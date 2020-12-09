Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sore Losers

by | 84 Comments

Eighteen states, with Texas in the lead, are suing Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan to invalidate their election results. Donald Trump is intervening as a private citizen who ran for office and was treated very, very badly. Documents are here.

The eighteen will all send their votes for Trump to the electoral college next week. The states’ attorneys general are Republicans licking Trump’s boots.

They are, of course, following Trump’s action plan: take his election loss to the Supreme Court and ask them to emplace him on the throne. It’s why, as Trump has told us, he appointed Amy Covid Barrett.

From what I see of Legal Twitter, the documents are trash. But will the Trumpy Supremes do his bidding? Probably not, say Legal Twitter, but who knows these days.

This is one more reason that we can’t let bygones be bygones, that we must insist on consequences for actions during Trump’s reign of division. Every lawyer involved in this suit should be disbarred for life.

Some informative tweets:

Long thread attached to this one, but this is the meat of it so far as I am concerned at the moment:

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      debbie

      I am clearly no lawyer, but if the SC refused to hear that case a couple of days ago, they will most likely refuse this one too.

      Also, blanket disbarment for all of them and all of Trump’s legal team. You’re ALL fired

      ETA: I’m surprised and relieved that Ohio isn’t included in the 17. Yost is a major league asshole.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Barbara

      They are complaining about electoral practices that many of the complaining states also use.  For instance, counting ballots received after election day.  No one has ever thought that one state should be able to micromanage the election policies of any other state.  This is taking us to a very dark place.

      @debbie:  Most likely, yes.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Humdog

      There is no pretty way to resolve this. Continued union seems impossible, disunion impossible, MAGATs repenting and changing their ways impossible.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      BruceFromOhio

      @debbie: Yost is an asshole, but he isn’t stupid. This goes nowhere, and he doesn’t get that little asterisk next to his name.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      HypersphericalCow

      Like I just Sid over at LGM, one of the most damaging effects of this regime is that it’s impossible to tell whether people are acting in good faith or not.

      talking about Z-scores and factors of quadrillion is so bizarre, I dont know if the people making these claims believe them or not.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mike in NC

      The title of Kathleen Parker’s op-ed in the Washington Post yesterday: “It’s time for the brat in the White House to make his great escape”. Pretty brutal and it would be funny if Trump wasn’t such a goddamn malignant narcissist.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      Apparently, according to the noted experts in probabilistic analysis over in the Trump campaign, the odds of Joe Biden winning all four of the allegedly-contested states were “1 in a quadrillion to the fourth power”.

      This analysis, which you can tell is totally legit because a guy with “PhD” after his name said so, is based on saying that because Donald Trump did well with people who voted on Election Day, it is statistically certain that he did equally well among people who voted by mail and hence whose votes were counted later in the evening.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      West of the Rockies

      @LuciaMia:

      I find language fails in truly, properly describing Trump and his cultists.  Superlatives fail.  The center cannot hold. (Where is Yeats when you need him?)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      debbie

      The eighteen will all send their votes for Trump to the electoral college next week.

      Tell me all their votes were for Trump anyway and that they’re not not following the voters’ will.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      BruceFromOhio

      … accepting election results when you lose is weakness, insufficient dedication to the cause, which will get you punished by the base.

      Yup, death threats, showing up at your house with guns, these are some fine Americans representing the Republican Party. For everyone not a gun-toting anti-masker, take note: when they run out of targets in their own party, they’ll be looking for a new cause to be angry about. And the dumpster fire has a cash haul that will keep him in the grifting business until he finally strokes out. This is not a happy set of circumstances. Putins desire for civil war in America proceeds apace. I’m curious what the national response will be when the MAGAts in, let’s say Iowa, finally get organized enough to start mowing down their fellow citizens en masse.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SiubhanDuinne

      What actually is the threshold for disbarment? As a proud member of the IANAL brigade, I admit I have no idea, but I’d cheerfully throw all of Trump’s lawyers and all these state AGs to the wolves if I could.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      eddie blake

      this is seriously making me furious. fuck these people indeed. this complete indifference to peaceful transition as the fundamental aspect of our country when you fucking lose, coupled with the fact that we completely outnumber those fascist fucks is igniting a seething rage.

      i am SO not down with making nice. i’m for crushing them, seeing them driven before us and hearing the lamentations of the covid barrett.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MJS

       

      @Humdog: This ends when Trump dies or otherwise removes himself from the political arena. There is no one MAGATs will coalesce around to replace him. While the typical Republican bullshit will continue, this is driven primarily by the cult of Trump. Note there have been no similar efforts on behalf off losing Republican Senate candidates.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      I’m suing the Dodgers asking the Supreme Court to overturn the results of the World Series.

