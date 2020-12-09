Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Reality always wins in the end.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I personally stopped the public option…

It’s the corruption, stupid.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Consistently wrong since 2002

No one could have predicted…

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

How has Obama failed you today?

We still have time to mess this up!

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Naturally gregarious and alpha

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Canada has a say

Canada has a say

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: 

One of the Trump Administration’s big drug pricing policy proposals was to allow for states to import prescription drugs from Canada and other nations. The logic is that Canada has much cheaper drugs and importing drugs will lead to both lower US prices through both direct channels and indirect, competition channels.

Canada has a say.

Canada has always been willing to look aside at retail level importation schemes such as a bus leaving Boston at 0400 to go to Montreal for lunch and a pharmacy run before returning to Boston at midnight.  But the big question is would Canada allow for massive importation and immediate re-exportation of prescription drugs on a population level instead of an individual level.

Last week, Canada said no:

On Friday, Canada moved to block the export of drugs intended for the Canadian market citing the risk of drug shortages….

“Canada is a small market, representing 2% of global drug sales, that sources 68% of its drugs internationally,” a statement from Health Canada said. “The need for vigilance in maintaining the national drug supply continues.”

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration‘s final rule went into effect, allowing Canadian drugs to be imported for sale by states, Indian tribes, pharmacists and wholesalers after President Donald Trump pushed the measure forward in a July executive order. But Canadian health officials said they would prohibit drug exports without paperwork showing that sending drugs to the United States wouldn’t cause a shortage.

 

Canada, and most of the rest of the OECD get significantly lower drug prices for a simple reason; they have credible systems of “NO” or more often “NO, NOT AT THIS PRICE!”

The United States barely has national scale systems of no. Instead, it is a patchwork of formularies, pre-authorizations and politics.

The drug importation rule is basically an attempt to import other countries’ “Systems of No” to the United States.

The problem is that other countries, including Canada can and will likely say No to the US free-riding off of their work.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • bbleh
  • Booger
  • Doug R
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Interrobang
  • Ken
  • Ramalama
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • The Moar You Know
  • Wag
  • Yarrow

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    3. 3.

      Barbara

      The sheer duplicity of wide scale importation schemes never ceases to amaze me.  Consider Florida.  Trump apparently used the threat of socialism as a way to peel voters away from Biden.  And if you were to propose an actual regulatory regime for imposing rational limits on drug pricing, the usual suspects (beginning with Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis) would be bellowing about socialism until their lungs gave out.  But their constituents — many of the same people who can be riled up about the big S — are unhappy about the price of drugs.  And the solution of their elected leaders is to import the drugs from Canada.  So, basically, it’s okay to import someone else’s socialist solution, just not to implement anything actually tailored to our own domestic market for drugs.  The people who propose importation are worse than brain dead.  They are spending actual state resources, in Florida’s case, millions of dollars, to pursue a completely stupid and dishonest policy.  I am glad Canada took a hard pass. We should solve our own Goddamned problems without burdening other countries with them. Even without Canada, no U.S. distributor was willing to respond to Florida’s RFP for importation.  For one thing, they would jeopardize all their other business relationships with, you know, manufacturers of drugs in the U.S.!  It cannot be said enough: these people are stupid and they don’t give a flying fuck whether you have to decide whether to eat or take your medicines on a month to month basis.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      At least from what I can tell, this alleged effort by Trump is far more scam than substance, for which of course both Trump loyalists and much of the US media are duly falling.

      Look, almost every other country in the world has some form of drug price control, mostly (though not all) via “cost-effectiveness” analysis (basically “bang for the buck” for drugs, or more specifically improvement in quality of life vs. increase in price, compared to the standard of care), and US and global pharma firms (and academic institutions and payers and others) routinely carry out those analyses. That is, the work is already done. What is lacking in the US is the political will to impose a similar regime and thereby limit the profits of pharma manufacturers and pharma benefit managers, and this of course is because US politicians — mostly but not exclusively Republican — put the financial interests of those companies ahead of the interests of the people.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Wag

      I hope that Biden is able to rectify the huge problem of American drug prices. For far too long we have supported the profit margins for the global pharmaceutical industry, while paying outlandish and ever increasing prices for our medications.

