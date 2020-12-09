Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Another Day, Another Nontroversy

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Another Day, Another Nontroversy

by

This post is in: , , , ,

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, who will join the Biden administration as a senior adviser, also participated in the nearly two-hour virtual meeting with seven civil rights leaders. The talk touched on how racial justice will be a common thread as the Biden administration works to address policing and criminal justice reform, COVID-19, the nation’s racial wealth gap, voting rights and more.

The meeting, which was closed to the news media, follows increasing pressure Biden has received to ensure that his Cabinet is diverse and representative of the nation. Black voters were a driving national force pushing the former vice president to victory over President Donald Trump. Other voters of color have also been credited with helping secure Biden’s win in battleground states like Arizona and Nevada.

“You cannot move the needle when it comes to racial justice in this country unless you have people at the table at the highest levels who have had lived experiences … and there are Black people qualified for every single position in the government,” National Urban League CEO Marc Morial told reporters after the meeting. ”We saw today a passionate Joe Biden and a passionate Kamala Harris. We will judge this administration by the actions it takes and by its results.”

The civil rights leaders said they made clear that Biden’s supporters expect him to deliver on his promises. They said Biden agreed to meet with them regularly to discuss progress on key issues…


White podcasters *very* outraged by this hurtful exclusion!!!


These are the dudes who were — in some cases, still are — calling Biden a rapist with dementia who would be worse than Trump. Hard to see why the incoming Biden administration should pay them any attention, if you want my opinion.

Speaking of self-absorbed white men who need to just go away already, what news of #MoscowMitch?

Meanwhile, even apart from desperately needed pandemic relief, there’s the fate of the NDAA…


Interesting Times: the never-ending series…

      Baud

      Reopen the majority of schools in first 100 days if Congress acts.” Sounds like a way to tell Mitch McConnell that he’ll be to blame if we can’t reopen school

      I know why Biden had to say “Congress,” but I’m seeing more of a push online to blame both sides for the impasse.

      debbie

      It seems to me Biden's appointments have been plenty diverse. Are people bitching just to bitch? 🤷🏻‍♀️

      Baud

      These are the dudes who were — in some cases, still are — calling Biden a rapist with dementia who would be worse than Trump.

      Is David Dayen a lefty Bro? I read that tweet and thought he was a righty.

      NotMax

      The sheer unadulterated two-faced gall of it.

      Congress will take up 1-week stopgap to keep government running through Dec. 18
      [snip]
      “We’ve reached a time of year when the Senate has more important outstanding business than it has days to complete it,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday afternoon from the Senate floor. Source

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Need the media to get away from talking heads and to start bringing on the victims talking about their wrecked lives – the deaths, bereaved family members, the jobless, those who lost homes and businesses.

      Here’s what I’m hearing and seeing – younger lawyers quitting law, lawyers losing their homes, lawyers in depressed states. Restauranteurs shutting established businesses. Retailers and landlords losing the value of their investments.

      Even now, some ghouls are eagerly awaiting their pounce. Your credit bureaus ready to fuck people over and drive up costs. Employers from newly merged entities taking advantage of the job environment to cram new confidentiality and noncompetition agreements onto commissioned salespeople that will enable them to throttle any potential job moves and commission rates in the future (wife is facing THAT meeting today, which has elevated my BP already – the merged entity is going to own her entire skill set for eternity via coercion while she’s earning 15-20% of what she earned each year for the last 5 years).

      NotMax

      On the less teeth-gritting side of things –

      Think stringing lights on your tree is a chore? 147 Year Old Banyan Tree in Lahaina is Lit for the Holidays.

      And speaking of lights,

      A powerful solar flare headed for Earth could bring the northern lights to America’s heartland this week.
      [snip]
      The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc from Washington to Maine, dipping as far south as Nebraska and Iowa in the Plains.

      The geomagnetic storm is expected to peak late Wednesday into early Thursday, along with the light show. The solar flare was recorded Monday on the sun’s surface. Source

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Looks to be leftier than thou by the front page of the American Prospect.

       

      ETA FROM the TPS for All story:
      This story is part of the Prospect’s series on how the next president can make progress without new legislation. Read all of our Day One Agenda articles here.

      lowtechcyclist

      These are the dudes who were — in some cases, still are — calling Biden a rapist with dementia who would be worse than Trump. Hard to see why the incoming Biden administration should pay them any attention, if you want my opinion.

      David Dayen said this? Receipts, please.

      Haven’t read what he’s got to say about the latest Cabinet pick rumors, but the criticism from similar lefty types that I’ve heard of Biden’s rumored picks for Agriculture and HUD – Vilsack and Fudge, respectively – center around Fudge’s expertise in agriculture-related issues but apparently being slated for HUD because cities are black so the HUD chief should be too, while farmers get a white guy.

      That may or may not be a valid criticism, but it’s got nothing to do with a caricature that white male liberals are upset about diversity in Biden’s cabinet. Hell, Fudge herself made the same point recently.

      lowtechcyclist

      @NotMax: Well y'know, it was really more important to get all those young, unqualified right-wingers into Federal judgeships than to fund the Federal government or pass any Covid relief.

