    92Comments

    2. 2.

      Nicole

      I mean, I have a bit of, “OH LOOK WHO’S TALKING,” seeing as how it’s Britain (HOW’S BREXIT GOING, CHAPS?), but as they are currently getting the vaccine and we are not, okay fine. Harsh but fair.

    3. 3.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Nicole:

      Damn, ninja’d ; )

      The UK is going to get the vaccine before we are. It pisses me off so bad that the Trump administration didn’t order more doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Trump fucked us again

    5. 5.

      Aleta

      Charles P. Pierce @CharlesPPierce

      “Texas’s effort to get this Court to pick the next President has no basis in law or fact. The Court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process…”

      Josh Shapiro, AG of PA., goes straight to the right place…Ken Paxton’s throat.

      All US Republicans must be pilloried for sedition and subornation.

    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @Nicole: I guess Brexit did start out as a stupid tantrum, a vote to make a statement, which they thought was safe because it wouldn’t pass.

      But are they whining about masks and social distancing?  So many tombstones should say “You’re not the boss of me!”

    7. 7.

      Arclite

      OMFG, this is horrific.

      https://archive.vn/HuQZI

      “Take off your mask,” a man ordered Drew Allison after she served him at the bar where she works in Knoxville, Tenn. “I want to see your face; maybe you have moles under there.” The statement was so bizarre that Allison obeyed without thinking, briefly pulling her mask below her chin. Only later did she realize the implication: If the man found her attractive enough, he planned to tip her more. From then on, when a male customer requested she take off her mask — and it kept happening — it almost felt like he was asking her to take off her shirt.

    8. 8.

      John S.

      @Aleta: I’d settle for a good old fashioned tarring and feathering.

    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @WaterGirl:

      I’ve always been fond of the idea that there is a galactic civilization but we’ve been cut off from the rest of the galaxy by the Galactic government and are under observation. We’ll only be contacted once we reach a set of benchmarks and become “advanced” enough. Kind of like ST’s Prime Directive

      It’s called the planetarium hypothesis:

      The planetarium hypothesis, conceived in 2001 by Stephen Baxter, attempts to provide a solution to the Fermi paradox by holding that our astronomical observations represent an illusion, created by a Type III civilization capable of manipulating matter and energy on galactic scales. He postulates that we do not see evidence of extraterrestrial life because the universe has been engineered so that it appears empty of other life.

    13. 13.

      Mary G

      WaPo says 3,347 Americans dead of Covid so far today; we’ll definitely hit 300,000 total before Christmas. I feel like going out to a mall (CA has joined the stupid states by letting them remain open at 20% (ha!) capacity even in a huge wave of cases) armed with a baseball bat disguised as a Christmas present and whacking everyone there who admits to voting for Trump.

    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      @Arclite: I read that piece this morning. Absolutely horrible. In an ideal world, the restaurant managers would stand up for their staff and inform those asses that they can either leave under their own power or they will be dragged out.

      We do not live in an ideal world.

    16. 16.

      Tenar Arha

      @WaterGirl: I love how in response to the Q whether Jason makes a livable wage, he says “Jason is a small sphere and does not require a wage!” —

      which makes me think of The Culture novels ;)

    17. 17.

      Nicole

      @WaterGirl: Maybe they’re getting better about it now, but there were a lot of articles over the summer about Brits refusing to wear masks.  And saying they didn’t have to because of the rights granted to them via the Magna Carta.  Which… no.  That’s… not what that says.

    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      Re: this lawsuit and the elected officials who have now signed on to it – i vacillate between horror, being filled with dread, and thinking that they have finally gone so far in their disregard for democracy that any thinking person cannot help but see what they are and feel repulsed.

    24. 24.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @WaterGirl:

      Sometimes I can’t help but feel the same. I know this (likely) won’t succeed now, but I can’t help but worry about the next election. And the one after that. And so on.

    27. 27.

      Gvg

      @prostratedragon: There have been mask protests and idiocy in most countries including Germany, Italy and England. Plenty of fools, we aren’t alone. And plenty of stupid thug leaders just as disgraceful as Trump.

      i think the Asian countries look smarter this cycle. But possibly I just haven’t heard.

      well, no. Notice but to keep on working.

      no matter how much I criticize our own mistakes, I never take it well from outsiders.

    28. 28.

      Amir Khalid

      Bianca passed away seven days ago. I was just listening to Linda Ronstadt’s cover of Goodbye My Friend, written by Karla Bonoff about (I am told) the passing of her own cat:

      But the time together through all the years/Will take away these tears

      I am not quite there yet.

    29. 29.

