Late Night Open Thread: Another 'Million MAGAt' DC March Planned for This Weekend

Late Night Open Thread: Another ‘Million MAGAt’ DC March Planned for This Weekend

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,


Traffic alert, per local station WTOP:

According to the event’s website, which provides no contact information, around 17,000 supporters say they’re headed to the District for a rally around the National Sylvan Theater on the Mall — which is currently closed — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m…

ShutdownDC has launched an effort in newsletters and social media posts, saying “conspiracy theorists, white supremacists, Proud Boys and MAGA supporters marched on our streets while refusing to wear masks” in November. And they’re asking local hotels, including the JW Marriott DC, the Grand Hyatt Washington, Crowne Plaza Crystal City and the Holiday Inn National Airport, to refuse rooms to MAGA March attendees.

D.C. police have released some expected street closures and no-parking areas, from Friday through Sunday…

The DCist website has info on a number of counter-protests.

  • PaulWartenberg

