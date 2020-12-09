Eighteen states, with Texas in the lead, are suing Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan to invalidate their election results. Donald Trump is intervening as a private citizen who ran for office and was treated very, very badly. Documents are here.

The eighteen will all send their votes for Trump to the electoral college next week. The states’ attorneys general are Republicans licking Trump’s boots.

They are, of course, following Trump’s action plan: take his election loss to the Supreme Court and ask them to emplace him on the throne. It’s why, as Trump has told us, he appointed Amy Covid Barrett.

From what I see of Legal Twitter, the documents are trash. But will the Trumpy Supremes do his bidding? Probably not, say Legal Twitter, but who knows these days.

This is one more reason that we can’t let bygones be bygones, that we must insist on consequences for actions during Trump’s reign of division. Every lawyer involved in this suit should be disbarred for life.

Some informative tweets:

The fundamental part of democracy that makes it work is the acceptance of losing.



So, yeah, the American democracy is trouble. https://t.co/Z3csDTyKIU — Steve Saideman (@smsaideman) December 9, 2020

Trump's lone attorney on this brief is John Eastman, the Claremont Institute white supremacist who promoted the Kamala Harris birther lie in Newsweek. https://t.co/tKT0I7pJcx https://t.co/GCtfq6bInM — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) December 9, 2020

I'll say it yet again: the precedent Trump & the right are establishing is that accepting election results when you lose is weakness, insufficient dedication to the cause, which will get you punished by the base. Democracy can't survive when one of two parties believes this. https://t.co/Y9YskZDhFb — David Roberts (@drvolts) December 9, 2020

Long thread attached to this one, but this is the meat of it so far as I am concerned at the moment:

Just no fucking shame or self-awareness. Just fuck those people. — Mike Dunford (@questauthority) December 9, 2020

