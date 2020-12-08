Seems like a smart move. https://t.co/sAWDdgkIdw
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 7, 2020
Congratulations to Joe Biden for his 6-0 unbeaten winning streak of winning Georgia in 2020. Looking forward to win 7 next week at the Electoral College Bowl! https://t.co/70SJn4JApH
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 7, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden’s picks for his health care team suggest a stronger federal role is coming in the nation’s COVID-19 strategy. https://t.co/yYffVHC0BF
— The Associated Press (@AP) December 8, 2020
Excellent report on an excellent strategy — read the whole thing:
… With Monday’s announcement of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his health secretary and a half dozen other key appointments, Biden aims to leave behind the personality dramas that sometimes flourished under President Donald Trump. He hopes to return the federal response to a more methodical approach, seeking results by applying scientific knowledge in what he says will be a transparent and disciplined manner.
“We are still going to have a federal, state and local partnership,” commented Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the nonprofit American Public Health Association. “I just think there is going to be better guidance from the federal government and they are going to work more collaboratively with the states.”
In a sense, what Biden has is not quite yet a team, but a collection of players drafted for key positions. Some have already been working together as members of Biden’s coronavirus advisory board. Others will have to suit up quickly.
By announcing most of the key positions in one package, Biden is signaling that he expects his appointees to work together, and not as lords of their own bureaucratic fiefdoms.
“These are not turf-conscious people,” said Drew Altman, CEO of the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, a clearinghouse for health care information and analysis. But “it’s up to the (Biden) administration to make it an effective team.”…
But what about our attention-starved Political Horse Race touts?!?…
one of the following must be true:
– biden has a lot more loose-lipped aides willing to speak anonymously to the press than obama ever did, at any point
– the press are being extremely credulous about a number of people who claim to be advising joe biden https://t.co/w7we5yxf1G
— unstoppable lizard eating machine (@golikehellmachi) December 8, 2020
i'm just saying, distinguished members of the fourth estate are not going to adjust very easily to the sudden withdrawal they're facing after four years of every white house aide with a pulse banging down their doors to share the juicy deets
— unstoppable lizard eating machine (@golikehellmachi) December 8, 2020
(I have checked carefully through my fvcks handbag, and it seems I have none left to give.)
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings