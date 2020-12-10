I mean really, can you blame them?
Open thread.
Nicole
I mean, I have a bit of, “OH LOOK WHO’S TALKING,” seeing as how it’s Britain (HOW’S BREXIT GOING, CHAPS?), but as they are currently getting the vaccine and we are not, okay fine. Harsh but fair.
I have watched this more than once. Someone linked to it here, but I have no idea who to thank.
The Galactic Federation interviews Earth for membership pic.twitter.com/okgC7L0IuH
— Vinny Thomas (With Eggnog!) (@vinn_ayy) December 8, 2020
Aleta
Charles P. Pierce @CharlesPPierce
“Texas’s effort to get this Court to pick the next President has no basis in law or fact. The Court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process…”
Josh Shapiro, AG of PA., goes straight to the right place…Ken Paxton’s throat.
All US Republicans must be pilloried for sedition and subornation.
Arclite
OMFG, this is horrific.
“Take off your mask,” a man ordered Drew Allison after she served him at the bar where she works in Knoxville, Tenn. “I want to see your face; maybe you have moles under there.” The statement was so bizarre that Allison obeyed without thinking, briefly pulling her mask below her chin. Only later did she realize the implication: If the man found her attractive enough, he planned to tip her more. From then on, when a male customer requested she take off her mask — and it kept happening — it almost felt like he was asking her to take off her shirt.
The malevolent creature known as Jarek Kushner… why has nobody trapped it in a jar?
I love that so much.
Oh please, those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
I’ve always been fond of the idea that there is a galactic civilization but we’ve been cut off from the rest of the galaxy by the Galactic government and are under observation. We’ll only be contacted once we reach a set of benchmarks and become “advanced” enough. Kind of like ST’s Prime Directive
It’s called the planetarium hypothesis:
The planetarium hypothesis, conceived in 2001 by Stephen Baxter, attempts to provide a solution to the Fermi paradox by holding that our astronomical observations represent an illusion, created by a Type III civilization capable of manipulating matter and energy on galactic scales. He postulates that we do not see evidence of extraterrestrial life because the universe has been engineered so that it appears empty of other life.
Mary G
WaPo says 3,347 Americans dead of Covid so far today; we’ll definitely hit 300,000 total before Christmas. I feel like going out to a mall (CA has joined the stupid states by letting them remain open at 20% (ha!) capacity even in a huge wave of cases) armed with a baseball bat disguised as a Christmas present and whacking everyone there who admits to voting for Trump.
Tenar Arha
@WaterGirl: I love how in response to the Q whether Jason makes a livable wage, he says “Jason is a small sphere and does not require a wage!” —
which makes me think of The Culture novels ;)
Nicole
@WaterGirl: Maybe they’re getting better about it now, but there were a lot of articles over the summer about Brits refusing to wear masks. And saying they didn’t have to because of the rights granted to them via the Magna Carta. Which… no. That’s… not what that says.
prostratedragon
@WaterGirl: Has he ever got great timing.
Re: this lawsuit and the elected officials who have now signed on to it – i vacillate between horror, being filled with dread, and thinking that they have finally gone so far in their disregard for democracy that any thinking person cannot help but see what they are and feel repulsed.
@Tenar Arha: Is there a longer version of this video? Because I didn’t hear that question.
@prostratedragon: He really does!
Van Buren
@WaterGirl: Got my calendars yesterday, so I am a happy camper.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Sometimes I can’t help but feel the same. I know this (likely) won’t succeed now, but I can’t help but worry about the next election. And the one after that. And so on.
Gvg
@prostratedragon: There have been mask protests and idiocy in most countries including Germany, Italy and England. Plenty of fools, we aren’t alone. And plenty of stupid thug leaders just as disgraceful as Trump.
i think the Asian countries look smarter this cycle. But possibly I just haven’t heard.
well, no. Notice but to keep on working.
no matter how much I criticize our own mistakes, I never take it well from outsiders.
Amir Khalid
Bianca passed away seven days ago. I was just listening to Linda Ronstadt’s cover of Goodbye My Friend, written by Karla Bonoff about (I am told) the passing of her own cat:
But the time together through all the years/Will take away these tears
I am not quite there yet.
