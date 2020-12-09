Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nice Things Open Thread

I’ve decided we should have an open thread.

I went to Central Park on Sunday to enjoy the sun. (It was maybe forty degrees, but that’s what long underwear is for!) Clearly I wasn’t the only one who’d had this idea; the park was bustling. But that’s the benefit of being outdoors and masked: bustle isn’t too much trouble.

Still, I was surprised and delighted to find a choir of masked carolers performing at Bethesda Terrace. It’s a beautiful space with great acoustics that always has good musicians performing, so they fit right in. I took a short video, and thought you all might appreciate it. Life felt… normal. It was wonderful.

Addendum 1: The Hogfather reading club meeting will be Sunday, December 20 at 3:00pm EST.

Addendum 2: A small bleg, not for myself, pre-cleared with management.

I review submissions for a sci-fi & fantasy magazine called Metaphorosis. It’s up and coming, but it’s got some great stories. The editor would like to do more to emphasize authors from underrepresented groups, while still reading stories blind. The plan is to make special anthologies reprinting stories from said authors, one anthology per ‘group’ (e.g. LGBT, disabled). But paying for reprint rights, commissioning new art, etc. costs money!

So there’s a Kickstarter, and a $15 pledge will get you an ebook of every anthology they end up making.  (Your card isn’t charged unless the goal is met.) Looks like they could definitely use a bit of a boost. If you’d like to see what sort of stories we’re talking about, you can read them all for free at the magazine website.

    1. 1.

      Tony Jay

      Nice things? Oh I am so, so very sorry.

       

      “The Groans of the Britons Redux”

      Brexit Follies du Jour – Chapter Googleplex

       

                     Goldfinger slumped at the bar with the air of a man lost in doubt. The ice in his Campari and soda had long ago melted, but the drink remained untouched.

                    “What happened next?”

                    “I said, ‘No, Mister Bond, I expect you to die’.”

                    “Oh, that’s a good one, Auric. Damned fine line. So, you killed him?”

                    “That’s just it. I didn’t have to. He escaped the trap, killed my guards, and then…. he tore off his own testicles and choked himself to death with them.”

                    “What? That’s insane! Why would he do that?”

                    “I don’t know, but the worst thing, Ernst, the worst thing, the thing that still robs me of sleep. While he was doing it, he didn’t make a sound, he just grinned at me, but I swear on my gold, it was as though he thought that, somehow, he’d won.”

                                                Excerpt from “When Bad Men Had It Good – A Private Memoir” by Ernst Blofeld                                                    (S.P.E.C.T.R.E. Archives – Moonraker Island Depository – Section 13 – Box 741)

       

      There is a theory, and it’s pretty convincing, that the Roman Empire should never have bothered conquering most of Britain and would have been far better served restricting itself to trade in tin and the odd shipload of slaves from the misty land of damp wool and heavily moustachioed charioteers. Too far away, too islandy, too fucking ungrateful for all the things Rome had brought across the Channel (fish sauce!) the British provinces cost a lot more than they were worth and a direct result of having to garrison them so heavily in order to fend off the constant raids from Caledonian woad-warriors and the not-yet-Scottish Scotti pirates of Hibernia was the endemic problem of placing a substantial army under the command of Roman Governors who would, of course, take the very first opportunity that came their way to lead those same garrison troops back to the continent to have a crack at usurping the Imperial Purple and enjoying La Dolce Vita on the shores of warmer seas. It happened over and over again, and the cycle was only brought to a halt when Rome’s central authority simply couldn’t replace the last tranche of legionaries who’d come over on the ferry and was reduced to sending considerably cheaper cohorts of Thoughts and Prayers instead.

