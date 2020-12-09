the idea that a republican should govern like a democrat is something that i don't think the NYT has literally ever published, but it's a regular favorite every time a democrat wins the white house. https://t.co/MKbOTlFymU — unstoppable lizard eating machine (@golikehellmachi) December 8, 2020

The expensively tailored empty suits on the NYTimes editorial board are not gonna come out against Xavier Beccera, because that way lies angry glares and snipes about fearing diversity at all the best elite cocktail parties. (You don’t think there are cocktail parties, in this pandemic winter? Ha, foolish little prole — restrictions mean nothing to People Like Us!)

That’s why they pay inflated salaries to a pampered veal-pen of Very Serious columnists, who live for opportunities to show their whole… prejudices:

… In the best-case scenario for Biden, the Trumpian voter-fraud narrative could set in motion a Tea Party redux on the right, with fringe characters and Trump loyalists successfully primarying established G.O.P. figures — but without the high-unemployment economy and the Obamacare fight that enabled the Tea Party Republicans to take the House in 2010. Instead, a radicalized Republican Party campaigning on a supposedly stolen election while the Democrats campaign on prosperity and normalcy could set up the rare midterm scenario in which an incumbent president’s party actually picks up seats. If you want to know how the Biden administration could blow this opportunity, though, look no further than his just-announced choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra. No cabinet agency is likely to be as prominent as H.H.S. during the first year of the Biden presidency, given the upcoming vaccine rollout and the slow unwinding of public-health restrictions. And for a campaign that placed so much emphasis on the idea that disinterested expertise and capital-S Science should guide the coronavirus response, Becerra is a peculiar choice: a partisan politician from a deep-blue state whose health care experience is mostly in legal battles with the Trump White House over Obamacare, rather than in health policy or medicine itself…

Or then again — hear me out — maybe that’s why Biden chose Becerra: Because he’s got the experience to fight the battles the GOP Death Cult is already starting against any mitigation of pandemic-era misery!

It’s less odd, though, if you anticipate using your cabinet agencies the way the Obama White House did in its otherwise-gridlocked second term — as aggressive instruments of partisan policymaking, especially on culture-war issues where Congress is particularly loath to act… Now most Americans aren’t social conservatives, and Becerra will have media and Democratic establishment support in many of the fights he might pick. But Biden won the presidency in part because he was more popular than his party (to say nothing of the press), and deploying his bureaucracy aggressively for liberal ends would be the easiest way for him to squander some of that advantage. Especially since America doesn’t have a conservative coalition these days so much as it has an anti-liberal one, with different groups united by their anxieties about different aspects of a consolidated progressive agenda. That means that liberals can be deceived by polls even when they’re accurate, because they seem to show that on issue X or Y or Z, the liberal position is popular — while eliding the fact that the full spectrum of liberal policies activates intense anxiety and opposition in multiple different highly motivated groups. A Democratic presidency that genuinely tried to address some of those fears, at a time when the economy is recovering and the G.O.P. could be going Trumpishly insane, might consolidate and expand the victory that Biden just won. But a Becerra-fied Democratic presidency, in which the bureaucracy is using “public health” as an excuse to battle gun owners one week and Catholic hospitals the next, will be successful only in keeping the conservative coalition united, loyal and activated…

If nothing else, this should calm the fears of some among us who wondered: Why not a doctor for HHS head, given the present circumstances? Because if Ross DoubtThat claims Becerra is the wrong pick, well…