Arclite
@dmsilev: Yeah, I read bad news on a daily basis, but this one really got to me. Made me sick to my stomach. Maybe it was the pure manipulation and abuse of power. Maybe it was the familiarity, as I’ve eaten in restaurants so many times in my life that it was so easy to visualize it.
Tipping needs to go away forever. Pay these servers $15-20 per hour, ban tipping, and this kind of bullshit goes away for the most part (although there will always be assholes that go to restaurants). I lived in Japan for years, and got excellent service in restaurants (usually better than what you get here in the US) with no tipping involved.
@Amir Khalid: If you’re at all like me, Amir, you won’t be there for quite some time. Your grief is a testament to the bond you guys had together.
Tenar Arha
@WaterGirl: oops, it’s in the replies, which I occasionally read
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Pets are like close friends and family. They definitely leave a hole when they pass. Always cherish the happy memories you had with them
schrodingers_cat
@Amir Khalid: I am so sorry about Bianca, I enjoyed reading about your interactions with her. May she RIP.
SiubhanDuinne
Okay, I went back and watched again, and I didn’t hear that exchange at all. Where is it (time marker) in the video? Thanks.
trollhattan
They have a point and yet, motherfuckin’ Boris is driving at top speed to his dream hard-Brexit outcome and who’s stopping him? Anybody? I swear the Tories have gaslighted their nation to lemming level three.
Boris Johnson says there is a “strong possibility” the UK will fail to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.
Speaking for the first time since a crunch meeting in Brussels, the PM said “now is the time” for firms and people to prepare for a no deal outcome.
Talks continue between the two sides, but Mr Johnson said they were “not yet there at all” in securing a deal.
Time is running out to reach an agreement before the UK stops following EU trade rules on 31 December.
Weeks of intensive talks between officials have failed to overcome obstacles in key areas, including competition rules and fishing rights.
Mr Johnson met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, but the pair failed to make a breakthrough.
You can smell the “disappointment” from here.
hedgehog mobile
@WaterGirl: I just ordered mine yesterday. Expected to arrive December 21.
@Tenar Arha: I often don’t read replies, but that sounds like a fun one.
CaseyL
@Amir Khalid: Oh, I am so sorry. The love of a cat feels like a real accomplishment; it’s not automatic.
(Don’t @ me! I love dogs, too! Dogs are wonderful!)
@hedgehog mobile: I can’t believe how long they are taking to ship! Are they coming through the post office, Fed Ex or UPS?
edit: we were so pleased that they were order-able so much earlier this year, and now shipping is longer than I expected. We might have to start next year’s calendars in July!
@SiubhanDuinne: He replied to me that it had been in one of the replies to the video.
bluefoot
@trollhattan: “Now is the time” to prepare for a no-deal Brexit? Yikes. The time was right after the referendum passed, not 22 days before it goes into effect. It’s going to be a horror show.
I swear, between Brexit, the US electing Trump, etc. it seems like the early-to-mid 2010s, the world got tired of relative peace and functionality and decided it wanted chaos and destruction.
Why is Ken Paxton not in jail again?
Because the rich and powerful deal with a different justice system from you or me.
The Fat White Duchess
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I think Somtow Sucharitkul got there before Baxter (and maybe others before Somtow). Cf Mallworld, around 1980 but I’m too lazy to look up the publication date.
trollhattan
Listened to a long story about just this topic earlier this week, apparently it’s pervasive right now and servers feel extra pressure to give in because restaurant and bar traffic is so low.
We have…Herman Caine to blame for the federal sub-minimum wage for restaurant employees. He was head of the restaurant association when they signed off on increasing the federal minimum wage if congress would also freeze the sub-minimum wage forever.
Forever is a long time. Can he please die twice of COVID?
la caterina
@WaterGirl: We got both of ours today! Squee!
Someone asked about a recording of the Tom Levenson zoom, but I can’t remember who it was. It’s been that kind of week.
