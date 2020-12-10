Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

We still have time to mess this up!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Let there be snark.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Reality always wins in the end.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Gastritis broke my calculator.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Lighten up, Francis.

What fresh hell is this?

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Respite Open Thread: Holiday Fun

Respite Open Thread: Holiday Fun

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: , ,

First of all – thank you all so much for your kind words about Penelope. I read each and every one of them. So much love for such a charming duck. My honest thought before I posted was, man, I’ve got to stop introducing you guys to my gang because it’s just too traumatic for everyone when we lose one. Which is inevitable when you have a house full of rescues of varying ages. As I said to a friend a few days before we unexpectedly lost Penelope Pearl, love is a risk, no doubt about it, but a risk well worth taking.

Now on to the festivities!

=====================

The other day I asked you to show me your holidays and happily, you responded.

First up from lurker Wendy:

Dorothy Winsor actually inspired this idea, when she shared this video:

Omnes sent me these wonderful memories:

My parents go all out for Christmas. Myriad decorations, ornaments gathered over the years, a top quality ham from a butcher shop, smoked salmon from the same place, homemade Boston baked beans (from the original Durgin Park recipe before they started putting too much sugar in them), homemade pate, a variety of cheeses, many types of homemade cookies (my mother has cut back over the past couple of years, there are still at least three kinds) and homemade vanilla custard trifle. Depending on the year, they can have anywhere from nine to twenty-five people come over. As the elder son and the only one who needed to travel more than a half hour to get there, I arrive a day or so early to try to help. Most of the time, I offered but got told that whatever is being done is “really just a one person job and I kind of like doing it.” So bartending and the two jobs I mention below are my contributions to the feast – plus my charm and and wit.

Respite Open Thread: Holiday Fun 1

I am including a picture of the tree at my parents’ house from the morning of Christmas Day. As people are getting everything ready, one of my jobs was to bring out the presents and arrange them under the tree.

Respite Open Thread: Holiday Fun

The other picture is a slightly blurry one of the vanilla custard trifle that my father makes every year. One of my other jobs on Christmas morning is to serve as assistant trifler as we assemble the thing.

The rest of Christmas Day can be a blur of snacks, opening gifts, and the whole dinner thing, but I really like that moment when the presents are under the tree, the trifle and other things are ready, the yard is covered with snow, and the rest of the people are just about to arrive. I can’t get there anymore, but at this moment I can still feel a bit of the magic of Christmas from when I was a child.

DavidG sent along cutie Morty in a bag:

Respite Open Thread: Holiday Fun 2

I enjoyed this Rabbi this morning on one of the local news stations. He’s charming and full of great information.

Here’s my Dane-deer from 2004:

Respite Open Thread: Holiday Fun 3

Shelby (Harlequin in back), Einstein on the left and Duncan on the right. Shelby was found running on the interstate, Einstein and Duncan were owner surrender – bonded brothers I fostered in an attempt to see if they could be separated. Those boys were my very first foster fails. ❤

And finally, if you missed this from Anne Laurie this morning, don’t miss it now. It completely turned my day around.

 

I’m still open to sharing more holiday memories, so email me (whats4dinnersolutions at live dot com). I do respond to each email, so if you sent something and don’t hear back from me, it means I did not receive it, so try again!

Respite open thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Bodacious
  • brendancalling
  • BruceFromOhio
  • greenergood
  • laura
  • Leto
  • Nelle
  • raven
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • Shana
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steve in the ATL
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • TomatoQueen
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      Steve in the ATL

      I am rarely interested in anything related to Omnes (j/k–he has exquisite taste in music and professional degrees), but would love to see the recipe for the vanilla custard.  Lucille, my grandmother’s beloved cook, took her amazing recipe to the grave with her.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      raven

      We’re trying to figure out Christmas cards. W always have pictures of the dogs but, now with Lil Bit gone, I’m not sure using one of her is the right thing to do.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Steve in the ATL

      @raven: last time we had the situation, we included pictures of our surviving dog and a tribute to our deceased one.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      greenergood

      Hi Tamara, Late condolences on the passing of Penelope Pearl, one of the most personable and beautiful quackers ever.

      For Christmas, we walk up to the forestry plantation (about a mile away) and cut down a weed-tree pine, usually the day before Christmas Eve, and decorate it, and the house, etc. Nothing especially special about that – but here in this part of Scotland, it’s considered bad luck to keep your tree and dekkies up after Twelfth Night. But to me, it’s after Twelfth Night that you need the lights the most, after the Xmas cheer is over – so we usually keep everything Xmas-sy going for at least another 10 days or so, but we don’t turn the tree lights on until after dark, with the curtains pulled tight, so no one sees our transgression …

      Tamara, I thought I’d bookmarked your Cranberry Upside Down cake recipe, but obvs I haven’t or just can’t find it. Any possibility you’d repeat it? Thx!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      laura

      I picked 10 lbs. of meyer lemons yesterday and prepped 5 lbs. for marmalade. Today is the day for cooking it up and canning. If I can get my act together, I’ll submit the whole mess around for the Sunday Garden Chat. I wish there was a way to share the smell of it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Bodacious

      I rarely ever comment, but this post has to rank in my all time favs for just making me feel HAPPY and in awe of the eclectic community (except politically, of course). Thanks Tamara!!!!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ruckus

      @raven:

      @Steve in the ATL:

      raven, I agree with Steve, those who are gone but never forgotten deserve the observance.

