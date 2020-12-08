We’ve heard a lot about the $PFE/ $BNTX data, but seeing this is something else. From the company briefing docs ahead of Thursday’s FDA panel. pic.twitter.com/B3G748qXMS — Matthew Herper (@matthewherper) December 8, 2020

The above graph is part of the vaccine efficacy data that is being submitted to the FDA by Pfizer. The blue line is the number of cases over time for people in the vaccine arm. The red line is the number of COVID cases by time for people in the placebo/control arm.

Looking at the curves, it looks like vaccines provide little to no protection within the first ten days. The height of the blue line is about the same as the height of the red line.

By Day 14 there is starting to be a gap.

By Day 28 the gap is a chasm.

After Day 28, it seems like the vaccinated arm will get infections here and there, but no huge leaps.

This is an amazing curve.

And from an infection breaking perspective, this is probably good enough to break infection chains and crush the reproductive rate even if we made the completely unnatural and unsupported assumption that the immunity is very short term and fades after three or four months. This would require frequent re-vaccination/boosters and fire break strategies, but even in a fairly bad case scenario that is not supported by the data, this is very good news.

Assuming that immunity lasts longer and the news gets even better assuming that the logistics of distribution and the trust issues around vaccination are resolved. Those are huge and challenging issues.

But the take-away is that Spring 2021 has the chance to be a much more open and active season than Spring 2020. That is dependent on getting vaccines distributed and in peoples arms. That is dependent on masking up and minimizing interactions. That is dependent on minimizing the number of hospitals that are overwhelmed as well as the duration of the surge. But there is a pretty good chance that Spring 2021 is better than Spring 2020.

And a very good chance that Summer 2021 is better than Summer 2020.