On The Road – Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 2

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

Captain C

We continue at the Osaka Aquarium. The first five of these photos are from the big main tank, the rest from various exhibits towards the end of the trail.

On The Road - Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 2 7
Osaka AquariumApril 1, 2019

One of several whale sharks in the tank.

On The Road - Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 2 6
Osaka AquariumApril 1, 2019

A playful ray.

On The Road - Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 2 5
Osaka AquariumApril 1, 2019

Manta rays, approaching like graceful Cylon Raiders.

On The Road - Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 2 4
Osaka AquariumApril 1, 2019

One of several hammerheads. I can’t get enough of these wonderfully weird-looking sharks.

On The Road - Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 2 3
Osaka AquariumApril 1, 2019

This fellow was either sketched out by Yours Truly, or trying to warn me about the diver in the background.

On The Road - Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 2 2
Osaka AquariumApril 1, 2019

Watching this giant spider crab walk around was fascinating.

On The Road - Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 2 1
Osaka AquariumApril 1, 2019

After the museum path leaves the giant main tank, it takes you through a roomful of jellyfish/sea jelly exhibits, including this hall of mirrors.

On The Road - Captain C Goes to Japan: Osaka Aquarium 2
Osaka AquariumApril 1, 2019

This was from the exhibit about the Aquarium’s Arctic expedition.

  • Dan B
  • eclare
  • sab

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Dan B

      Huge fish in the main tank, Wow! And your photos are excellent

      I went skinny dipping in Costa Rica one night.  Later heard the Hammerheads come to the surface near shore at night.  Didn’t do that again.  Apparently the crocs were busy at night.

