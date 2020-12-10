Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

We still have time to mess this up!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Reality always wins in the end.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

We have all the best words.

Consistently wrong since 2002

It’s the corruption, stupid.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Happy Hanukkah!

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Happy Hanukkah!

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: ,


(h/t commentor NotMax)

A candle or eight, in this season, is never amiss.

Speaking of lights in the darkness…


Still other changes aimed at keeping Biden and his team safe will be more cultural than logistical.

“It’ll be the polar opposite of what you’re seeing now,” said Nicole Lurie, a former HHS assistant secretary of emergency and preparedness under the Obama administration who has advised Biden’s Covid-19 response. “I think the social penalties for non-mask wearing will be great. Instead of people being ridiculed for wearing masks, they’ll be pressured in the other direction. It’ll be hard to be in a meeting and not wear a mask or social distance.”…

When Biden has given speeches introducing his top White House aides, national security team and economic advisers, the podium is sanitized between speakers. And when aides do meet in person in the transition office or with candidates for the Cabinet, they use rapid tests, temperature checks, masks and physical distancing to prevent transmission of the virus — practices they plan to implement in the cramped and poorly ventilated White House after Inauguration Day…

While the country is already seeing record levels of cases, hospitalizations and deaths heading into mid-December, Biden’s team is well aware that things could be much worse by the time of his inauguration — as colder weather drives people to gather indoors and the holidays spur people to travel and mix households.

Just as they’re stressing to the public they’ll have to keep up onerous social distancing, mask-wearing, frequent testing and remote work for several months after vaccines start to roll out, the incoming administration is preparing to do so themselves.

“We need to level with each other,” Biden said Tuesday. “We’re in a dark winter. Things may well get worse before they get better. … We didn’t get into this mess quickly, and it’ll take time to fix.”

But it will be fixed, because the grownups will be in charge now.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Cervantes
  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • debbie
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Immanentize
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Punchy
  • The Oracle of Solace

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      debbie

      I love it that Biden’s being so vocal about disinfecting the White House. What a swarming mass of filth it’s been turned into. I’m even looking forward to the outraged tweets

       

      ETA: The WH staff must be very pleased with this.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      Sweep for Russkie bugs, and burn the couch Kellyanne Conjob was kneeling on.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Punchy

      How many states threaten seccession (sp?) by 01Feb?  I’ll put the O/U at 4.5.  Theres 10s of millions who simply cannot believe Trumps not going to be sworn in, so Biden as pres is going to be a legit shock for a shit-ton of people.  State legys will need to appease the butthurt with calls to secede, methinks.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      Chappy Chanukah.

      …According to the Oxford English Dictionary, there are 24 spellings for Hanukkah… Source

      And while (more of less) on the subject, Jews in Space.

      ;)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Punchy:

      This is my fear as well.

      One of the goals of an earlier stated Russian plot was a fantastical goal to affect US territorial integrity.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Punchy

      @Frankensteinbeck: I just dont think back then there were so many people living in a completely different universe.  They hated Obama, but they understood he was Pres.  Today, I have a neighbor who actually believes Trump won and has a 2nd term awating.  When their reality crashes out, it’s going to be so…..fugly.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.