      Arclite

      @dmsilev: Yeah, I read bad news on a daily basis, but this one really got to me. Made me sick to my stomach. Maybe it was the pure manipulation and abuse of power. Maybe it was the familiarity, as I’ve eaten in restaurants so many times in my life that it was so easy to visualize it.

      Tipping needs to go away forever.  Pay these servers $15-20 per hour, ban tipping, and this kind of bullshit goes away for the most part (although there will always be assholes that go to restaurants). I lived in Japan for years, and got excellent service in restaurants (usually better than what you get here in the US) with no tipping involved.

    35. 35.

      trollhattan

      They have a point and yet, motherfuckin’ Boris is driving at top speed to his dream hard-Brexit outcome and who’s stopping him? Anybody? I swear the Tories have gaslighted their nation to lemming level three.

      Boris Johnson says there is a “strong possibility” the UK will fail to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

      Speaking for the first time since a crunch meeting in Brussels, the PM said “now is the time” for firms and people to prepare for a no deal outcome.

      Talks continue between the two sides, but Mr Johnson said they were “not yet there at all” in securing a deal.

      Time is running out to reach an agreement before the UK stops following EU trade rules on 31 December.

      Weeks of intensive talks between officials have failed to overcome obstacles in key areas, including competition rules and fishing rights.

      Mr Johnson met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, but the pair failed to make a breakthrough.

      You can smell the “disappointment” from here.

    39. 39.

      WaterGirl

      @hedgehog mobile: I can’t believe how long they are taking to ship!  Are they coming through the post office, Fed Ex or UPS?

      edit: we were so pleased that they were order-able so much earlier this year, and now shipping is longer than I expected. We might have to start next year’s calendars in July!

    41. 41.

      bluefoot

      @trollhattan: “Now is the time” to prepare for a no-deal Brexit?  Yikes.  The time was right after the referendum passed, not 22 days before it goes into effect.  It’s going to be a horror show.

      I swear, between Brexit, the US electing Trump, etc. it seems like the early-to-mid 2010s, the world got tired of relative peace and functionality and decided it wanted chaos and destruction.

    45. 45.

      trollhattan

      @Arclite:

      Listened to a long story about just this topic earlier this week, apparently it’s pervasive right now and servers feel extra pressure to give in because restaurant and bar traffic is so low.

      We have…Herman Caine to blame for the federal sub-minimum wage for restaurant employees. He was head of the restaurant association when they signed off on increasing the federal minimum wage if congress would also freeze the sub-minimum wage forever.

      Forever is a long time. Can he please die twice of COVID?

    47. 47.

      WaterGirl

      Someone asked about a recording of the Tom Levenson zoom, but I can’t remember who it was.  It’s been that kind of week.

      If you are the person who wanted to hear the recording of Tom’s zoom because you couldn’t make it, let me know.  I don’t really want to post the link, but anyone who wants it can send me email asking for the link.

    48. 48.

      Another Scott

      @bluefoot:

      I liked this story, a repost from downstairs. Reuters:

      “We need to be very, very clear there’s now a strong possibility, strong possibility that we will have a solution that’s much more like an Australian relationship with the EU, than a Canadian relationship with the EU,” Johnson said.

      Australia, unlike Canada, has no comprehensive trade deal with the EU, leaving its trade mostly subject to tariffs. Johnson uses the comparison to suggest a deal is not necessary, though Australia has only a fraction of Britain’s trade with Europe.

      Under such a scenario, Britain would see trade barriers imposed with the EU, its main economic partner, in just three weeks.

      […]

      Britain left the EU in January and has since been in a transition period, with rules on trade, travel and business unchanged. That ends on Dec. 31.

      If by then there is no agreement to protect around $1 trillion in annual trade from tariffs and quotas, businesses on both sides will suffer.

      In a sign of potential disruption ahead, trucks heading towards the English port of Dover were stacked up for miles on Thursday, with Brexit stockpiling and pre-Christmas traffic blamed.

      Yes, let us burn down the trade agreements we have with our largest trading partner and instead have a new one just like that with a country half-way around the world with a fraction of the volume. What could go wrong??

      Thought experiment: If BoJo were a Kremlin plant sent to destroy the UK economy, how would he behave differently from the way BoJo does??

      [sigh]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    49. 49.

      Roger Moore

      @bluefoot:

      I swear, between Brexit, the US electing Trump, etc. it seems like the early-to-mid 2010s, the world got tired of relative peace and functionality and decided it wanted chaos and destruction.

      It feels like we decided that, but it wasn’t something we did by ourselves.  Outside influence definitely played a role, though it could only achieve as much as it has by pushing on existing flaws in our societies.

    52. 52.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @WaterGirl: The Jar Jar Kush diss (“The malevolent creature known as Jared Kushner – why has no one trapped it in a jar?”) may be heard starting at 1:29 of the video clip embedded in the thread by WaterGirl at #4 supra.