      I’m also calling on the Supreme Court to overturn Halle Berry’s  (photo) decision not accompany me to my senior prom.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      scav

      Universities might need to develop a special testing regime to confirm basic numeracy, logic and civics from applicants from those O! so represented! bastions of white-bread whininess.

      ETA.  Also would very much like a photo lineup of all the brave brave officials participating in this bullshit-flinging.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      debbie

      I’m wondering if Trump’s beginning to doubt his own geniusness about his plan to subvert the election. It doesn’t seem to have been successful.  //

      Reply
    29. 29.

      dmsilev

      Some Blue states should file a counter-suit claiming that these 18 states, by supposedly electing Republicans as Senators, have deprived the Blue states of their rightful representation and voice in national politics, and the Court should immediately void the election of however many Republican Senators were elected this term from those states. And Congressional Representatives as well. And State reps. And dogcatchers.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dmsilev

      More seriously, this should be used as a way to dismiss the credibility of any state AG or other lawyer signing on to this case. Call it the “you bloody idiot, go screw yourself” legal doctrine, or whatever that might end up being in Latin.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      sab

      Cheryl Rofer: Thank you for this post and especially for attaching the documents.

      Thank God Ohio wasn’t among the amici.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      catclub

      in 2000 and 2004 there were motions by Democratic reps to object to the vote in Ohio and Florida ( I think).

      But they got zero support from Democratic senators, which is required for the debate to begin on the issue.

      The rubber will hit the road about jan 6 when GOP reps make the same argument and look for GOP senators to confirm  their motions.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Marmot

      What was stopping a losing candidate from doing this before? Seriously, why are the vaunted structures of our democracy held up by goodwill and shucks-we-always-done-it-this-way? Aren’t there consequences? What about all that talk of equality before the law? I can’t get away with this shit!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      germy

      it would be kind of funny that the president was trying to pull an A Lot Of People Are Saying on the election results if it weren’t *the election results*

      — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) December 9, 2020

      Reply
    43. 43.

      LurkerNoLonger

      Oh great! Trump can lose on a bigger stage! Another win for Biden/Harris! I’m still not tired of all the winning.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Yutsano

      @sab: Thank God Ohio wasn’t among the amici.

      I’m honestly shocked Kentucky isn’t. They have a very ambitious AG who would love to ingratiate himself among the MAGATs. Unfortunately he’s a little melanin challenged for them so…

      Reply
    45. 45.

      germy

      WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter says he is under federal investigation for 'tax affairs.'— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 9, 2020

      Statement from the Biden-Harris Transition: President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 9, 2020

      Reply
    46. 46.

      piratedan

      seems to me that this can all be settled with a simple multiple choice question for these folks:

      a) stfu

      b) exile

      c) martyrdom

      pick one

      Reply
    48. 48.

      mali muso

      Honestly, I thought that the past four years had driven me to depths of loathing and rage that I could not plumb further, but I swear that these shenanigans are showing me that there are even greater levels I can sink to.  I don’t know how we come back from this.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      The ruling they seek is akin to slaver state whining about the inability to consistently enforce the Fugitive Slave Act in the Free States.

      It is Dred Scott, in a nutshell, and really fuckkng dangerous – they keep pulling that thread on unraveling civility, and it is getting bad. I had no fewer than three conversations today with people who expressed sentiments that should terrify Mitch McConnell on a personal level.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      RSA

      @zzyzx: Thanks for the link; good analysis, free of Reason biases.

      I have to blame myself, though, in going down the rabbit hole in comments. (Just reading.) I recognize at least one name from more than a decade ago, maybe two, spouting off as if they haven’t learned anything. Sample: Lincoln Republicans are actually Democrats.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      LuciaMia

      throw all of Trump’s lawyers and all these state AGs to the wolves if I could

      Forget wolves. Into the nearest live volcano!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      narya

      @MJS: I am beginning to think otherwise. I think someone else will figure out how to repurpose the MAGAtry. There’s a whole RWNJ machine, including foundations and lobbyists and members of congress, and they will want to keep the base, because that’s how they elect their members of congress.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      sab

      In my city the MAGAts are going local. Our mayor wanted stricter Covid mandates, including restricting the number of guests in a private home to six, with enforcement only if neighbors complain. The police union doesn’t like it (“enforcement would be dangerous for officers”). Now the MAGAts are protesting in front of the homes of the mayor and city council members who supported him.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      J R in WV

      @piratedan:

      seems to me that this can all be settled with a simple multiple choice question for these folks:

      a) stfu

      b) exile

      c) martyrdom

      pick one

      Pick Two!!

