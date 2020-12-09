On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

The plan was to get to the park early (I was late to the meetup at Red Rock), shoot a bulb ramped timelapse, and get a couple of extra pictures; only one of these things happened. I arrived with plenty of time to spare, but parking was not to be had anywhere close to the park. I ended up parking about 3/4 of a mile down the hill on Crenshaw.

Once I’d parked and retrieved my camera gear and my lightweight tripod, I noticed the possibility of making some lemonade for my lemon of a parking situation. The view looking north, while obstructed in many places by trees was incredible. I snapped a few photos with my cellphone on my hike to the park. Arriving at the park, I found one other person from the group already there. We waited for about 15 minutes for others to arrive and hiked up the hill to find a few more members waiting up there (I said to meet at the bottom of the hill by the parking lot).

We setup our gear and started shooting. I soon discovered that bulb ramping wouldn’t work with my camera (the fastest exposure on my camera via the cable release turns out to be 1 second), so I switched to the basic timelapse and set my camera to aperture priority. I’d brought a graduated neutral density filter to darken the sky (and Sun) and started shooting the timelapse.

I also brought my Galaxy NX camera so I used that to shoot bracketed photos of the setting sun hand held as well as some of the landmarks around the area. As the Sun set in the west, the Moon rose over the homes to our east providing an added bonus to the shoot. On the way back to my car, I took a few minutes to set up the camera and tripod to get a shot of the city from the same location as I’d shot the daytime shot 3 hours earlier.

Remember any photo you see in one of my On The Road posts is available for purchase at my store: http://www.billinglendaleca.com. They make excellent Christmas gifts. I also have a Patreon if you like my work and want to see it continue: https://www.patreon.com/BillinGlendaleCA.