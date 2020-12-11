Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Dec. 10-11

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Dec. 10-11

Experts say the market still plays a role in the investigation and is therefore unlikely to be demolished, though much of that research will rely on samples taken immediately after the outbreak began…

Access to the area remains heavily restricted. People who visited before the lockdown remember a bustling building with hundreds of stalls divided into sections for red meat, seafood and vegetables.

Recently, the local government has added leafy green plants and traditional Chinese paintings to the semi-permanent blue barricades encircling the area. Inside, wooden boards line the stalls and windows.

On the second floor above the empty market, shops selling glasses and optometry equipment reopened in June.

This week, a guard at the entrance to the eyeware market took temperatures and warned journalists not to take videos or photos from inside the building…

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats yesterday:

      678 new cases, 599 people in the hospital, 109 of them in the ICU, 373 total deaths since early this year, and an 8.3% positivity rate.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Yesterday, China reported 6 new domestic confirmed and 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Dongning and Suifenhe in Mudanjiang, Heilongjiang Province, reported 1 new confirmed case each. The case at Suifenhe was a loader at a local import logistics firm. He had resigned on 12/5, but he heard former colleagues were getting screened at work, so he went to a hospital to get as tested, as well, where he tested positive.  62 F1 close contacts and 179 F2 close contacts have been traced and quarantined, and environmental samples collected. The case at Dongning is a construction worker installing disinfection systems at the local Customs facility. 77 F1 close contacts and 81 F2 close contacts have been traced and quarantined, environmental samples collected. Both district level cities have commenced 100% mass screening of all residents, to be completed over 3 days.

      Chengdu reported 4 new confirmed (1 of whom was reported as asymptomatic earlier in the day) and 1 new asymptomatic cases, all are traced close contract already under quarantine. There are currently 10 confirmed and 2 asymptomatic cases in the city. 504 F1 close contacts and 1,262 F2 close contacts are under quarantine. As of 9 PM on 12/10, 1,202,234 individuals have been swabbed as part of mass screening in the city, 1,048,007 results have been obtained, all but 10 of the results are negative. 818 environmental samples have been collected, 769 results obtained, 14 positive (all at the residence of the index cases). 140 food samples have been collected, all have tested negative.

      At Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, 2 confirmed cases have recovered. There are now 25 confirmed and 2 asymptomatic cases in the city. 1,450 close contacts remain under quarantine.
      Yesterday, China reported 9 new imported confirmed cases, 6 imported asymptomatic cases:

       

      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the UK and 1 each returning from France, Switzerland and Spain
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Indonesia and the US, a Kenyan national coming from Kenya; 1 asymptomatic case, a South African national coming from South Africa (via Singapore)
      • Yunnan Province (specific city not disclosed) – 1 confirmed and 1 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar via land border crossing
      • Fuzhou in Fijian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Xiamen in Fijian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Russia
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Pakistani national coming from Pakistan
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, an Indian crew member off a cargo ship

       

      Chengdu Municipal CDC has shared more details about the imported case returning from the UK that was reported on 12/9. The case had contracted COVID-19 and then recovered in the UK back in Aug., and had passed through a total of 21 days of quarantine, with multiple negative RT-PCR tests, after returning from China at end of Oct.. There were nearly 20 days between being released from quarantine to testing positive again during a hospital visit. However, the authorities reported that none of the traced F1 & F2 close contacts have tested positive, and that the genomic sequence of her vial sample (which would make it live virus) matched the strain that is currently prevalent in the UK, rather than those from past outbreaks in China (including the current one at Chengdu). That is their reasoning for designating the case as imported. On the other hand, it would make her the only case I am aware of where the virus went dormant for months before reemerging to re-infect the patient at a later date. I am not sure what to make of it. She currently has very mild symptoms, scarring from her lungs could have been from the previous instance of COVID-19, which can remain for quite some time even after a patient repeatedly tests negative.

      Yesterday, Hong Kong reported 86 new cases, 5 imported and 81 local (37 of whom without clear sources of infection). Another 60 cases are preliminarily positive, awaiting retesting and confirmation.

      NotMax

      And now, sadly, it’s unanimous (emphasis added).

