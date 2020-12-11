FDA panel recommends Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine one day after U.S. reports record 3,140 deaths. The vaccine goes by the complicated name of BNT162b2 https://t.co/rCDeYwtJ2d pic.twitter.com/IydFHuENFk — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 10, 2020





Today's #VRBPAC vote might have been unanimous — or nearly — if the committee had been allowed to recommend the EUA for Pfizer's #Covid19 vaccine be for adults 18 and older, taking out 16- and 17-year olds. https://t.co/RZZHIVafGr — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 10, 2020

THE MOST KEY QUESTION in the @US_FDA hring on #COVID19 vaccine is asked by Dr Patrick Moore: The @pfizer study didn't measure whether it blocks infection. Is it possible it prevents illness, but ppl could still carry & spread virus? — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 10, 2020

The US had +217,779 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to over 16 million. The 7-day moving average actually declined slightly to just shy of 213,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/C2mJbpaEkZ — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 11, 2020

A forecast published by the CDC projects there will be 332,000 to 362,000 coronavirus deaths in the US by January 2. More than 289,000 people have already died from Covid-19 in the nation, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. https://t.co/wGgVpfentJ — CNN (@CNN) December 10, 2020

thinking back to the first few months of the year, when the administration repeatedly said the virus was a hoax, would go away, was not that serious. and how there was no leadership and states were left to fend for themselves https://t.co/wwUE4t3sL1 — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) December 11, 2020

The editor of the CDC's Morbidity & Mortality

Weekly Report says she was ordered to destroy an email showing Trump appointees attempted to interfere with its publication — and she believes the order came from Dr. Robert R. Redfield, the agency’s director https://t.co/Qm0ZnULukw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 10, 2020

======

One year on, Wuhan market at epicentre of virus outbreak remains barricaded and empty https://t.co/yrUw62xYME pic.twitter.com/ePipgyTGrs — Reuters (@Reuters) December 11, 2020

… Experts say the market still plays a role in the investigation and is therefore unlikely to be demolished, though much of that research will rely on samples taken immediately after the outbreak began… Access to the area remains heavily restricted. People who visited before the lockdown remember a bustling building with hundreds of stalls divided into sections for red meat, seafood and vegetables. Recently, the local government has added leafy green plants and traditional Chinese paintings to the semi-permanent blue barricades encircling the area. Inside, wooden boards line the stalls and windows. On the second floor above the empty market, shops selling glasses and optometry equipment reopened in June. This week, a guard at the entrance to the eyeware market took temperatures and warned journalists not to take videos or photos from inside the building…

Factbox: Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus https://t.co/76LsHreFY8 pic.twitter.com/tOIJMq1BYC — Reuters (@Reuters) December 11, 2020

See, masks aren't so bad, relatively speaking. https://t.co/P10SRbWdEJ — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 10, 2020

Covid-19: Virus ‘success’ Taiwan to keep restrictions despite vaccine https://t.co/99JtJB984A — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 11, 2020

Russia confirmed a record-breaking 613 coronavirus deaths Friday, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country to 45,893https://t.co/zxgb0kGOL7 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 11, 2020

Russia recorded more than 47,000 excess deaths in October, the single most deadly month in Russia for more than a decade, @JakeCordell reportshttps://t.co/6KqC6eQzCY — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 11, 2020

ICUs in Stockholm reach 99 percent capacity: report https://t.co/p7KC63qVdX pic.twitter.com/1xem01MVya — The Hill (@thehill) December 10, 2020

Intensive care workers at a Paris hospital that saw Europe's first COVID-19 death worry they’ll be seen as monsters if they're nonchalant when patients succumb. But they also don't want to get hurt emotionally. @johnleicester reports on ICU mental fatigue:https://t.co/SteNWocPTO pic.twitter.com/uJE2C8lpYE — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 11, 2020

France moves to night-time curfew from 15 December https://t.co/fXLEMtYuZq — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 10, 2020

Coronavirus latest:

– Incidence rate falls to 189 per 100,000, a figure not seen since end of August

– Despite downward trend, health authorities warn situation is "not good"

– Spain reports 7,955 new cases and adds 325 deaths to official toll https://t.co/rKAUbVe3V6 — El País English Edition (@elpaisinenglish) December 11, 2020

NEW: There were more than 8,100 hospital stays and 48,600 emergency department visits for patients with #COVID19 from January to August. Here’s our latest data on COVID-19–related hospitalizations and ED visits in Canada. https://t.co/a7RXz0mzvO #COVID_19 #CdnHealth pic.twitter.com/xXs9jU0TId — CIHI_ICIS (@CIHI_ICIS) December 10, 2020

Mexico's coronavirus spokesman says the country's median age of death from COVID-19 was a shockingly young 55, as compared to an average of 75 in many European countries. https://t.co/XSnF7LGOTR — The Associated Press (@AP) December 11, 2020

======

There has been some great news on #Covid19 vaccine trials but this kind of ends that streak. Sanofi runs into a problem that sets back one of the world’s largest vaccine producers — and every country that hoped to buy from them. https://t.co/jz9WvBeMG1 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 11, 2020

In anticipation of the FDA's expected authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, healthcare professionals across the country are practicing how to handle, mix and administer the vials https://t.co/GkDipPJgQg pic.twitter.com/lSbl5SIIjX — Reuters (@Reuters) December 11, 2020

A group of scientists from leading Russian universities has blasted the development process of the Sputnik V vaccine, raising concerns over the vaccines safety and effectiveness, @PjotrSauer and @JakeCordell reporthttps://t.co/apHokml0q6 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 11, 2020

Russia's Defense Ministry announced Friday that a foreign-funded campaign is being waged to discredit the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine https://t.co/JLVhizEWQs — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 11, 2020

Can a simple scratch-and-sniff test function as a way to screen for SARSCoV2? At a fraction of the cost of high-tech tests that take longer to return results, new Colorado research suggests screening for loss of smell can detect the infection faster https://t.co/WVRMBnvOHs — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 10, 2020

Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine? No, masks and social distancing will still be recommended for some time after people are vaccinated. Find out more in @AP's “Viral Questions” series: https://t.co/56TXV9lBZZ https://t.co/Qo3uvVu4AI — The Associated Press (@AP) December 10, 2020

======

California health officials are urging the state’s residents to stay home as much as possible because of a coronavirus surge taxing the state’s hospitals. But the most recent stay-at-home order allows Californians to do many more activities than in March. https://t.co/DBlpqPBNO6 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 11, 2020

Rhode Island, the smallest U.S. state in area, now has the fastest coronavirus spread, with more new cases per capita being reported than any other state https://t.co/Vi0sgAczpU — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 11, 2020