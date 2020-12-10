Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

This is how realignments happen…

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I personally stopped the public option…

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Women: they get shit done

Gastritis broke my calculator.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Shocking, but not surprising

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Dec. 9-10

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Dec. 9-10

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

IMPORTANT UPDATE!

False alarm, everybody!

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • eclare
  • NeenerNeener
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • TS (the original)
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      25 percent of all COVID fatalities in New York City now comes from Staten Island, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday, even as the borough’s residents make up just 5 percent of New York City’s population.

      Staten Island is Trumpland

      In 2016, Dump’s share of the vote:

      Queens……….. 22%
      Brooklyn……….17%
      Bronx……………9.5%
      Manhattan…….9.7%
      Staten Island….56%

      He ordered his cult not to believe the severity or they’re against social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands to own the libs and they end up catching it and spreading it to others, jamming up hospitals, which triggers a lock down and loss of their own jobs.

      Sick.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Yesterday, China reported 1 new domestic confirmed and 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases, reported by Manzhouli at Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The new case is a traced close contact already under quarantine. The city currently has 27 confirmed and 2 asymptomatic domestic cases. 1,437 individuals are under quarantine.
      Dongning in Mudanjiang, Heilongjiang Province reported a new confirmed case today. The town on in the land border with a Russia, and the case is found during screening at Customs. Unclear at this point whether the case is imported or domestic.
       
      Chengdu continues to have 6 confirmed (1 serious, 4 moderate and 1 mild) and 1 asymptomatic cases. As of 6 PM on 12/9, 433 close contacts have been traced and quarantined, 344 swabbed and 338 have tested negative (with the remaining pending). Confirmed Case #3 (granddaughter of the index cases) has had extensive travel within the city, with 72 F1 close contacts, 49 F2 close contacts and 4,275 regular contacts traced and quarantined (centralized for F1s and F2s, at home for the regulars). All contacts have tested negative so far, other that 4 results pending. As of the morning of 12/10, 739K residents in Chengdu have been swabbed, of the 399.3K results obtained so far, all are negative (other than the reported positive cases). The city is largely functioning normally, with lock downs limited to residential compounds and neighborhoods with active cases. Schools remain open, but all schools have developed contingency plans to switch to online instruction within 24 hours of activation.
       
      Yesterday, China reported 11 new imported confirmed cases, 5 imported asymptomatic cases and 2 new imported suspect case:
       

      • Shanghai Municipality – 9 confirmed cases, 4 Chinese students returning from Switzerland and 1 each returning from the France and Japan, 2 US nationals coming from the US and a Serbian national coming from Serbia (via Helsinki); 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia: 3 asymptomatic cases, a Chinese national returning from Uganda (via Kigali), and 2 Filipino crew members off of a cargo ship (recently stopped at Taiwan and Japan)
      • Fuzhou in Fijian Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Pakistani national coming from Pakistan
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines


      Yesterday, Hong Kong reported 112 new cases, 10 imported and 102 local (34 of whom without clear sources of infection).

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:
      607 new cases, 7 new deaths, 599 people hospitalized and 109 of those are in the ICU.

       

      I found out one of my high school classmates just lost his 93 year old father to COVID. His parents had retired to Florida.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TS (the original)

           After a nine month hiatus, CDC scientists are speaking directly to the public again.

      Going to take some time for the people to have faith in the CDC again after that 9 months of being controlled by trump & co. Used to be the guiding light in many parts of the world.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      sab

      My stepson and his fiance have Covid. So far it has been mild. They wouldn’t even have known they had it except his workplace has rigorous testing. She is an occupational therapist working with autistic preschoolers. She probably caught it at work.

      Without his company testing they would have been blithely spreading it around.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.