      One of the goals for the Biden administration should be building consensus around issues. High drug prices is one of the few areas of agreement by voters (but NOT  politicians) across the political spectrum. By working to seriously address this issue, Biden has an opportunity to build a coalition that he might be able to leverage to address other issues as well.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      The Moar You Know

      Additionally, the Canadian government subsidizes drugs for Canada’s consumers, on top of their already rigorous price controls. I think Canadians might lose 100% of their famed politeness if they find out their tax dollars are going to subsidize America’s failed pharma policy.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Yarrow

      Canada has always been willing to look aside at retail level importation schemes such as a bus leaving Boston at 0400 to go to Montreal for lunch and a pharmacy run before returning to Boston at midnight.

      It’s my understanding that these sorts of trips have been curtailed by the pandemic. Also Mexico border crossings for pharmacy stock ups and dental work have been halted. Definitely makes things more difficult and expensive for people who depend on those sorts of trips to get medications they need at a price they can afford.

      Speaking of medications, I’ve seen a lot of “pharmacy clubs,” for lack of a better way of describing it, springing up recently. Like GoodRx. Is there some reason for that? If I need a medication I look around for those kinds of things and compare it to what my health insurance plan has. A lot of times those are cheaper.

      So my question is, why are so many of those “pharmacy clubs” springing up at the moment?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Booger

      @bbleh:  Yes, but do those countries have all those commercials on mid-day teevee featuring all those beautiful silver foxes and silver vixens living their best lives because their doctor prescribed coxafloppin or whatever?

      Sideeffectsmayincludelowbloodpressurehighbloodpressurenobloodpressurenearsightednessfarsightednessblindnessnauseadiarheavomitingapoplexyinsecuritydelusionshypothyroidismkidneyfailureaskyourdoctorifcoxafloppinisright4u?

      I think not. Checkmate, libs!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ken

      @Booger: Please break up the long lines, they break some devices.

      I’m in complete agreement with the sentiment, of course.  My favorites (for lack of a better word) are the ones for some relatively trivial condition, like dry skin, where possible side effects include something horrible like kidney damage or stroke.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ramalama

      @Yarrow: We watch American tv up here in Canadiaville. When we first saw the GoodRx commercials, my partner asked me, “Why does one company offer better deals on medications than … other ones?” It literally made no sense to her. This made me, an American, see yet another example of complete folly, one of many, in the US healthcare system.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bbleh

      @Booger: Lol, advertising — of all kinds, direct and indirect, and to prescribers as well as consumers — for prescription drugs is another gigantic can of worms, but in my experience it’s largely separate from cost-effectiveness controls and from market access generally.  And I’d add that I half-suspect that pharmacos would actually welcome the reimposition of the effective (though not legal) ban on direct-to-consumer advertising that existed before the Reagan years, if only because it’s turned into a hugely expensive arms race that probably doesn’t change market share much in the end.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ramalama

      @The Moar You Know:

      I think Canadians might lose 100% of their famed politeness

      Canadians know better. Americans thinking about Canadians need to remember that Quebec is also part of Canada. There is nothing famed about their politeness. Désolée!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Yarrow

      @Ramalama:  Health coverage and treatment being a “competitive market” is immoral, imo. It leads to a few people having excellent care because they can afford it and a lot of people having none because they can’t. Pretty much where we are now.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Doug R

      With Canada at about 12% of the USA population, we don’t mind helping a neighbour out, especially ones that sell us cheap gas, milk, cheese and eggs.

      BUT we won’t let a huge population scoop up all our cheap drugs at the expense of our own population.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Interrobang

      @Doug R: Yes, exactly what you said.  Speaking as a Canadian, I’m glad Health Canada said no to this, because it’s not fair to us at all.  The US shouldn’t be free-riding off our price controls and buying power; the US needs to fix its own damn problems.

      It would probably make prices go up for us and create artificial scarcities, and that’s really not fair for us.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Yarrow

      When a friend’s pharmacy plan would only cover generic of a medication he needed, and that medication had been in the news for the generics having problems and not working, his doctor actually told him to order the brand name version from Canada. Gave him the name of a website to use. It was something like a third the price of what the brand name one would have been had he bought it in the US and paid cash at the pharmacy.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Yarrow

      @Doug R: @Interrobang:
      As Canada should! Can’t blame you guys at all. It’s one thing to have a few individuals come over the border and buy medications. It’s another thing entirely to have the US create shortages for Canadians. The Canadian government is standing up for its citizens, which is its obligation and the right thing to do.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.