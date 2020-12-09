“We’ve been living with this pandemic for so long, we’re at risk of becoming numb to its toll on all of us” President-elect Joe Biden on the impact Covid-19 is having on the UShttps://t.co/MUkNyJc2iZ pic.twitter.com/0a3Jn76sJU — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 8, 2020





The vaccine "doesn't mean much if we don't have the overwhelming majority of the people taking" it Anthony Fauci on the challenges facing the US now the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine has met the 'success criteria' of the regulatorshttps://t.co/ctB0vaRvJ3 pic.twitter.com/Bm6LINk6kl — BBC HARDtalk (@BBCHARDtalk) December 8, 2020

BREAKING: Pressed by @GStephanopoulos to explain Pres. Trump's executive order prioritizing Americans’ access to COVID-19 vaccines before the United States helps other countries, "Operation Warp Speed" Chief Science Adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui says, "Frankly I don't know." pic.twitter.com/Wk7ElJKDaw — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 8, 2020

US death toll from #COVID19 over the past week was 15,658, which is the 2nd largest 7-day total since the pandemic began. At least 41 states reporting an increase in % of tests coming back positive. US reports a total of ~15 million cases.https://t.co/lcMpV94O2Q #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/nI9dEbiswS — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) December 8, 2020

The U.S. has achieved a grim hat-trick: The seven-day averages for #COVID cases (201k+), deaths (2,259) and hospitalizations (100k+) are each at all-time highs. 1/ pic.twitter.com/zmI77iYPmx — Robert Schlesinger🖖 (@rschles) December 8, 2020

The hospitalization average has cracked 100,000 for the first time. 3/ — Robert Schlesinger🖖 (@rschles) December 8, 2020

The positive test rate nationwide has inched upwards to 10.5%. pic.twitter.com/rrH2nDft8O — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 9, 2020

Trump on the percentage of Americans who had contracted coronavirus: "I hear we're close to 15 percent. I'm hearing that, and that's terrific." (The idea is that we're approaching herd immunity.) pic.twitter.com/VcXXM3iu3M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2020

this, of course, is not the experience of the vast majority of people who get the coronavirus u.s. healthcare is stupidly, hopelessly broken, delivering gold-plated service to the wealthy and bankrupting people with ordinary means. the pandemic clearly shows this https://t.co/NBMYXhNjd3 — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) December 9, 2020

======

Rising nationalism in how we talk about and distribute #COVID19 #vaccines is terrifying. The global effort needs $40B, has only received $3.4 "pledged" billions.

Meanwhile, rich nations + India have advance purchased nearly all vax supplies. pic.twitter.com/N0G91Fod7U — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) December 8, 2020

Angela Merkel is urging tougher #coronavirus curbs as Germany battles its 2nd wave. Long hailed as a model nation in its pandemic response due to a lower death rate than most of its neighbors, Germany has seen its infection levels plateau at a high level https://t.co/3mWBwUqXvs pic.twitter.com/uDMLlngDJs — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 8, 2020

Russia's second city St. Petersburg registered a record number of virus deaths on Tuesday as authorities warned of an imminent lockdown and shuttered restaurants for the New Year's holidayshttps://t.co/Ne7qeyWEs3 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 9, 2020

That’s one hell of a catch, that Catch-22…

Those planning on getting the Sputnik V vaccine should abstain from alcohol for nearly two months before and after the Covid-19 jab, the head of Russia’s consumer safety watchdog said Tuesdayhttps://t.co/UOKHHCHZxH — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 9, 2020

World Health Organization experts pointed to a 65% to 70% vaccine coverage rate as a way to reach herd immunity through vaccination. South Korea aims to go beyond this and inoculate nearly 90% of the country's population against #COVID19. READ MORE: https://t.co/ghZs7kkG3L pic.twitter.com/OCLiS7ciuz — ABS-CBN News Channel (@ANCALERTS) December 8, 2020

India is outlining a plan to immunize an initial 300 million people and says some COVID-19 vaccines are likely to receive licenses in the next few weeks. https://t.co/96zUgv1o9J — The Associated Press (@AP) December 9, 2020

Australia extends its restrictions on overseas travel until March. https://t.co/DImYTacU1r — U.S. News (@usnews) December 8, 2020

Canada will start receiving vaccine next week, Prime Minister Trudeau says https://t.co/5Clk9aBHa3 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 8, 2020

Covid-19: Singapore 'cruise to nowhere' ends after passenger tests positive https://t.co/Pd6VL8XpTr — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 9, 2020

======

Pfizer’s vaccine offers strong protection after 1st dose. The FDA’s 1st analysis of the clinical trial data also found the coronavirus vaccine worked well regardless of a volunteer’s race, weight or age https://t.co/JflTxo118G — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 8, 2020

"Sometimes people think these vaccines just popped out of nowhere over a period of 4 months…This is not a 4 month process, this is a 17 year old process… The discovery and development of vaccine for coronaviruses began 17 years ago" – @PeterHotez w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/zwDsW5hb1a — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) December 8, 2020

What you need to know about the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines https://t.co/dmwU3w965r — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 8, 2020

From the Lancet: Astra Zeneca/Oxford Univ's Covid vaccine is safe & prompts an immune response against symptomatic disease in 70% of cases. Vax efficacy was 62% for those given 2 full doses & 90% for those given a half then a full dose. From Phase 3 trials https://t.co/BaIS5htDhb pic.twitter.com/yCGPEXjhj4 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 8, 2020

Great 2 min explainer on mRNA vaccines. https://t.co/8gUR9sCuju — Mandy Cohen (@SecMandyCohen) December 8, 2020

Sinovac: What do we know about China's Covid-19 vaccine? https://t.co/M6nzVqEukG — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 9, 2020

======

Iowa, which has the 3rd highest confirmed COVID cases per capita, has now vaulted past the national average for deaths. >1 in 1,100 Iowans dead. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) December 8, 2020

Preposterous. South Dakota, if it were its own country, would have one of the highest fatality rates in the world. This is gaslighting. https://t.co/Y2XCwjzSYn — Ben Yelin (@byelin) December 8, 2020

Officials considering a mask mandate in Idaho’s most populated region ended their meeting over protests. One health board member said her child was home alone as people banged on the door. https://t.co/eIiZFIPrz7 — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) December 9, 2020

California officials say upward of 22,000 residents test positive for the coronavirus each day. About 12% of those diagnosed show up at hospitals two to three weeks later. They fear the spike could soon overwhelm intensive care units. https://t.co/rtEFEyaB5E — The Associated Press (@AP) December 8, 2020

The Justice Department disclosed that eight staff members who took part in an execution last month tested positive for the coronavirus. Five of those staffers will take part in executions scheduled for this week. https://t.co/GpTBbucRnc — The Associated Press (@AP) December 8, 2020