Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Fire Sale At the Grift Pardon Factory

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Fire Sale At the Grift Pardon Factory

66 Comments

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Fire Sale At the <del>Grift</del> Pardon Factory

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)
Look, over there! Illicit Democrats attempting to vote! Details of the accusations against Paxton here at CNN:

There is, meanwhile, an accumulating body of allegations against Paxton. A letter obtained in October by the Austin American-Statesman and television station KVUE, noted that a number of Paxton’s top aides had reported to “the appropriate law enforcement authority” a “potential violation of law” by Paxton. The staffers insisted they had “a good faith belief that the Attorney General is violating federal and/or state law, including prohibitions relating to improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential criminal offenses.”

Several of Paxton’s former employees filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the attorney general, saying Paxton retaliated against them after they accused him of intervening in legal matters to help his friend, a real estate investor who had made a $25,000 donation to his 2018 campaign, according to the suit. Paxton has denied their allegations…

Paxton has already been indicted for felony securities fraud, accused of failing to register with the State Securities Board while selling stock to investors without disclosing he was making a commission. The case has been hung up on questions of venue, and payment and replacement of county prosecutors, and has slogged through appeals that have dragged it out for five years without adjudication.

The indictments did not stop Paxton from winning reelection at the same time his wife was being voted into a seat in the Texas state senate. In one of her earliest acts in public office, Angela Paxton filed a bill to broadly increase her husband’s power with legislation allowing him to exempt individuals from state securities law. Surely, it is only coincidental that those are the laws Paxton is accused of violating. The measure appears to have stunk too much even for the Texas legislature and didn’t get a committee hearing…

Also, NY Attorney-General went on The View today, to remind the Squatter-in-Chief that she has his number (all his numbers), and that cute theories about stepping down in order to let Very Briefly President Pence pardon him would not protect him, even assuming Trump could stand to be reignite the ‘Nixon, only dumber & less effective’ comparisons.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      debbie

      I hadn’t heard of Paxton before this lawsuit. The sad part is that he’s not unique in his amorality. Every corrupt GOPer ought to be ferreted out and brought up on charges.

    3. 3.

      MomSense

      I’ve been laughing so hard tonight.  Someone crashed one of my son’s zoom classes wearing a parrot costume and after some antics he pulled out a trumpet and started playing it really loudly.  The photos are hilarious.

    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      So, under the theory espoused by Texas where “another state’s laws are causing injury to us just by comparison”, can’t California sue all of the Red states for impeding California’s anti-pollution laws? How about New York suing because of lax Red State gun laws? Michigan suing because of all the anti-union laws? Massachusetts suing North Carolina because Duke calling itself “the Harvard of the South” degrades the worth of Harvard’s endowment?

    5. 5.

      p.a.

      Fux ‘News’ wall-to-wall Hunter Biden tax issue 😂😂😂😂😂 They’re doing more to lower the national i.q. than meth cooks are.

    8. 8.

      sab

      @MomSense: How well did the parrot play that trumpet? I thought you needed perfect teeth to play trumpet well.

    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      @p.a.: This will obviously reduce Hunter’s chances of being nominated for a Cabinet post.

      Seriously, how long until we find out that either the White House or someone like Barr pushed this investigation into existing? And also, I assume we’ll learn that it existed before the election and that Trump is pissed because it didn’t become public until now.

    11. 11.

      bbleh

      @dmsilev:  Indeed from some of the few comments by Savvy Lawyers I’ve seen, this is one of the things that’s likely to make the Supremos run away, run away fast.

    13. 13.

      Steeplejack

      This “Hunter Biden tax investigation” thing is really pissing me off, because it’s reminding me that Trump has skated through an entire term in office—plus the campaign beforehand—without revealing anything about his own taxes or being called to account. It has been buried under COVID and all the other crap that happened before that. I really hope that the New York attorney general is keeping this simmering on the back burner for when Trump is out of office.

      P.S. And I’m still pissed that Chris Christie skated on Bridgegate. The Rethuglicans delay, obfuscate, delay some more and eventually walk. I want to see some accountability, damn it, preferably with some smiting involved. All that this “Look forward, not back” stuff means is that they pop up again later doing something even worse.

