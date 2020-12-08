On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. Submit Your Photos

Alison

Every winter morning in Tahoe National Forest is a gift. We wake up, beat the sun and get to ride the wave down to do it all again. I was lucky enough to get to ride this morning with some of the best. My best friend Iris Lazzareschi and Moss Holliday. We watched the sun rise over the clouds. It was brutally cold but we got some of the best powder I’ve ever ridden. This place is magical, special and surreal. I hope it stays that way. We always leave no trace except our tracks that will one day disappear for us to rewrite the next story as we continue to Live the Life we Love.

Photos by Moss Holliday