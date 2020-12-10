Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – arrieve – Denali National Park, Alaska II

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

arrieve

Denali, Part 2.

When I left off, I had just agreed to a flight around Denali, despite a lifelong conviction that only the insane ride around in planes the size of a mid-size sedan. But it was a perfect hour, and I was so conscious of my good luck every second of it that I forgot to be afraid. It was one of those rare experiences that was absolutely, totally, 100%, unequivocally worth it.

On The Road - arrieve - Denali National Park, Alaska 15
Denali National Park

Denali from the plane.

On The Road - arrieve - Denali National Park, Alaska 14
Denali National Park

The approach to the mountain. Although Everest is almost 10,000 feet taller than Denali, Denali is actually taller when measured from base to peak because Everest rises out of the Tibetan plateau whereas Denali sits on a plain that is only 1000-3000 feet below sea level. You can see how it just appears without a lot of geological preamble.

On The Road - arrieve - Denali National Park, Alaska 13
Denali National Park

The main peak.

On The Road - arrieve - Denali National Park, Alaska 12
Denali National Park

A closer look at the mountainside.

On The Road - arrieve - Denali National Park, Alaska 11
Denali National Park

Looking away from the peak, back down the mountain.

On The Road - arrieve - Denali National Park, Alaska 10
Denali National Park

The neighborhood is also pretty spectacular.

On The Road - arrieve - Denali National Park, Alaska 9
Denali National Park

We left early the next morning, stopping to watching the sunrise on the mountain. This is Wonder Lake just before dawn.

On The Road - arrieve - Denali National Park, Alaska 8
Denali National Park

I took a lot of pictures of the sunrise, but this surprisingly is my favorite, taken through one of the bus windows I’d wiped the condensation from. It looks like something from a dream, which seems a fitting coda to a wonderful experience.

  Anya
  arrieve
  Benw
  CaseyL
  dfh
  JanieM
  jonas
  Sister Golden Bear
  Steve from Mendocino
  WaterGirl
  Yutsano

      CaseyL

      Beautiful!  I think I could spend a whole day doing nothing but watch sunlight play with a mountain, from gilded-peach dawn to fierce fiery dusk.

      And that last photo is. Just. Amazing.

