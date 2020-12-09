Denali National Park

And there it was — another shot of Wonder Lake, with Denali in the background. My companions on the hike were a family of four who were also staying at the lodge. While we waited for the guide, they asked the manager if it was still possible to book one of the flights around Denali.

He checked, and the pilots were willing to do an extra flight over their lunch hour because it was such a spectacular day. “There are four of you? There’s still one more seat. Do you know someone else who wants to go?”

Four heads turned simultaneously in my direction. I hadn’t even considered doing a flight — scared of small planes, so not my thing, too expensive, etc., etc., etc. — but I know when I need to forget all of the reasons to say no and just go for it.

So I said yes. To be continued…..