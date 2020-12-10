.
We will get through this, somehow, but the wait for the solstice to roll over and the darkness to recede seems particularly tiring this year…
Kent
Trump is a mirror or looking glass that you can hold up to anyone and find out who they really are. He has that magical power.
Pelosi should fucking refuse to seat any of these GOP Congressmen who signed on to election challenges in their own damn states.
The Moar You Know
It won’t be endless. We’re almost at the end of the beginning.
raven
The waiting is the hardest part
Every day you get one more yard
You take it on faith, you take it to the heart
The waiting is the hardest part
Yeah, the waiting is the hardest part