      The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is reporting the first positive case of COVID-19 in an adult resident of Kalaupapa Settlement in Kalawao County on the island of Moloka‘i. Kalawao is a county within the State of Hawai‘i under the management of the DOH and was reported to be the last county within the U.S. with no reported positive COVID-19 cases prior to this announcement. Source

      For those unaware, Kalawao county’s only settlement is the isolated former leprosy colony enclave of Kalaupapa. The only access by land to or from the rest of the island of Molokai remains by steep mule trails.

      NotMax

      Dismal as some of it is, worth reading the whole thing (WaPo link).

      Shoplifting is up markedly since the pandemic began in the spring and at higher levels than in past economic downturns, according to interviews with more than a dozen retailers, security experts and police departments across the country. But what’s distinctive about this trend, experts say, is what’s being taken — more staples like bread, pasta and baby formula. Source

      p.a.

      Walking talking hagfish McConnell should have his face plastered next to tRump’s on every article, tweet, post about US failure to combat the virus.  If people & businesses were supported as they could be there would be much less pressure to keep businesses open.  He’s had criticism, but tRump is such an easy target MoscowMitch has kinda skated.

      NotMax

      @Ten Bears

      Sorry, nope. Prefer not to have that name within hollering distance of anything beneficial.

      That it neglects the pan part of pandemic is as well kind of a sharp slap to the affected on the rest of the planet, also too.

      IMHO.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 1,810 new cases today at his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 80,309 cases. Dr Noor Hisham also reports six new deaths today, for a total of 402 deaths — 0.50% of the cumulative reported total, 0.59% of resolved cases.

      12,734 active and contagious cases are currently in hospital; 123 are in ICU, 63 of them on respirators. Meanwhile, 937 patients recovered and were discharged, for a total of 67,173 patients recovered — 83.6% of the cumulative reported total.

      Six new clusters were reported today, all of them at places of work: Sungai Putus and Erima in Selangor; Jalan Berangan building site in KL; Langkasuka in Johor; Jalan College in Negeri Sembilan and Selangor; and Sungai Keluang in Penang.

      1,799 new cases today are local infections. Selangor has 821 cases: 226 in older clusters, 390 in Sungai Putus and Erima clusters, 69 close-contact screenings, and 136 other screenings. Sabah has 532 cases: 326 in existing clusters, 126 close-contact screenings, and 80 other screenings. KL has 131 cases: 95 in older clusters, one in Jalan Berangan building site cluster, 12 close-contact screenings, and 23 other screenings. Pahang has 96 cases: 95 in existing clusters, and one close-contact screening.

      Johor has 68 cases: 37 in older clusters, eight in Langkasuka cluster, 13 close-contact screenings, and 10 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan has 64 cases: 57 in older clusters, and seven in Jalan College cluster. Penang has 34 cases: 17 in older clusters, one in Sungai Keluang cluster, eight close-contact screenings, and eight other screenings. Kedah has 22 cases: 20 in existing clusters, one close-contact screening, and one other screening. Perak has 12 cases: nine in existing clusters, two close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Labuan has eight cases: five close-contact screenings, and three other screenings.

      Melaka has five cases: theee in existing clusters, one close-contact screening, and one other screening. Kelantan has two cases: one close-contact screening, and one other screening. Terengganu has two cases, both found in other screenings. And Putrajaya has two cases: one close-contact screening, and one other screening.

      Sarawak and Perlis reported no new local cases today.

      11 new cases are imported. Eight were reported in Selangor, one in KL, one in Johor, and one in Sarawak.

      The six deaths today, all but one reported in Sabah, are a 62-year-old man with diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and adrenal insufficiency; a 65-year-old man with gout; an 81-year-old man with hypertension, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, and dyslipidaemia; a 60-year-old woman with diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, gout, and spondylodiscitis; a 78-year-old woman in Penang with diabetes, hypertension, and stroke; and a 63-year-old woman with asthma.

      I forgor to mention yesterday that yesterday’s huge spike in new cases is attributed to cases found by  the Foreign Workers Screening Programme run by Perkeso, the Malaysian workplace compensation agency.

