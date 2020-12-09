President-elect Joe Biden has met with leaders of some of the nation’s top civil rights organizations and vowed that his administration will prioritize racial justice and assemble a diverse Cabinet that can tackle pressing equity issues. https://t.co/nwTRL7nN6q
— The Associated Press (@AP) December 9, 2020
… Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, who will join the Biden administration as a senior adviser, also participated in the nearly two-hour virtual meeting with seven civil rights leaders. The talk touched on how racial justice will be a common thread as the Biden administration works to address policing and criminal justice reform, COVID-19, the nation’s racial wealth gap, voting rights and more.
The meeting, which was closed to the news media, follows increasing pressure Biden has received to ensure that his Cabinet is diverse and representative of the nation. Black voters were a driving national force pushing the former vice president to victory over President Donald Trump. Other voters of color have also been credited with helping secure Biden’s win in battleground states like Arizona and Nevada.
“You cannot move the needle when it comes to racial justice in this country unless you have people at the table at the highest levels who have had lived experiences … and there are Black people qualified for every single position in the government,” National Urban League CEO Marc Morial told reporters after the meeting. ”We saw today a passionate Joe Biden and a passionate Kamala Harris. We will judge this administration by the actions it takes and by its results.”
The civil rights leaders said they made clear that Biden’s supporters expect him to deliver on his promises. They said Biden agreed to meet with them regularly to discuss progress on key issues…
White podcasters *very* outraged by this hurtful exclusion!!!
How long before you guys just straight up remake the Jesse Helms “hands” ad. https://t.co/JNi50ApPkK
— Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) December 8, 2020
These are the dudes who were — in some cases, still are — calling Biden a rapist with dementia who would be worse than Trump. Hard to see why the incoming Biden administration should pay them any attention, if you want my opinion.
Speaking of self-absorbed white men who need to just go away already, what news of #MoscowMitch?
Interesting: "Reopen the majority of schools in first 100 days if Congress acts." Sounds like a way to tell Mitch McConnell that he'll be to blame if we can't reopen schools. https://t.co/eXk0blvolu
— Candice Aiston ???????? (@CandiceAiston) December 8, 2020
Meanwhile, even apart from desperately needed pandemic relief, there’s the fate of the NDAA…
The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly backed a $740 billion defense policy bill that President Trump has pledged to veto, heading toward a confrontation just weeks before he is to leave office https://t.co/1OYCt1U9ad pic.twitter.com/356MjqOMxT
— Reuters (@Reuters) December 9, 2020
Interesting Times: the never-ending series…
