Dude sounds like he’s been wailing all afternoon… Dear Leader will be SO disappointed…
every day he loses the election in a humiliating new fashion again https://t.co/YDPNjc9osS
— kilgore trout, tiny desk carpenter (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 8, 2020
Can’t catch a break!
NEW: The Supreme Court just rejected a Republican effort to undo Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania with a one-line order https://t.co/iL6DezemxU
— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) December 8, 2020
Can catch the ‘Rona…
JUST IN: Jenna Ellis, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a White House Christmas party for senior staff last week. https://t.co/L0zR94tyEf
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 8, 2020
But at least The GRIFT GOES ON:
$208 mil thrown away by morons to help Trump fight election results in court. Rudy only bills $200,000 a day, and probably a lot less now. The rest of it is going to the PAC, which can pay Trump whatever salary it wants.
Everything is a grift. Everything!https://t.co/bGrgj4EoVE
— Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) December 8, 2020
