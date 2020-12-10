Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Endless Waiting

by | 11 Comments

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Endless Waiting

(Tough Town via GoComics.com)
.

We will get through this, somehow, but the wait for the solstice to roll over and the darkness to recede seems particularly tiring this year…

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Zzyzx

      I’m trying to be optimistic on the first night of Hanukkah but the fact that half of the Republican House delegation was willing to sign off on the Texas lawsuit is just so depressing.

    3. 3.

      Kent

      Trump is a mirror or looking glass that you can hold up to anyone and find out who they really are. He has that magical power.

      Pelosi should fucking refuse to seat any of these GOP Congressmen who signed on to election challenges in their own damn states.

    4. 4.

      The Moar You Know

      It won’t be endless. We’re almost at the end of the beginning.

    8. 8.

      debbie

      @Kent:

      If there are faithless electors, why not faithless representatives?

