Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Han shot first.

Consistently wrong since 2002

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Lighten up, Francis.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Too inconsequential to be sued

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

The math demands it!

We have all the best words.

No one could have predicted…

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Yes we did.

This blog will pay for itself.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road – arrieve – Denali National Park, Alaska

On The Road – arrieve – Denali National Park, Alaska

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

Submit Your Photos

arrieve

I meant to submit these pictures for National Parks After Dark, but got too busy. I think they’re worth it any time — Denali National Park is one of the most magnificent places on this planet. I count myself very lucky that not only did I get to spend several nights there, but I also got to see the namesake mountain, which is often hidden by clouds.

On The Road - arrieve - Denali National Park, Alaska 7
Denali National Park

Denali, seen from Wonder Lake.

On The Road - arrieve - Denali National Park, Alaska 6
Denali National Park

Denali is almost all pure wilderness. There’s one road, and only the first 15 miles are paved. Private vehicles aren’t allowed past that point, so it’s a six hour ride on one of the park buses to the lodges in Kantishna. You can also fly, but then you would miss the amazing landscape, as taiga gives way to tundra.

On The Road - arrieve - Denali National Park, Alaska 5
Denali National Park

It was late August, so fall had already arrived on the tundra. All of these pictures were taken while bouncing around in a bus on gravel roads, but fortunately I was able to capture the colors.

On The Road - arrieve - Denali National Park, Alaska 4
Denali National Park

Most of the road is only one lane, often along steep cliffs with no guardrail, but I was so entranced by the scenery that I hardly noticed, and I’m usually a nervous wreck on mountain roads.

On The Road - arrieve - Denali National Park, Alaska 3
Denali National Park

This picture was actually taken the day we drove out of the park, when the sun came out, and shows the difference the light made in the tundra. Those snow-capped mountains in the distance weren’t visible at all the day we drove in.

On The Road - arrieve - Denali National Park, Alaska 2
Denali National Park

We saw moose and caribou and grizzlies from the bus, most of them too far away to get decent pictures of, but here’s a grizzly that was more cooperative.

On The Road - arrieve - Denali National Park, Alaska 1
Denali National Park

The first morning in Kantishna, we woke to steady rain which continued most of the day, so I didn’t venture far from the lodge. Fortunately the next day was absolutely perfect — clear blue skies with a few clouds. This is Wonder Lake, not far from Kantishna.

On The Road - arrieve - Denali National Park, Alaska
Denali National Park

And there it was — another shot of Wonder Lake, with Denali in the background. My companions on the hike were a family of four who were also staying at the lodge. While we waited for the guide, they asked the manager if it was still possible to book one of the flights around Denali.

He checked, and the pilots were willing to do an extra flight over their lunch hour because it was such a spectacular day. “There are four of you? There’s still one more seat. Do you know someone else who wants to go?”

Four heads turned simultaneously in my direction. I hadn’t even considered doing a flight — scared of small planes, so not my thing, too expensive, etc., etc., etc. — but I know when I need to forget all of the reasons to say no and just go for it.

So I said yes. To be continued…..

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BigJimSlade
  • CaseyL
  • Dagaetch
  • ellielou
  • JanieM
  • Lapassionara
  • ljt
  • namekarB
  • Scout211
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • StringOnAStick
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    6. 6.

      ellielou

      I had the very great pleasure to stay at the same lodge near Wonder Lake in 2009. One of the best experiences of my life. We were also lucky enough to see the mountain. Thank you for these wondrous photos.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JanieM

      I agree with “spectacularly beautiful.” The third and fourth look like paintings, the grizzly is unbelievable, the story is fun — will be looking forward to hearing how the flight went.

      Wow.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      namekarB

      A very reasonable choice on the flight even with the fear . . . I still remember my first flight on a Huey in Vietnam with my legs dangling into the abyss over the edge of the floor on the chopper. But after a few more flights it became a wonderful panoramic experience. I would love to do that at Denali.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      CaseyL

      Glorious photos! I went across on the bus in mid-June a few years ago, but the weather was overcast and rainy the whole time. It didn’t bother me much, but I was traveling with three people who complained the entire trip – until I moved to a different seat to get away from them!

      I would love to go back sometime, later in the year, when the weather maybe clears once in a while.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      StringOnAStick

      That small plane flight to Denali and landing on the Ruth glacier was one of my top life experiences; I was so excited on the plane that I could barely sit still.  Watching the plane become a tiny dot against the rock as the pilot did a loop and then came back for success has dropping.

      Thanks for the reminder!  Lovely fall foliage photos, absolutely gorgeous.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.