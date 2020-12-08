Dude sounds like he’s been wailing all afternoon… Dear Leader will be SO disappointed…

every day he loses the election in a humiliating new fashion again https://t.co/YDPNjc9osS — kilgore trout, tiny desk carpenter (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 8, 2020





Can’t catch a break!

NEW: The Supreme Court just rejected a Republican effort to undo Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania with a one-line order https://t.co/iL6DezemxU — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) December 8, 2020

Can catch the ‘Rona…

JUST IN: Jenna Ellis, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a White House Christmas party for senior staff last week. https://t.co/L0zR94tyEf — HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 8, 2020

But at least The GRIFT GOES ON: