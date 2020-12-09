Eighteen states, with Texas in the lead, are suing Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan to invalidate their election results. Donald Trump is intervening as a private citizen who ran for office and was treated very, very badly. Documents are here.
The eighteen will all send their votes for Trump to the electoral college next week. The states’ attorneys general are Republicans licking Trump’s boots.
They are, of course, following Trump’s action plan: take his election loss to the Supreme Court and ask them to emplace him on the throne. It’s why, as Trump has told us, he appointed Amy Covid Barrett.
From what I see of Legal Twitter, the documents are trash. But will the Trumpy Supremes do his bidding? Probably not, say Legal Twitter, but who knows these days.
This is one more reason that we can’t let bygones be bygones, that we must insist on consequences for actions during Trump’s reign of division. Every lawyer involved in this suit should be disbarred for life.
Some informative tweets:
Long thread attached to this one, but this is the meat of it so far as I am concerned at the moment:
Open thread.