      I imagine that their Patricians and Plebians of Rome’s modern day successor states must think poor old Flavius Aetius had the right idea. Unfortunately for the E.U. they don’t just have minor irritants like Attila’s cosmopolitan interlopers and the wholesale collapse of Imperial commerce and culture to deal with, they’ve got the barbarian hordes of Brexit pissing under the door and keeping everyone up all night with their incessant fart noises. Four and a half years after a plurality of self-harming wankers allowed themselves to be duped into voting to leave the European Union the Government they elected on a promise to “Get Brexit Done” is still devoid of a single, solitary clue regarding how to go about that without pulverising the nation’s bones in an insane frenzy of infantile rejectionism. It turns out that when the original Brexit-floggers said that leaving would be “the easiest deal in history” and there would be “no downsides, only considerable upsides” because “they need us more than we need them”, what they really meant (and it’s our fault for wilfully misunderstanding the plain meaning of their statements in pursuit of unpatriotic doomcrowing) was that everything would be shit for decades and we’d have to pay hundreds of billions of pounds for the privilege, but at least we’d have different coloured passports and Our Sovereignty!!

      It really is a humiliating spectacle, watching the representatives of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland squirming around like slugs on a hotplate as they ‘negotiate’ with Europe’s intensely un-bothered professionals. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson only achieved his lifelong ambition of leading the Conservative Party (which brought with it the office of Prime Minister) by throwing his considerable bulk into the role of Tribune of the Brexit Tribe, the only one of the candidates campaigning to replace the hollowed out peanut shell that had once been Theresa May to promise he alone could simultaneously nourish the Tory Party faithful with mouthfuls of racist ooze while also convincing the thoroughly smitten British Press to defend him to the hilt against any nasty allegations that he was nothing more than a self-centred posh boor with the morals of a lab-grown bacteria and the intellectual prowess of one, but not both, of OJ Simpson’s driving gloves. He then went on to scale the dizzying heights of electoral success by hiding in a fridge and lying shamelessly about his brilliant plan to break the Gordian Knot of Brexit utilising only the flaming sword of keen wit, the shining shield of overwhelming charm and the bulging codpiece of a super top-secret but entirely oven-ready pie of a plan that would give his voters everything they wanted out of leaving the E.U. with none of the icky sticky compromises and acknowledgements of unyielding reality the insufficiently Brextremist kept on yammering about. With the Press, the BBC and more than half of the Parliamentary Labour Party firmly behind him he achieved everything he’d ever dreamed of on those long nights tucked up in his bed at Eton, warming his feet on a fag’s buttocks and composing an ode to his own genius in bad Latin. A new national icon in the mould of Churchill, bestriding the continent like a colossal monolith carved from bullshit and cowardice.

      How’s that working out for you now, you flaccid shitworm?

      The problem Johnson and his cronies have is the same problem they’ve been pancaking their smug little fizzogs against for the last year – three-word slogans might serve for the masses, and you can always fend off the Press with a quick “As I’ve already made clear (insert made up nonsense)” backed up by a menacing phone-call to their Chief Editor, but some things don’t give a miniscule gnat-twat about the crap that plops out of their mouths on a daily basis. Be it the pandemic spread of Covid-19 or the negotiating strength of the entire European Union, these are real things which will not change course or take into consideration your rhetorical nonsense no matter how many florid speeches you make or how hard you stamp your feet. Reality is cold, it is hard, and it’s coming down at supersonic speed like a chunk of space-rock the size of Johnson’s ego.

      Any competent Government with a brief to leave the EU would have opened serious negotiations years ago and kept the public informed of what was and was not possible as they strove to shield the UK against the worst repercussions of its decision, then come back to said public with the option of binning the whole enterprise if they’d thought better of it. That’s not what we’ve ever had in Britain (thanks, voters!), and it’s only got worse as the Dream Crab of Brexit kept its snoozing victims insensate with comfortable delusions while liquefying what little remained of their brains after 40+ years of far-right propaganda from Murdoch and Co. The process of national junk-punching is more or less complete now. Johnson promised his voters that no Tory Government would ever countenance one part of the UK (Northern Ireland) staying in the EU Single Market as this would violate our precious, precious national sovereignty, even though that was exactly what he had agreed to when he signed the Withdrawal Act that finally ripped us out of the EU. He even had his majority in Parliament vote for an Act that violated international law by authorising the UK Government to ignore the treaty it had just entered into. Hell, they just voted for it again the day before yesterday, swearing up and down that they would never back down.

