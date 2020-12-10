U.S. records more than 3,000 deaths in a single day for the first time with vaccines nearing approval https://t.co/xgyqTHKIKq — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 10, 2020





To put it another way, before the pandemic, roughly 7,800 Americans died every day *from everything*. Heart disease, guns, cars, cancer, strokes, accidents, etc. We're nearing half that rate from a single cause. — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) December 10, 2020

The spread of daily #COVID19 deaths across America is, in the whole, nearly the highs of April, but is distributed far more evenly across the country today. pic.twitter.com/o8hXVdDMMw — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 9, 2020

‘There’s no place for them to go’: ICU beds near capacity across the U.S. https://t.co/Jk6JrMpwN6 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 9, 2020

The US now has almost 6.3 million active cases, and rising. pic.twitter.com/HCkPzwq6Lr — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 10, 2020

Kudos to ABC News for hand-wringing over whether @JoeBiden's science-based #COVID19 plan will cost more than Donald Trump's "just let 280,000 people die" plan. https://t.co/xq369Vdsor — Max Burns (@themaxburns) December 10, 2020

"I really am sorry, from the bottom of my heart. But if the price we pay is 590 deaths a day then this in unacceptable." German Chancellor Angela Merkel begs Germans to follow coronavirus restrictions in an unusually emotional appeal ahead of Christmas. pic.twitter.com/dNRge9cvdJ — DW News (@dwnews) December 9, 2020

Germany has reported its highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases, while the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 has climbed above 20,000. https://t.co/0qyp1ZYH4W — The Associated Press (@AP) December 10, 2020

Group at "epicenter" of German coronavirus protests placed under state surveillance as covid-19 deaths mount https://t.co/GQBBwgTAd3 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 9, 2020

Russia confirmed 27,927 new coronavirus cases and 562 deaths Thursday, with total deaths having now surpassed 45,000 https://t.co/6vMVrg4SNW — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 10, 2020

Developers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine advise patients to avoid drinking alcohol for six days, not 42 as previously recommended by health officialshttps://t.co/rOsOOtl69I — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 9, 2020

Russian Communist Party members distributed anti-vaccination leaflets in Moscow claiming the coronavirus pandemic was not real and that the Sputnik V vaccine was the "rebirth of fascism"https://t.co/TuAGJi8LK9 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 10, 2020

Iran’s attempts to procure vaccines to curb the worst outbreak of coronavirus in the Middle East are being hampered by U.S. sanctions, officials in Tehran said https://t.co/36KCYRZade — Bloomberg (@business) December 9, 2020

Netanyahu jumps to the front of the vaccine line, says he wants to boost Israeli confidence https://t.co/xsygGmsTEl — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 9, 2020

Asia Today: The number of new coronavirus infections in Japan’s capital have topped 600 in a day for the first time. Experts on Tokyo’s virus task force say the surge in infections has placed an added burden on hospitals. https://t.co/nS4RGU19du — The Associated Press (@AP) December 10, 2020

Mexico agrees to buy 35 million doses of Cansino COVID vaccine https://t.co/juqMJfMDrf pic.twitter.com/fKk4I2OayS — Reuters (@Reuters) December 10, 2020

COVID-19 scare aboard Singapore cruise a false alarm, authorities say https://t.co/Skbg0pFzUM pic.twitter.com/Ks832ApVSk — Reuters (@Reuters) December 10, 2020

After a nine month hiatus, CDC scientists are speaking directly to the public again. I write about the explosive spread we're experiencing across the country—and how science and trust can help us end the pandemic. https://t.co/X1T0hfYQfz — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) December 8, 2020

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine faces one final hurdle before an expected decision to greenlight the shot for use in millions of Americans. Food and Drug Administration advisers will meet to scrutinize the company's data for any red flags or oversights. https://t.co/35AhNSQ6kX — The Associated Press (@AP) December 10, 2020

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/9vbZpdT7BT pic.twitter.com/k4jckCGxhE — Reuters (@Reuters) December 10, 2020

Men w/ COVID19 are 3 times more likely to need intensive care & are at significantly higher risk of dying from the virus than women. New research analyzed over 3 million confirmed cases from 46 countries and 44 states. 2 links: https://t.co/g9nYKWxzcv

The silver lining in the massive dark cloud that is #Covid19 in the US: There's so much transmission J&J is cutting the size of its Phase 3. More disease = faster answers. @matthewherper reports.https://t.co/u8yI6XnpD5 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 9, 2020

Australian scientists develop genome sequencing to trace COVID-19 cases within four hours https://t.co/OMtQWhkJB0 pic.twitter.com/x2ouX8Tada — Reuters (@Reuters) December 10, 2020

Do face shields provide protection for wearers against SARSCoV2 if they don't also wear a mask? Spoiler alert: no. Face shields are no match for oncoming "sneeze vortex rings." Scientists define a vortex ring as explosive phenomenon. Physics of Fluids https://t.co/idDcongPcG — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 9, 2020

Reports state that some H-E-B managers have been bullied out of enforcing their mask policies. 😷 https://t.co/BKXsQJhhLc — Kristie Gonzales KVUE (@GonzalesKristie) December 10, 2020

This is literally the same rhetoric against lockdowns as from the right, but couched in term that are vaguely progressive. If you don't want people to suffer from closures address where the blame is due: the Senate GOP pic.twitter.com/GX6QGVyZOC — staying home stan account 🌋🎄 (@Convolutedname) December 9, 2020