If you are the person who wanted to hear the recording of Tom’s zoom because you couldn’t make it, let me know. I don’t really want to post the link, but anyone who wants it can send me email asking for the link.
Another Scott
I liked this story, a repost from downstairs. Reuters:
“We need to be very, very clear there’s now a strong possibility, strong possibility that we will have a solution that’s much more like an Australian relationship with the EU, than a Canadian relationship with the EU,” Johnson said.
Australia, unlike Canada, has no comprehensive trade deal with the EU, leaving its trade mostly subject to tariffs. Johnson uses the comparison to suggest a deal is not necessary, though Australia has only a fraction of Britain’s trade with Europe.
Under such a scenario, Britain would see trade barriers imposed with the EU, its main economic partner, in just three weeks.
[…]
Britain left the EU in January and has since been in a transition period, with rules on trade, travel and business unchanged. That ends on Dec. 31.
If by then there is no agreement to protect around $1 trillion in annual trade from tariffs and quotas, businesses on both sides will suffer.
In a sign of potential disruption ahead, trucks heading towards the English port of Dover were stacked up for miles on Thursday, with Brexit stockpiling and pre-Christmas traffic blamed.
Yes, let us burn down the trade agreements we have with our largest trading partner and instead have a new one just like that with a country half-way around the world with a fraction of the volume. What could go wrong??
Thought experiment: If BoJo were a Kremlin plant sent to destroy the UK economy, how would he behave differently from the way BoJo does??
[sigh]
Cheers,
Scott.
I swear, between Brexit, the US electing Trump, etc. it seems like the early-to-mid 2010s, the world got tired of relative peace and functionality and decided it wanted chaos and destruction.
It feels like we decided that, but it wasn’t something we did by ourselves. Outside influence definitely played a role, though it could only achieve as much as it has by pushing on existing flaws in our societies.
@la caterina: Oh good! I haven’t seen them yet in person – sounds like the printed copies are nice?
Tenar Arha
@SiubhanDuinne: sorry, it was in the tweet’s replies
Uncle Cosmo
@WaterGirl: The Jar Jar Kush diss (“The malevolent creature known as Jared Kushner – why has no one trapped it in a jar?”) may be heard starting at 1:29 of the video clip embedded in the thread by WaterGirl at #4 supra.
AnonPhenom
That sign dates back to November 2016
I swear, between Brexit, the US electing Trump, etc. it seems like the early-to-mid 2010s, the world got tired of relative peace and functionality and decided it wanted chaos and destruction.
Oh there is very definitely a global reactionary movement against modernity. Since yeah, right about then, at the latest.
SiubhanDuinne
I saw, and went prowling through not only the replies but some of his other bits. “POV: The Fly in Your Apartment” is quite wonderful. Was so entranced I forgot to come back and edit/delete my comment :-)
zhena gogolia
I got my two today! They’re beautiful (although I left one in its package since I’m giving it away).
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
I’m convinced climate change is behind some of this. I remember reading an article about a study that found that violence has increased as global temperatures have gone up
Never understood the dogs vs cats thing
Dogs and cats are enough different that they appeal to different kinds of people. Dogs are descended from animals that live in family groups and defer to the head of the family, while cats are descended from animals that live by themselves and interact with others of their kind only on their own terms. Some people have strong preferences for one lifestyle or the other and tend to prefer animals who see the world the same way.
@SiubhanDuinne: I hadn’t noticed any of his other stuff. I may have to go back to that.
I should also do the same with this tweet. I adore this fellow, I hope he has done more.
Response to this video has been absolutely insane! Cannot thank everyone enough! 4.5 Million views on TikTok! #COVID19 #covid #corona pic.twitter.com/8i8F8ktJvD
— Blake Pavey (@BlakePavey) July 30, 2020
la caterina
@WaterGirl: They’re fabulous! And the stock they’re printed on is very sturdy.
Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
I thought I was the only person who ever read Mallworld ( think it was a little later in the 80s).
Spin is another tale kind of on this theme.