      So, they’ve backed down. As of yesterday, the EU’s representatives were able to announce that they’d reached an agreement that would keep Northern Ireland in the Single Market, forcing the UK to have a customs barrier down the middle of the Irish Sea (a verbal modesty screen for the fact that this means customs checks in English and Scottish ports and airports for goods going into a constituent part of the UK – suck on that firm slab of sovereignty, losers) as an alternative to breaking the terms of the Good Friday Agreement and, y’know, risking plunging Northern Ireland back into the internecine bloodletting of The Troubles while also infuriating the US and EU. The UK Government have also had to announce that they’re dropping the clauses in the recent Act that would authorise them to break international law, and even though they’re shamelessly insistent that this in no way means they’ve caved to reality and gone back on their promises to their voters, they’ve totally caved and gone back on their promises – again.

      This evening Flobalob the Cackwit is supposed to be flying to Brussels for a last minute Face-to-Face summit with EU Commission President Ursula von der Layen, a woman who looks like someone sent out a casting call for ‘confident, professional European diplomat with complete command of her brief and the services of a gifted stylist’, while Johnson looks like a well-lubricated tramp wearing the suit he stole from a recently buried competitive eater. He’s currently flobbaling away in Parliament about how no PM could ever possibly accept the trade terms the EU is offering and they need to recognise that the UK is a sovereign and independent nation that deserves, nay, demands, to be treated as a privileged member-state, only without any of the duties or responsibilities. So the overwhelming likelihood is that he’ll come out of tonight’s meeting waving a napkin and emitting booming lies about securing a “magnificent trade deal that respects the decision of the British people and ensures a bright future for a free and sovereign United Kingdom” that actually consists of a complete capitulation to whatever terms Von Der Leyen offers him with a couple of tossed in sops in terminology and language that the bulk of the British Press and the BBC can trumpet as a humungous success for “Boris, Britain and Brexit”, even while the Brextremist masses are erupting with thermonuclear fury across social media and the comment pages of the Telegraph and Mail, et al.

      And then it comes back to Parliament for a confirmatory vote. Will Tory MPs vote for it? The vast majority, yeah. What choice do they have? The proper ERG Brextremists might really, really want to balk at it, but then they might have to swallow the blame for actually causing the No Deal outcome they say they prefer, and they’d never actually want to do that, but who can tell with those nutters? I’ve given up expecting anything remotely worthwhile out of the current Labour Party leadership, obsessed as it is with stoking internal divisions and staying one millimetre to the left of whatever the Tories do, but Starmer and Co have been making loud noises about whipping the Party’s MPs to support whatever Johnson slinks back into the country with in the naïve hope that they can somehow win over the anti-immigration, anti-social justice voters who abandoned them over Brexit while avoiding blame for causing a No Deal. Will they really be that stupid? Well, they’ve got more than enough form for it and haven’t had a new idea since last century, so probably.

      It’s depressing, and deeply embarrassing, and absolutely infuriating, but there it is. This catastrophic shit-show is exactly what 43% of the British electorate voted for and we’re going to get it. Come January we’ll be an isolated, rapidly impoverished rathole of a country mistrusted by our ‘allies’ and despised by everyone else, badly governed by a cabal of openly corrupt spivs and wannabe authoritarians with zero respect for the rule of law and with an ‘opposition’ that believes the quickest route to power is expelling half of its membership and humping Rupert Murdoch’s spindly leg. Oh, and Covid will still be doing its thing as we slither towards Internal Vaccine Passports and our transformation into some kind of theoretical experiment in Feudal Corporatism will continue.

