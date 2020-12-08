Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Han shot first.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Reality always wins in the end.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

This blog will pay for itself.

Shocking, but not surprising

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

The house always wins.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

The willow is too close to the house.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Let there be snark.

Wetsuit optional.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Biden Soldiers Onward

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Biden Soldiers Onward

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: , ,



Excellent report on an excellent strategy — read the whole thing:

With Monday’s announcement of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his health secretary and a half dozen other key appointments, Biden aims to leave behind the personality dramas that sometimes flourished under President Donald Trump. He hopes to return the federal response to a more methodical approach, seeking results by applying scientific knowledge in what he says will be a transparent and disciplined manner.

“We are still going to have a federal, state and local partnership,” commented Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the nonprofit American Public Health Association. “I just think there is going to be better guidance from the federal government and they are going to work more collaboratively with the states.”

In a sense, what Biden has is not quite yet a team, but a collection of players drafted for key positions. Some have already been working together as members of Biden’s coronavirus advisory board. Others will have to suit up quickly.

By announcing most of the key positions in one package, Biden is signaling that he expects his appointees to work together, and not as lords of their own bureaucratic fiefdoms.

“These are not turf-conscious people,” said Drew Altman, CEO of the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, a clearinghouse for health care information and analysis. But “it’s up to the (Biden) administration to make it an effective team.”…

But what about our attention-starved Political Horse Race touts?!?…


(I have checked carefully through my fvcks handbag, and it seems I have none left to give.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • debbie
  • geg6
  • gene108
  • Jeffro
  • LurkerNoLonger
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      It was 40 years ago today….

      Don’t consider this to be a recommendation, rather a notation it’s there for a half hour watch for the curious.

      To mark the 40th anniversary of Lennon’s death, Hawaii News Now dug into the archives and conducted interviews with those who were there to help tell the Hawaii story of the man who killed one of the world’s biggest stars and understand the woman who has never left his side, his wife Gloria.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      In other news:

      The US supreme court is wrestling with the vexed question of whether art and other property stolen by the Nazis from Jews in Germany and Hungary can be recovered or recouped through the US courts. On Monday, the nine justices heard oral arguments in two cases.
      ……………………………………..
      Both cases will test the limits of the jurisdiction of US courts in the handling of claims that directly target foreign governments. In general, sovereign states are immune from lawsuits heard by US courts. But in 1976 Congress introduced a law known as the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) that created an exception to such immunity in cases in which property is taken “in violation of international law”.

      In oral arguments heard over the telephone because of the pandemic, lawyers representing the German and Hungarian governments argued that the case should be dismissed because it was taking the FSIA exception too far. They warned that if the supreme court allows the reach of US courts to expand in this way, it could risk friction in foreign relations and provoke retaliatory action against the US. Several of the justices – from both the majority conservative and liberal wings of the supreme court – indicated on Monday that they were uneasy about restricting the jurisdiction of US courts in these cases. The chief justice, John Roberts, challenged the argument put forward by Germany that Congress intended the FSIA exception to relate to Soviet expropriations of property and not Nazi genocide.

      It will surprise absolutely nobody here that the trump admin thinks it’s OK if the Nazis did it:

      In a brief supporting Germany, the acting US solicitor general Jeffrey Wall argued that Nazi theft of property from Jews amounted to “domestic takings” by a government of the property of its own citizens, and therefore was not covered by the international law exception which only relates to foreign nationals.

      That reading of the law has been hotly contested.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      He hopes to return the federal response to a more methodical approach, seeking results by applying scientific knowledge in what he says will be a transparent and disciplined manner.

      aka The Democratic Way.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      gene108

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I cannot picture the SCOTUS restricting our ability to throw our weight around over other countries

      Reply
    10. 10.

      LurkerNoLonger

      …he will recertify the presidential election results for Joe Biden after three counts of the ballots.

      Three-count: the trilogy of victory

      Reply
    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud:Not to go all both sides in you

      I wouldn’t worry about that because it’s true. I just couldn’t resist smacking them upside the head with it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WereBear

      This whole year has been a series of exits that just lead to more thruway.

      As a child of my times, family vacations were all about the endless highway to relative’s homes, quaint little theme parks that seem primitive now, parked submarines and national monuments, all reached by endless gray ribbons with the same Stuckey’s and weird, long-gone, burger chains the only possible stops.

      Then I lived on Long Island, where everything is endless highways to somewhere else before you can even get started. Now in Upstate New York, likewise.

      This whole year has been hungry and tired and needing a bathroom and watching the green signs for the next exit, endlessly ahead by so many miles, and with a child’s inability to even pick the exit. And even when one is taken, there is no surcease, only more high speed highway to somewhere, sometime.

      I’m finished. Let me out.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      From the title, I thought this post might be about the Austin pick for Sec. of Defense. (A mistake, IMO, but I see that’s been thoroughly argued over in an evening thread.)

      I like Drezner’s point about Trump turning one loss into a multi-week Loserpallooza.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      ‘A nightmare’: why were an elderly black couple targeted in a shocking Texas police raid?

      While the police in Fort Worth, Texas, ransacked Nelda Price’s home, an officer directed her to put her hands together – as if she were praying – so he could restrain her with zip ties.

      “I told him, ‘I am praying. Because I don’t understand why you’re here, and I don’t know what this is about,’” Nelda told the Guardian.
      ……………………………………..
      Once Nelda and John were allowed back inside, they discovered a search warrant lying on the dining room table, allegedly connecting them to methamphetamines and narcotics trafficking.

      “We simply don’t know why the Fort Worth police department got things so terribly wrong. We only know that they did,” said Kay Van Wey, a personal injury trial lawyer representing Nelda in her lawsuit against the city.

      Fort Worth police have refused to provide Van Wey with the underlying basis for a no-knock search warrant against the Prices and told the Guardian they could not comment on pending or current litigation.

      IANAL but I wonder how much longer they will be able to withhold such evidence.

      The department has faced widespread condemnation for years because of police brutality against minority communities.

      “We certainly contend that this was not a product of an individual’s behavior, but rather the product of systemic, structural and institutional racism,” Van Wey said.

      Almost a decade ago, Fort Worth officer Jon Romer fatally shot disabled father Charal “Ra Ra” Thomas as Thomas’s children watched. Romer was only fired in 2019 after being convicted of aggravated perjury in connection to a separate beating of a young Black man.

      In 2015, officer Courtney Johnson, who later resigned, accidentally shot and injured Craigory Adams, a man with mental health issues who carefully dropped to one knee as Johnson approached him. The following year, when Jacqueline Craig called Fort Worth police for help because a neighbor had choked her young son, officer William Martin violently arrested her and her teenage daughters instead.

      After Dorshay Morris reported a domestic disturbance involving her boyfriend in 2017, police tasered her to the ground and shackled her with handcuffs. Then, last year, Atatiana Jefferson became the sixth person killed by Fort Worth officers in a matter of months when Aaron Dean shot her through a window while she was babysitting her eight-year-old nephew.

      SSDD

      “What we’re really, really asking for, is that the city take a very hard look at what happened here, and be willing to begin a dialogue with Nelda, listen to her story, and use this incident as a training example,” Van Wey said. “A way to figure out where their systems broke down, and fix them.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      a ‘stronger’ federal response is coming?

      can we give this a little context, national snooze media?  Doing ANYTHING at all would be a stronger federal response.

      actually, doing nothing would be a stronger response since this maladministration has actively undermined a sane/sensible response to COVID-19 all along

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.