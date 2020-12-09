I’ve decided we should have an open thread.

I went to Central Park on Sunday to enjoy the sun. (It was maybe forty degrees, but that’s what long underwear is for!) Clearly I wasn’t the only one who’d had this idea; the park was bustling. But that’s the benefit of being outdoors and masked: bustle isn’t too much trouble.

Still, I was surprised and delighted to find a choir of masked carolers performing at Bethesda Terrace. It’s a beautiful space with great acoustics that always has good musicians performing, so they fit right in. I took a short video, and thought you all might appreciate it. Life felt… normal. It was wonderful.

For a brief shining moment everything feels normal pic.twitter.com/mesf941nyz — 🍂 Tynan 🍁 (@TynanPants) December 6, 2020

Addendum 1: The Hogfather reading club meeting will be Sunday, December 20 at 3:00pm EST.

Addendum 2: A small bleg, not for myself, pre-cleared with management.

I review submissions for a sci-fi & fantasy magazine called Metaphorosis. It’s up and coming, but it’s got some great stories. The editor would like to do more to emphasize authors from underrepresented groups, while still reading stories blind. The plan is to make special anthologies reprinting stories from said authors, one anthology per ‘group’ (e.g. LGBT, disabled). But paying for reprint rights, commissioning new art, etc. costs money!

So there’s a Kickstarter, and a $15 pledge will get you an ebook of every anthology they end up making. (Your card isn’t charged unless the goal is met.) Looks like they could definitely use a bit of a boost. If you’d like to see what sort of stories we’re talking about, you can read them all for free at the magazine website.