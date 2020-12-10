On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.
Captain C
We continue at the Osaka Aquarium. The first five of these photos are from the big main tank, the rest from various exhibits towards the end of the trail.
One of several whale sharks in the tank.
A playful ray.
Manta rays, approaching like graceful Cylon Raiders.
One of several hammerheads. I can’t get enough of these wonderfully weird-looking sharks.
This fellow was either sketched out by Yours Truly, or trying to warn me about the diver in the background.
Watching this giant spider crab walk around was fascinating.
After the museum path leaves the giant main tank, it takes you through a roomful of jellyfish/sea jelly exhibits, including this hall of mirrors.
This was from the exhibit about the Aquarium’s Arctic expedition.
