Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

This blog will pay for itself.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

This is how realignments happen…

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

What fresh hell is this?

Good luck with your asparagus.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

This blog goes to 11…

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Verified, but limited!

We still have time to mess this up!

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Attribution matters

Attribution matters

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: 

Attribution is the process of assigning patients to groups.

This matters today because we have engaged in a decade long practice of attempting to transform care delivery in the United States by creating a proliferation of Accountable Care Organizations (ACO).  An ACO is a clinical entity (a hospital system, a collection of physician groups etc) that agree to take a per-capita payment for a group of patients and gets a bit more flexibility to organize and administer their care.  An ACO can profit if total cost of care at a given quality level comes in under the target.  An ACO can lose money if total cost of care is over the target.  The ultimate payer, such as the federal government for Medicare ACOs, can share some of the savings and losses.

One of the key questions in any ACO is who is the ACO responsible for?  This is the attribution process.  There are a lot of attribution algorithms out there that can split a universe of patients into groups of (ACO A, ACO B, not assigned) pretty well.  However, one of the key questions is when does the ACO get the final list of patients it is financially and clinically responsible for? There are two choices.  Retrospective  attribution looks at the care performed on patients during a performance year at the end of the year.  Attribution is based on who the ACO actually sees during the performance year.  The finalized list is given to the ACO after the contract year is over.   Prospective attribution looks at the care performed on patients prior to the start of the contract year.  The ACO gets the final list on the first day of the contract year.

These are big choices to make.  Prospective attribution will, by definition, miss people who move into the area or join the program for the first time in the performance year.  Retrospective attribution will include people on the list who received care from the ACO provider network in the prior year but moved three time zones away at the start of the year, but the ACO is still responsible for their costs.

In a new paper at the American Journal of Managed Care led by Dr. Brystana Kaufman, a Duke Margolis colleague and friend, in work funded by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, we simulated attribution to ACOs that are already in the Medicare Shared Savings Program using both retrospective and prospective methods to look at the differences in attributed populations for Medicare ACOs among populations defined as “seriously ill”.

There are big differences depending on what method is used.

Costs by attribution method PMPY

Retrospectively assigned cohorts are cheaper than prospectively assigned cohorts.

Why is that?

Dying in the first 90 days of the performance year was associated with reduced odds of retrospective ACO attribution (odds ratio [OR], 0.24; 95% CI, 0.24-0.25) relative to beneficiaries surviving 270 days or longer. Similarly, hospice use was associated with reduced odds of retrospective assignment (OR, 0.80; 95% CI, 0.79-0.80).

Retrospective attribution needs certain types of claims in the performance year. Dying in the first three months of the performance year makes it difficult for the right types and number of claims to accumulate. Hospice in Medicare also does funny things to claims accumulation.  The lack of claims makes assignment of individuals to an ACO using retrospective attribution difficult.

Prospective attribution picks up the soon to be dead as people who are in the last chunk of their life are likely to have significant utilization in the last full claim year of life.  And it is this last full claim year of life that prospective attribution is looking at to assign people to an ACO. A prospectively assigned cohort will have much higher first quarter mortality in a Medicare ACOthan a retrospectively assigned cohort just because of who is included in the assignable universe.

So what does this mean beyond a half dozen geeks geeking out?

We’ve identified the start of a business case for specific focus on serious illness. If we want to make serious illness care more central to ACOs, then our choice of attribution methods matters a lot.  If we want ACO leadership to be concerned about how the last year of life is treated in an ACO, then prospective assignment gives a very strong financial motivation to redesign care around the needs of this population.

Furthermore, a recent change to the Medicare ACO program allows for an ACO to choose which type of attribution they want.  Previously, Medicare used retrospective attribution.  Now an ACO may be able to make strategic choices to select the type of population that they think they are better at serving.  This could have federal fiscal impact without changing overall care quality or efficiency.

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Another Scott

      Interesting. But not really surprising, is it? Unless I’m misunderstanding, which is certainly possible.

      Big picture:

      1) Excluding people who immigrate and emigrate, if a person leaves one ACO and enters another ACO, then that cost is simply shifted to the other, isn’t it? So, as long as all the oldsters don’t move to FL and AZ, then one would expect the in/out motion to generally balance out if one does the averages appropriately, right?

      2) How do the Retro/Pro averages work out on a per person per day basis (rather than a per person per year basis)? Is it significantly different? In other words, is the difference mainly the result of the Retro ACO being able to delay coverage for a significant part of the year?

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.