    14. 14.

      bbleh

      One of the questions I have is, will the Honorable Legal Profession do anything at all in response to these blatant abuses that might even suggest that the term “legal ethics” is anything but a bad joke?

      I’m guessing the answer is “LOLsoveryVERYmuchNOThahahahaha.”  And I’m further guessing that the Political Media will continue to carefully ignore even raising the issue, not least because many members of the Honorable Legal Profession are some of their very bestest friends evarrrr.

    15. 15.

      debbie

      That dipsy chick, Mellissa Carone, apparently is refusing to self-quarantine despite her proximity to Rudy G. Can we hang a “Superspreader” sign like an albatross around her neck?

    17. 17.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      The list gets longer and longer

      Word is Dump will pardon all of Adam Sandler’s movies.

    19. 19.

      Carolina Dave

      @dmsilev:  A gent!e reminder, it is spelled Dook, and as a private school, the state of North Carolina isn’t responsible for its graduates (Richard Nixon – Law) or atrocities (men’s basketball)

    20. 20.

      satby

      And while we’re fitting folks for prison stripes, let’s not forget DeJoy, whose destruction at the Post Office is in track to really mess up Christmas, and is still delaying medications and other important deliveries.I

      Dammit spellcheck

    21. 21.

      TS (the original)

      @dmsilev:

      Seriously, how long until we find out that either the White House or someone like Barr pushed this investigation into existing?

      My very first thought – when I saw it. Yet another attack by trump as a parting gesture.

    33. 33.

      TS (the original)

      O/T: Breaking news at the Washington Post

      U.S. records more than 3,000 deaths in a single day, a new high

      After weeks of surging infections and rising levels of virus hospitalizations, the United States recorded more than 3,000 covid-19 deaths in a single day, a pandemic record.

      Another first for the president

    35. 35.

      MomSense

      @sab:

      Here’s an insight into my bizarre upbringing.  My mom (violinist) told me that I should try to date a trumpet player. “They are the best kissers in the orchestra.” Then she sort of tilted her head and said with a knowing look that “…it’s the embouchure.”

    37. 37.

      debbie

      @TS (the original):

      For some reason, Ohio is now tracking antigen test results in addition to PCRs. I don’t know why because they’re not supposed to be as accurate. As a result, however, there were more than 20,000 new cases yesterday. I may never sleep again.

    39. 39.

      dmsilev

      @TS (the original): 3000 is about the same number of people who died in the 9/11 attacks. So, we’re now at the point of suffering a 9/11 every day. And looking at the case history and noting that deaths trail cases and hospitalizations, that number is going to get worse before it gets any better.

    45. 45.

      MomSense

      @sab:

      Hey thanks for that.  I appreciate the thought, but actually you have just solved my Christmas present dilemma for my mom.  When this pandemic  is behind us, I promised my mom a road trip to Akron and of course a visit to the cemetery and the chocolate shop.  I’d love to meet up in Akron.

    49. 49.

      PsiFighter37

      Apparently Ted Cruz agreed to argue the Texas case in front of SCOTUS if it makes it. Honestly, that moron has no honor. Right before he dropped out in May 2016, he said one of the very few things I agreed with 100%, which was his assessment of Trump as a person. To see how much he has debased himself for someone who called his wife ugly and said his dad was part of a conspiracy to kill JFK…Jesus F’ing Christ. You have to have less than zero self-respect to do that to yourself.

    56. 56.

      scav

      Quick! Pardons for all the Trump buddies!  Quick-Quick!  Federal executions for as many as possible! Party of Life! Party of Law and Order!  Party like it’s 2020 Trumpland!!

    57. 57.

      mrmoshpotato

      Trump is now offering pardons to associates who don’t even want one, Axios reports

      Hooray to another five weeks of this shit. 

      Over/under on when the Soviet shitpile mobster conman tries to appoint someone else as President so they can pardon his traitorous orange ass?

    64. 64.

      mrmoshpotato

      Also, NY Attorney-General went on The View today, to remind the Squatter-in-Chief that she has his number (all his numbers)

      “I would like to directly address the dumb, orange fascist who was a massive loser of the 2020 Presidential election.  You know who your loser ass is.”

    65. 65.

      sab

      @sab: I have some very musical inlaws your mom might like. Sister in law lead singer in church choir. Her daughter has masters in flute  now working in labor department as a lawyer.

