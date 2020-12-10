First of all – thank you all so much for your kind words about Penelope. I read each and every one of them. So much love for such a charming duck. My honest thought before I posted was, man, I’ve got to stop introducing you guys to my gang because it’s just too traumatic for everyone when we lose one. Which is inevitable when you have a house full of rescues of varying ages. As I said to a friend a few days before we unexpectedly lost Penelope Pearl, love is a risk, no doubt about it, but a risk well worth taking.

Now on to the festivities!

=====================

The other day I asked you to show me your holidays and happily, you responded.

First up from lurker Wendy:

Dorothy Winsor actually inspired this idea, when she shared this video:

Omnes sent me these wonderful memories:

My parents go all out for Christmas. Myriad decorations, ornaments gathered over the years, a top quality ham from a butcher shop, smoked salmon from the same place, homemade Boston baked beans (from the original Durgin Park recipe before they started putting too much sugar in them), homemade pate, a variety of cheeses, many types of homemade cookies (my mother has cut back over the past couple of years, there are still at least three kinds) and homemade vanilla custard trifle. Depending on the year, they can have anywhere from nine to twenty-five people come over. As the elder son and the only one who needed to travel more than a half hour to get there, I arrive a day or so early to try to help. Most of the time, I offered but got told that whatever is being done is “really just a one person job and I kind of like doing it.” So bartending and the two jobs I mention below are my contributions to the feast – plus my charm and and wit.

I am including a picture of the tree at my parents’ house from the morning of Christmas Day. As people are getting everything ready, one of my jobs was to bring out the presents and arrange them under the tree.

The other picture is a slightly blurry one of the vanilla custard trifle that my father makes every year. One of my other jobs on Christmas morning is to serve as assistant trifler as we assemble the thing. The rest of Christmas Day can be a blur of snacks, opening gifts, and the whole dinner thing, but I really like that moment when the presents are under the tree, the trifle and other things are ready, the yard is covered with snow, and the rest of the people are just about to arrive. I can’t get there anymore, but at this moment I can still feel a bit of the magic of Christmas from when I was a child.

DavidG sent along cutie Morty in a bag:

I enjoyed this Rabbi this morning on one of the local news stations. He’s charming and full of great information.

Here’s my Dane-deer from 2004:

Shelby (Harlequin in back), Einstein on the left and Duncan on the right. Shelby was found running on the interstate, Einstein and Duncan were owner surrender – bonded brothers I fostered in an attempt to see if they could be separated. Those boys were my very first foster fails. ❤

And finally, if you missed this from Anne Laurie this morning, don’t miss it now. It completely turned my day around.

I’m still open to sharing more holiday memories, so email me (whats4dinnersolutions at live dot com). I do respond to each email, so if you sent something and don’t hear back from me, it means I did not receive it, so try again!

Respite open thread