December 10, 2020
Trump's attempted coup won't succeed, but Republicans are weaponizing his lies to massively turbocharge new voter suppression efforts. This is why it's so dangerous https://t.co/akpwIXNJxz
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) December 10, 2020
Fascinating. @MichaelCohen212 describing the aftermath of Trump's defeat to @JaneMayerNYer in an article that appeared just before the election. pic.twitter.com/w9cMdm0rqh
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 10, 2020
i don't know, i don't think he ever could've been elected if it were working to begin with. https://t.co/cFgUh6Khaj
— unstoppable lizard eating machine (@golikehellmachi) December 11, 2020
I hope after January 20th that Daniel gets to take a long vacation. https://t.co/CvRhWXnfvH
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 11, 2020
