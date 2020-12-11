Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Choice is tough

Choice is tough

6 Comments

This post is in: 

Open Enrollment for the ACA ends next Tuesday for people who use Healthcare.gov There are a lot of choices to make. Margot Sanger-Katz at the New York Times has a great article on the challenges of choice for insurance products:

When Paul Krugman, the Nobel-winning economist and a New York Times columnist, started a teaching job at the City University of New York, he had a choice between one union health plan at The Times and an array of university options, “which I found incomprehensible,” he said in an email.

“I asked H.R. at CUNY if they could explain the differences; they said no. So I went with The Times, precisely because it didn’t require that I make a choice!”

 In Seminole County, Fla., right now, Obamacare customers can choose among 174 different health plans…

But it turns out in real life most people are terrible at picking the health plan that is right for them. Health insurance is a complicated financial product, and study after study has shown that people routinely pick bad plans, even choosing options that leave them worse off financially in every possible scenario. And, because people are so bad at choosing good plans, the market often sends weird signals to insurance companies, encouraging them to offer more of the wrong plans instead of the right ones.

 

Choice is tough. It is tough for me. I was speaking with another reporter who was putting together a similar story and gave the following quote:

“This is what I do for a living and what I do for fun, but if I had to look at 50 choices, I probably wouldn’t make a catastrophic choice but I wouldn’t make the optimal choice either….And if I’m not making the optimal choice, I guarantee you my little sister isn’t making an optimal choice.”

When you go look at your options, you have plenty of decision rules to potentially follow. You should seek help if possible. And then you should adopt one of two strategies:

There is satisficing. This is a “good enough” solution. With satisficing, the chooser sets up a list of minimal acceptable criteria. And once they find something that meets that acceptable criteria, they stop searching. This is, at least, a cousin to the “80%” solution Lobo mentions above. Satisficing acknowledges search and information costs and that these costs can be high for minimal gain. An optimal choice is possible, but depending on the size of the choice menu, it could be unlikely. But good enough is often good enough as we all know from the pre-COVID days of looking for a parking space in the mall parking lot at 2:00pm on the Saturday before Christmas.

Minimizing-maximum regret is another decision choice strategy. In mini-max, the objective is not to choose the best plan. The objective is to pick out the least bad outcome. This is a way of dealing with uncertainty. In the insurance context, this probably leads to higher premiums in the pursuit of lower out of pocket maximums, but that is a reasonable trade-off. Mini-max when applied to a large choice menu is very unlikely to pick the optimal plan. Instead, it is a trade to get the least downside at the cost of giving up a lot of upside.

Uncurated choice is challenging. Accepting that optimal choice is unlikely except by chance can be liberating.

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      marklar

      Thanks for this post, David. The next time I teach a course on judgment and decision-making, I’ll likely make use of it as an accessible introduction to satisficing and the ‘tyranny of too much choice’!

      P.S. your posts have been really helpful in guiding my daughter’s choice of the marketplace in Kentucky. Thanks!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      taumaturgo

      The idea that more choices are good for the consumer is a canard that allows capitalists to continuously offer a constellation of choices that in the end, a) hurt not help the consumer and b) accelerate the upward flow of wealth and capital to the top. This should be the number one reason to eliminate treating healthcare as a commodity.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JCJ

      Of course there are other factors besides premiums and out of pocket costs.  I checked the marketplace for my daughter this year to see what else there might be besides her automatically renewed plan.  One that looked OK was from an insurer that can be difficult to get prior authorization for procedures.  I will get the authorization for the procedure for my patients, but they have in the past stated that they have up to 15 business days to issue the authorization.  Since my patients are getting authorized for cancer treatments that has caused unnecessary anxiety.  They have been better lately, but I am still wary of them.  She stayed with her previous plan.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Just Chuck

      I worked on a website for a while that took in household info, prescriptions, specific desired services if any, and spat out a prioritized list of ACA plans with estimated out-of-pocket costs.  Pretty nifty, but since they haven’t sent me or my shop any work since the summer, I suspect they’re no longer around or at least not doing consumer services.  Too bad, I was having fun with the tech (typescript on aws lambda).

      And insert my usual disgusted rant about insurance companies doing all this on purpose.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Yarrow

      Thank you, David. Your posts are invaluable. One thing I’ve learned from you that has been key to picking a plan is to go with Silver to get subsidies. I’ve advised other people on that and it has helped cut down on the vast array of choices.

      Appreciate your posts here so much. Thank you for continuing to post here and for the high quality, informative, and accessible nature of your posts.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JanieM

      @Just Chuck:

      And insert my usual disgusted rant about insurance companies doing all this on purpose.

      IMO (and I wonder what David thinks), it’s not just the insurance companies, it’s Congress as well, and probably all the financial stakeholders of this insane, impossible system. The complexity is part of the point, to enhance the powerlessness of the ordinary person to even navigate the system, much less change it.

      Reply