      Still. I’m sure black-market heroin will be available for the right weight of man-meat, so there’s that to look forward to. Merry Christmas, One and All.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Tony Jay

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      As good as. They might dress it up in a tutu and call it a magnifico for the sake of PR, but nothing that can be decided at this late date will be anything more than a sticking plaster on the sucking chest wound of Tory Brexit absolutism.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ken

      (It was maybe forty degrees, but that’s what long underwear is for!)

      I’m reminded that people have different standards.  Forty degrees is a light jacket around here.

      And in Minnesota, forty degrees is beach weather, and they don’t break out the long underwear until the birds are falling frozen from the sky.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Raoul Paste

      That was a beautiful New York City moment .  In other places honest election officials are being yelled at with megaphones outside of their houses at night

      Reply
    12. 12.

      different-church-lady

      @Ken: I think so too. Any one of his comments weighs about the same as four current front page posts. “VOLUME, VOLUME, VOLUME!!!”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      different-church-lady

      @Tony Jay: That’s what I’m saying. I don’t comprehend your capacity/choice to throw these time-consuming pearls down before us almost top 10k swine. Have you considered decaf?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Soprano2

      Thanks for that recording. One of the joys of this fall for me was being able to still perform in choir. Who knew you could sing in a face mask? We didn’t get to have a concert, and there was no singing Christmas music because of that, but we did get to learn several pieces, including the Faure Requiem that we were supposed to perform last spring, and we had them recorded at our last class period. The conductor said we would eventually be able to get a copy of the recording. I was crushed last spring that we didn’t get to do our spring concert, and that we didn’t get to do Grand Chorus because we were going to perform Carmina Burana, one of my all-time favorite pieces to sing. I’m hopeful that they will do it next year. I’m optimistic that by next fall classes and choir will be able to resume in a mostly normal fashion. Until then, I’m happy to sing in a face mask 6 ft apart if that’s what it takes!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Yarrow

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:  It’s a toss up.

      So: UK government has jettisoned the Internal Markets Bill clauses (with or without a deal) and its (supposed) issue with fisheries policy

      Now all is left are governance and regulatory equivalence

      EU ain’t gonna budge

      So what will UK do?

      Does UK give way, or walk away?
      — davidallengreen (@davidallengreen) December 8, 2020

      Will Johnson be either irresponsible or unprincipled?

      So difficult to call this one
      — davidallengreen (@davidallengreen) December 8, 2020

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Benw

      We got the blood work back from our cat’s trip to the vet, and she’s perfectly healthy across the board, so yay!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      piratedan

      as I am still mentally digesting the morning threads regarding the Biden provisionary government teams builds, what struck me is the main characteristic that Biden appears to be going for is to refill the hollowed out departments from the 45 group… if the damage is mostly that of repair, an old hand is brought in who understands how its supposed to work… if the damage is also an attempt to rebuild and repurpose, a different caretaker is chosen to implement changes while under the guise of rebuilding.

      At least that’s what it appears to be happening… I think what happened is that Joe and Kamala have done an eval of each sector/branch of government administration and done an assessment of what type of issues that sector has undergone, be they hollowed out, their purpose turned to personal graft for Trump or the GOP and their allies, sticking it to the libs, what have you (and yes, I understand that venn diagram is going to have some overlap). With that assessment in hand, they’ve tried to find someone capable of restoring functionality, be it an old hand who knows how things should be done to someone who can remake the branch into something that restores its intended purpose.

      Maybe its too inside baseball, but considering the task and the approach taken by the administration in their discussions about what they want to do, it’s more than just building a racially/socially diversified cabinet, although that has all kinds of intent visible for all to see and usually satisfies the media itself to whom depth is a concept they’ve yet to actually explore with any enthusiasm. It’s about their motto of building back better based on who is getting put in charge of the real “projects”.

      It’s possible that I am being somewhat naïve about this, but while Agriculture is damned important, I think the choice of someone like Vilsack is made to restore the department, not fix it. Whereas what we’re seeing in the COVID response group is to fix what is wrong there and identify what further steps need to be taken to get to functionality.

