Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

This blog goes to 11…

Good luck with your asparagus.

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Consistently wrong since 2002

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Just a few bad apples.

Verified, but limited!

This really is a full service blog.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road – Alison – Tahoe National Forest

On The Road – Alison – Tahoe National Forest

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are.

Submit Your Photos

Alison

Every winter morning in Tahoe National Forest is a gift. We wake up, beat the sun and get to ride the wave down to do it all again. I was lucky enough to get to ride this morning with some of the best. My best friend Iris Lazzareschi and Moss Holliday. We watched the sun rise over the clouds. It was brutally cold but we got some of the best powder I’ve ever ridden. This place is magical, special and surreal. I hope it stays that way. We always leave no trace except our tracks that will one day disappear for us to rewrite the next story as we continue to Live the Life we Love.

Photos by Moss Holliday
On The Road - Alison - Tahoe National Forest 1
Tahoe National ForestFebruary 13, 2018

Sunrise mission for the goods.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BellyCat

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.