      @TaMara (HFG):

      As all of the folks in my parents generation are gone and so are siblings the only family are cousins and only one of them is in driving distance and then there’s COVID, so xmas this year is me. I imagine that a few of us here are in similar situations so I say Thanks for the xmas posts.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Roger Moore

      @laura:

      Sounds delicious.  I’m supposed to get Seville oranges for marmalade at the farmers market this weekend.  My favorite citrus grower said they’re just about ready, and I’m really looking forward to this year’s batch.  It’s a lot of work, but I can make enough for the coming year in one go, so it’s definitely worth it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      brendancalling

      Growing up Christmas was kind of weird in my family. We did the tree and the presents, but my mother (who was Catholic) left the church when they wouldn’t sanction her marriage to my father, who is Jewish and an atheist. My old man can be kind of a crab, and his relationship with me mom could be tense sometimes. For years he would sulk on Christmas, muttering about the “meaningless orgy of gift-giving” (yes, he actually said that). My mother would react by buying even more gifts, putting up more decorations, and generally driving the old man crazy. Eventually, my sister and I intervened, reminding him that we were often driving great distances to see the family, with no paid time off from work (Dad, an IBM employee got a week of paid vacation for Christmas). Eventually, he sucked it up and stopped complaining.

      To quote the disgraced criminal Bill Cosby, “I told you that so I could tell you this.”

      In July 2015, my mom was diagnosed with metastasized stage 4 cancer. By September, she was gone. When December rolled around, my dad got the biggest tree he could find—but between being sad about my mom and his general disinterest in the holiday, it wound up a half decorated, depressing dead tree.

      When Christmas 2016 rolled around, my dad was doing a lot better. He had a steady gal (who I introduced him to a few months before my mom was even diagnosed, but that’s another story) and was ready for the holiday. Yet he struggled: he didn’t want to buy a tree, because he’s not a Christian, but he also didn’t want to just do NOTHING for the kids and grandkids. His first thought was to celebrate Festivus, aluminum pole and all, but decided against it. “Festivus,” he said, “kind of mocks other people’s beliefs, and that’s not who I am. Besides, I like the holiday lights. They look nice, and lord knows winter is dark.”

      So he went to Home Depot or Lowes, and picked up a 10′-12′ PVC pipe. He painted the pipe green, wrapped it in lights, and set it in the tree stand. The room lit up gaily with red, blue, green, and purple lights.

      We have set up the holiday pole every year since. Here’s a pic from 2018, although it’s Instagram so you might have to follow. When I have a place of my own again, I too will set up a holiday pole.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Shana

      @brendancalling: Love the pole idea. My folks too were a mixed marriage although Mom eventually converted to Judaism. When my brother and I were young we’d have a Hannukah Bush – which was the rubber plant that every household in the 60s had (I think it was a law) that presents were arranged around. I remember years where we’d get to choose whether we celebrated Christmas or Hannukah that year. Some years we wanted the tree and decorations, some years we wanted 8 days.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      raven

      @Ruckus: Yea, I think it’s harder on my LA family because they are so close yet so far away. I’ve been gone for 55 years save an occasional appearance.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SiubhanDuinne

      You and the other front-pagers could post the “Puppy for Hanukkah” video three times a day for the rest of the year, and I wouldn’t get tired of it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Leto

      So bartending and the two jobs I mention below are my contributions to the feast – plus my charm and and wit.

      I see how the first part can lead to the last. :p

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Nelle

      We were talking about other holidays we’ve had and chose to write a little essay about the Christmas of 1987 and put that in actual Christmas cards to send out (we had gotten in the habit of email greetings during our years overseas).  In Dec of 1987, we had reluctantly come to the conclusion that our plans for a life in Alaska were not going to work (my husband was getting death threats over his environmental work).  We packed our three year old in her carseat, wrapped a down sleeping bage around her, and set off in our old Datsun down the AlCan at 40 below F.  Caught the ferry in Haines and came off the ferry in Seattle on Christmas morning.

      I could tell when the cards got to Seattle as I had a call from a friend who had left Alaska under similar circumstances just a bit earlier.  During the phone call, I got an email from another long ago friend, remembering those days.

      The point of the story was that sometimes long, dark, cold, uncertain journeys also have sunshine at times.  Keep moving.

      If a reader here wants to see the fuller version, can a front page put them in contact with me?  Or is that too much to ask?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.