      I will submit to trusting these folks and giving the benefit of the doubt… right now its all speculation and there won’t be a chance to know what actually needs to be done until people can show up to work and assess the damage.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      JMG

      Why do so many strings of Christmas lights decide to commit suicide between January and December? All we did to them is put them in a nice new box last winter. But every year, at least one string that worked last Christmastime is a no-go for this one.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Yarrow

      Nothing feels normal this year for me. But I do have Christmas decorations up and I can report that the solar lights are working nicely. So that’s fun.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Yarrow

      Also, my elderly dad had a biopsy done by his dermatologist last week. She was concerned about an area on his scalp that he couldn’t see very easily so hadn’t identified it prior to the visit. Yesterday the results came back negative. Whew. He treated himself to a beer after that. We’d all been stressed.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Yarrow

      @Tony Jay:  I’m not seeing a whole lot in the British press advising people to stock up ahead of January. A bit but not much. Maybe coronavirus, vaccine, and holidays are taking all the space.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      @piratedan: I see where you’re going with this generally, but not specifically.

      Are you saying that all the hires appear to be merely rebuilding what was there before the Dumpster?  Not building back better?

      I could also make the case for restoring basic functionality in the first year and then replacing with the build back better agents.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      JanieM

      @JMG: I wonder the same thing….

      *****

      As to the OP — thanks to M^4 for the music — it’s lovely, and a reminder to get my Christmas CDs off the shelf and into my ancient boombox.

      On my one-in-a-life-time-so-far visit to Central Park, I heard a Gospel group singing in that space and bought their CD. Didn’t know what it was called at the time…have to go back someday! Someday when we can travel again!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Sloane Ranger

      @Tony Jay: I knew Bojo would have to pull back on the Northern Ireland border and international law breaking as soon as Biden was elected. His (Biden’s) statements only confirmed it. As you know every British government since Suez has had a policy of crawling so far up the back passage of every US President that they can see daylight every time they open their mouth.

      Trump would have cheered on the insanity, Biden has been clear that he opposed it. For the same reason I think there will be a last minute deal with some face saving language added in so Boris can claim a win.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      glc

      Re the Kickstarter – is there a Twitter announcement? This looks like the sort of thing Scalzi tends to retweet if he is aware of it.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Tony Jay

      @Yarrow:

      And suggest that Her Majesties Government are full of hot air? Hint that the ever so important opinions of less than half of the Great British Public have led to national catastrophe? Imply that maybe that juicy posting/bonus/byline should go to someone a little less stuck on ‘facts’?

      What a beautiful picture you paint. Oh, it’s dusty in here, isn’t it?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Yarrow: that’s how I”m seeing the Austin appointment, as Biden wanting/needing somebody who can rally the brass against the trump trolls who have been seeded in the civilian offices.

      also, being in the middle of the Obama book, one of the quietly dramatic scenes is when Obama calls Gates and Mullen on the carpet over their, and McChrystal’s, attempt to box him in on the Afghanistan surge, which Biden opposed in the face of just about Obama’s whole foreign policy team. I think Biden remembers Austin as an ally in that fight, which is interesting

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Miss Bianca

      @Tony Jay: Man, oh man – I love your diatribes, even as I deplore the circumstances that prompt them. But as Kabumpo of Oz so pungently noted once upon a time, “I’m too old to cry, I might as well laugh.”

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Miss Bianca

      @Soprano2: So, we *can* sing in face masks? Good to know, we are about to record a radio play for Christmas, including a bunch of carols, and I was wondering about that!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      WaterGirl

      @Yarrow:  That’s kind of what I am thinking.

      Though for some reason, I am extremely hopeful about the new DNI and HHS.

      I feel like some of these people can really change things up, and some are more to get the trains running on time, before we get high speed rail later on.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Amir Khalid

      @Tony Jay:

      The situation in Midtjylland v Liverpool should lighten your mood. Mo Salah scored the RReds’ fastest ever Champions League goal in the first minute.

      Reply