      Fixed that for you…

      Reply
    57. 57.

      sab

      @SiubhanDuinne: IANAL basically it’s don’t embezzle money from your clients trust account. Anything else is acceptable these days. Things used to be stricter

      ETA: Also, don’t get convicted of a felony.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Calouste

      @dmsilev: The university that awarded that PhD should revoke it. “Sorry, our usual high standards weren’t applied during the awarding of this particular PhD. We have to correct that mistake. “

      Reply
    61. 61.

      TS (the original)

      Donald Trump is intervening as a private citizen who ran for office and was treated very, very badly.

      Over 15 million cases of covid-19, shortly to reach 300,000 deaths but  the major concern of the president* is that he lost an election.

      Why on earth would anyone  expect to win under these circumstances.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Ohio Mom

      Whatever steps Biden’s DOJ takes to address all this won’t be for a while. I don’t think the country can do the pandemic and economy AND Republican rot all at once, and squashing Covid has to come first.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Ksmiami:

      Also maybe it is time to think of partitioning the country

      You mean federalism?  That would be easier to accomplish if we didn’t have this rural vs urban thing.  Plus, to do this more effectively, we’d need to be able to have states form compacts with each other.. share resources and the like.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      MJS

      @narya: They have to find someone TV famous, not politically famous, flashy rich (or at least phony flashy rich), racist, and willing to deny objective truth and reality. There might be someone out there who meets all of the criteria, but I can’t think of anyone.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      kindness

      Boy do I feel foolish.  I thought the worst thing that would happen when Trump lost would be that the Proud Boys, 3 percenters et al would start shooting people.  Little did I realize that the worst thing would end up being the loss of our Republic.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Cacti

      For about a month and a half now, the R Party has tried to overturn the result of a democratic election for no reason other than not liking the result.

      Most of the media is treating this like it’s some sort of joke.

      This is deadly serious shit.  One of the major political parties in this country has morphed into a fully anti-democracy political movement.  Under such a scenario, I don’t see the United States in its present form as having long to live.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      RSA

      @dmsilev: Correct. Per @zzyzx’s link, this is apparently the analysis (quoting the Reason article), with additional stupidity:

      If the voting population in 2020 had exactly the same distribution of preferences it had in 2016, Biden could not possibly have out-performed Clinton as substantially as he is reported to have done.

      Second, he demonstrates that if the population of voters using mail-in ballots had the same preferences as those voting in person, the chance the mail-in ballots could have turned the tide for Biden in the manner reported is also virtually zero.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Patricia Kayden

      Meanwhile in Michigan, Republicans are punishing the victim.

      Republicans strip committee assignments from Rep. Cynthia Johnson, who received death threats after Guiliani committee hearing. She posted video warning Trump supporters of consequences of threats, saying she turned voice mail messages over to authorities.— Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) December 9, 2020

      Reply
    80. 80.

      A Good Woman

      @Ksmiami: I agree, burn the GOP down and salt the earth.

      This latest SCOTUS episode has me so angry. EC vote is Dec 14, what’s holding up Roberts et al from consigning this to the dust heap of history?

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Splitting Image

      Roberts will murder any of the reactionaries in cold blood if they sign on to this.

      Remember that little story that made the rounds years ago about the time travel organization which spent all of its time trying to explain to the newbies that going back in time to assassinate Hitler would prevent nuclear physics from advancing fast enough to develop time travel? (“Don’t be so hard on them. Everybody kills Hitler on their first trip.”)

      Roberts at this point is the guy trying to fix all the damage the idiots are causing in their zeal to own the libs. The entire project of supporting corporate rights over those of the hoi polloi depends on the doctrine of state sovereignty, which Roberts and his crew have been spending decades cultivating. If the deep red states are allowed to determine what is and isn’t legal in Michigan or Pennsylvania under state law in those states, then a coalition of large states would be able to decide what is and isn’t legal in South Dakota or Delaware, which would end those states’ ability to be safe havens for the financial industry and other corporations eager to avoid regulation from New York and California.

      Which in turn would erase all of the gains made by the conservative movement over the last forty years. All to benefit Donald J. Trump. Not gonna happen.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Patricia Kayden

      Republicans, who BLATANTLY tried to rig the election OUT IN THE OPEN, have the AUDACITY to accuse Democrats and Joe Biden of trying to steal the election?They're just pissed off THEIR efforts to steal the election weren't successful enough. Joe Biden didn't cheat, the GOP did. pic.twitter.com/auOQbXsmbl— Spry Guy (@SpryGuy) December 9, 2020

      Reply
    84. 84.

      coin operated

      throw all of Trump’s lawyers and all these state AGs to the wolves if I could

      I have ideas that would make Stephen King take a step back…

      Reply

