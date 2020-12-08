Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

This blog will pay for itself.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

This is how realignments happen…

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

No one could have predicted…

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Mission Accomplished!

What fresh hell is this?

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Sad Trombone Noises

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Sad Trombone Noises

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Dude sounds like he’s been wailing all afternoon… Dear Leader will be SO disappointed…



Can’t catch a break!

Can catch the ‘Rona…

But at least The GRIFT GOES ON:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • burnspbesq
  • Cermet
  • Citizen_X
  • debbie
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • frosty
  • geg6
  • Geoduck
  • Immanentize
  • JaneE
  • MisterForkbeard
  • MomSense
  • Punchy
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • RSA
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    36Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      $208 mil thrown away by morons to help Trump fight election results in court. 

      The only good argument for means testing social security.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JaneE

      I fully expect to see at least one Trump in politics for the rest of my life. The money is too easy to come by and the oversight (lol) is too lax to make it unattractive for a family that has never been more than con artists, grifters, and panderers for at least three generations. At least the bordello was honest pandering.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Cermet

      Dump got dumped by the inferior court; win/win and LOL. He is the biggest loser in history; first, by total votes, then by the vote margin and now by more court cases lost than any one in amerikan history. What a whinner … I mean winner.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Geoduck

      Next up, the SCOTUS lawsuit from the Texas AG that says other states can’t run their own elections if they hurt Texas’s feelings by voting incorrectly.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @JaneE:

      I don’t see them doing well in elected office. But I can envision the next Republican President appointing Don Jr. or Jarvanka to a Cabinet post, which experience would set them up nicely for a Presidential run.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      geg6

      @Geoduck:

      That one is just nuts.  Of course, my guess is it’s a major play for a pardon for that criminal asshole in Texas.  It, too, will go down in flames.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Punchy

      For reals the PAC can pay Trump anything?  Could it just gift him all $200 Very Large and call it a bonus?   That seems crazy.  Would it be taxable (not that he’d pay that tax)?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @JaneE:

      I fully expect to see at least one Trump in politics for the rest of my life.

      Oh, Hell, no.  They don’t have Daddy Dearest’s ability to do the Your Racist Uncle At Thanksgiving rant, so the base will have no use for them.

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      I can envision the next Republican President appointing Don Jr. or Jarvanka to a Cabinet post

      And the party establishment holds them all in contempt.  The second Trump can’t hold the voting base over their head, elected Republicans will kick all his spawn to the curb.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      bbleh

      $208 mil thrown away by morons to help Trump fight election results in court.

      More specifically, thrown away by morons told that it’s to help Trump fight election results in court.

      It’s their money.  They want to blow it on a pathetically obvious scam, that’s their prerogative.

      But don’t call them stupid!  They’re not stupid!!11!!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      burnspbesq

      We have truly reached the point where a complaint is nothing but a tweet with payment of the filing fee attached. As a lawyer, I find it pretty fucking disgusting.

      These complaints make some of the pro se Tax Court petitions that hit my desk when I worked for the Office of Chief Counsel of the IRS look like scholarly masterpieces.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Citizen_X

      The Supreme Court just rejected a Republican effort to undo Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania with a one-line order

      “Get the fuck out of here” is one line. Just saying.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      MomSense

      I was really busy today and didn’t have time to look into the Steny Hoyer statement about the Republican caucus not acknowledging Biden as president elect.  Can someone tell me what this means?  Are there legislative shenanigans afoot that could actually work?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Roger Moore

      @bbleh:

      It’s their money. They want to blow it on a pathetically obvious scam, that’s their prerogative.

      I believe we ought to vigorously enforce our fraud statutes.  Nobody is such a sucker that they deserve to be conned out of their money.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Yutsano

      @burnspbesq: We all have crosses to bear bub. I have a mob lawyer as my commissioner who should be fired on day one for blatantly breaking the law. Chuck doesn’t have the dignity to resign.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Barbara

      @JaneE: Right.  They must all be kicking themselves every day that they hadn’t thought of this before 2015.  The whole family is on the payroll!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Barbara

      @Immanentize: I can’t remember the ins and outs of Supreme Court procedure, but this case was so clearly outside of the jurisdictional boundaries of the Supreme Court that I don’t know that he would have even needed to do that, but I am sure he did. I mean, what they were asking the court to do would have in effect reversed some of the PennHurst decisions.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.