    53. 53.

      trollhattan

      @bluefoot:

      The Tories want this so bad and I have no capacity to discern how they think this is a good outcome for the country. They seem about as realistic as Trump thinking he can conjure up a domestic coal industry in the 21st century.

      It will not end well.

    55. 55.

      Major Major Major Major

      @bluefoot:

      I swear, between Brexit, the US electing Trump, etc. it seems like the early-to-mid 2010s, the world got tired of relative peace and functionality and decided it wanted chaos and destruction.

      Oh there is very definitely a global reactionary movement against modernity. Since yeah, right about then, at the latest.

    56. 56.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      I saw, and went prowling through not only the replies but some of his other bits. “POV: The Fly in Your Apartment” is quite wonderful. Was so entranced I forgot to come back and edit/delete my comment :-)

    59. 59.

      Roger Moore

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Never understood the dogs vs cats thing

      Dogs and cats are enough different that they appeal to different kinds of people. Dogs are descended from animals that live in family groups and defer to the head of the family, while cats are descended from animals that live by themselves and interact with others of their kind only on their own terms. Some people have strong preferences for one lifestyle or the other and tend to prefer animals who see the world the same way.

    64. 64.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Gvg: Heck, a bus driver in France was KILLED outright when he told some would-be passengers that they needed to mask up in order to ride on the bus.

    65. 65.

      rikyrah

      @rikyrah:

       

       

      Biden has been in public life for 48 yrs. He served under 7 presidents as a Senator & was VP for 8 years. He knows EVERYONE. More importantly he knows what each of these Cabinet and WH jobs require & has selected candidates for job that meet the moment.— Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) December 11, 2020

    69. 69.

      Keith P.

      Does anyone know when the SCOTUS is supposed to decide whether or not to take the Texas case?  I’m ready for this shit to be over already.  It was interesting for the first couple of weeks, but unless Trump is planning on trying the martial law route, I’m not really interested in his act any more.

    75. 75.

      JMG

      @Keith P.: It’s expected it’ll be tomorrow. Justices have a Zoom conference tomorrow morning as part of their regular schedule, and the Electoral College electors meet Monday. You know, it’s getting kind of tiring spending all day worrying that the slightest contact with the outside world could be fatal and all night worrying the next day will be the end of our constitutional democracy. I’m whipped.

    76. 76.

      Jackie

      @Roger Moore: I have a comic strip from years ago on my refrigerator. First cell shows a dog looking adorably at his human, who has a dog dish full of food in his hand. Caption reads “he must be a god!”

      Next cell has a cat in the same scenario: “I must be a god…”

      Best description of dog vs cat ever!

    78. 78.

      Amir Khalid

      @John S.:

      I find it entirely plausible that wild bears have learned to read, and are keeping it a secret. If I were a bear, would I want the humans to know I was literate? Hell, no!

    79. 79.

      Kent

      @Keith P.:Does anyone know when the SCOTUS is supposed to decide whether or not to take the Texas case?  I’m ready for this shit to be over already.  It was interesting for the first couple of weeks, but unless Trump is planning on trying the martial law route, I’m not really interested in his act any more.

      Electoral college meets Monday so they had better fucking hurry if they want to actually disrupt it.

    82. 82.

      Viva BrisVegas

      @trollhattan: The Tories, at least Boris’s rump group, believe with all their heart (small and shriveled) that Britain’s (actually England, since they don’t give a stuff about Britain) economic future is as a tax haven for rapacious Russian thugs and libidinous Saudis. After all, tax dodging has worked out very well for the Tory elite so far.

      It will not end well for those without their own private jet to get them out of the country when all hell breaks loose.

    86. 86.

      Jinchi

      @trollhattan: They have a point and yet, motherfuckin’ Boris is driving at top speed to his dream hard-Brexit outcome and who’s stopping him?

      We got rid of our nutcase, the Brits doubled down on theirs. Boris may be a step up from Trump, but he’s still really bad. The Brits had the opportunity to toss him out and instead they doubled down on him and his ruinous policies.

      America has plenty of idiots, but I’d rather be in our shoes two months from now than theirs.

    89. 89.

      WaterGirl

      @JMG:

      You know, it’s getting kind of tiring spending all day worrying that the slightest contact with the outside world could be fatal and all night worrying the next day will be the end of our constitutional democracy. I’m whipped.

      I SO wish that could be a rotating tag.

    90. 90.

      Punchy

      @Keith P.: over? Hahaha!  Kraken lawsuits know no limits.  Snidley Whiplash, or whatever the fuck her name is, will just keep searching for a sympathetic judge to breathe new life into one of these legalistic abortions.  Safe harbor and EC voting means nothing to her.

