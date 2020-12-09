One of the Trump Administration’s big drug pricing policy proposals was to allow for states to import prescription drugs from Canada and other nations. The logic is that Canada has much cheaper drugs and importing drugs will lead to both lower US prices through both direct channels and indirect, competition channels.

Canada has a say.

Canada has always been willing to look aside at retail level importation schemes such as a bus leaving Boston at 0400 to go to Montreal for lunch and a pharmacy run before returning to Boston at midnight. But the big question is would Canada allow for massive importation and immediate re-exportation of prescription drugs on a population level instead of an individual level.

Last week, Canada said no:

On Friday, Canada moved to block the export of drugs intended for the Canadian market citing the risk of drug shortages…. “Canada is a small market, representing 2% of global drug sales, that sources 68% of its drugs internationally,” a statement from Health Canada said. “The need for vigilance in maintaining the national drug supply continues.” On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration‘s final rule went into effect, allowing Canadian drugs to be imported for sale by states, Indian tribes, pharmacists and wholesalers after President Donald Trump pushed the measure forward in a July executive order. But Canadian health officials said they would prohibit drug exports without paperwork showing that sending drugs to the United States wouldn’t cause a shortage.

Canada, and most of the rest of the OECD get significantly lower drug prices for a simple reason; they have credible systems of “NO” or more often “NO, NOT AT THIS PRICE!”

The United States barely has national scale systems of no. Instead, it is a patchwork of formularies, pre-authorizations and politics.

The drug importation rule is basically an attempt to import other countries’ “Systems of No” to the United States.

The problem is that other countries, including Canada can and will likely say No to the US free-riding off of their work.