Thread
Gotten a few questions about whether I think it’s problematic that Biden is appointing so many Obama alums &/ or people he knows. Here’s a thread in response: No, it’s not problematic. It’s smart. https://t.co/mPMb7mybm1— Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) December 11, 2020
Biden has been in public life for 48 yrs. He served under 7 presidents as a Senator & was VP for 8 years. He knows EVERYONE. More importantly he knows what each of these Cabinet and WH jobs require & has selected candidates for job that meet the moment.— Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) December 11, 2020
Santa is all of us
😂😂😂😂😂
Shut it all down. This house wins the 2020 holidays…pic.twitter.com/DTC3VzBpBQ— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 10, 2020
John S.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): My neighbor is convinced that the rock with “Go away bears!” painted on it in their front yard has actually kept the bears away.
Remember, correlation is not causation. 😉
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
LOL. TikTok is definitely the new Vine
Keith P.
Does anyone know when the SCOTUS is supposed to decide whether or not to take the Texas case? I’m ready for this shit to be over already. It was interesting for the first couple of weeks, but unless Trump is planning on trying the martial law route, I’m not really interested in his act any more.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
lol, true. But then again, the UN apparently thinks so:
@SiubhanDuinne: That was great!
I read just a few more tweets, but i loved this one.
If I was a white lady I would be the type that has too many birds and is feeling overwhelmed by the noise
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
I just placed my order today. It says the arrival date should be the day after Christmas
@zhena gogolia: So glad to hear that!
JMG
@Keith P.: It’s expected it’ll be tomorrow. Justices have a Zoom conference tomorrow morning as part of their regular schedule, and the Electoral College electors meet Monday. You know, it’s getting kind of tiring spending all day worrying that the slightest contact with the outside world could be fatal and all night worrying the next day will be the end of our constitutional democracy. I’m whipped.
Jackie
@Roger Moore: I have a comic strip from years ago on my refrigerator. First cell shows a dog looking adorably at his human, who has a dog dish full of food in his hand. Caption reads “he must be a god!”
Next cell has a cat in the same scenario: “I must be a god…”
Best description of dog vs cat ever!
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
That makes a ton of sense
Kent
@Keith P.:Does anyone know when the SCOTUS is supposed to decide whether or not to take the Texas case? I’m ready for this shit to be over already. It was interesting for the first couple of weeks, but unless Trump is planning on trying the martial law route, I’m not really interested in his act any more.
Electoral college meets Monday so they had better fucking hurry if they want to actually disrupt it.
Eunicecycle
Here’s Connie Schultz’s take on the waitress/mask phenomenon (if you didn’t know, she is married to Sen. Sherrod Brown) https://www.creators.com/read/connie-schultz/12/20/speaking-of-baby-jesus-lets-talk-about-tips
Repatriated
@Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:
I’m pretty sure I read it serialized in Analog Magazine at the time.
Viva BrisVegas
@trollhattan: The Tories, at least Boris’s rump group, believe with all their heart (small and shriveled) that Britain’s (actually England, since they don’t give a stuff about Britain) economic future is as a tax haven for rapacious Russian thugs and libidinous Saudis. After all, tax dodging has worked out very well for the Tory elite so far.
It will not end well for those without their own private jet to get them out of the country when all hell breaks loose.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Wow, that’s more than two weeks?
A lot of people are buying both calendars, which I think is great. I’ve been too busy to even get mine ordered.
Villago Delenda Est
From the idiot country that approved Brexit, this is ironic.
Tenar Arha
Jinchi
@trollhattan: They have a point and yet, motherfuckin’ Boris is driving at top speed to his dream hard-Brexit outcome and who’s stopping him?
We got rid of our nutcase, the Brits doubled down on theirs. Boris may be a step up from Trump, but he’s still really bad. The Brits had the opportunity to toss him out and instead they doubled down on him and his ruinous policies.
America has plenty of idiots, but I’d rather be in our shoes two months from now than theirs.
Kent
lol, true. But then again, the UN apparently thinks so:
And Covid also increases violence against women as well as child marriages: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/10/opinion/kenya-covid-child-marriage.html
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
I could’ve gotten it sooner, but I cheaped out on shipping; I choose the $4.99 option
opiejeanne
@Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: I read Mall World too. I only remember tiny bits of it.
