Look at that curve!

The above graph is part of the vaccine efficacy data that is being submitted to the FDA by Pfizer.  The blue line is the number of cases over time for people in the vaccine arm. The red line is the number of COVID cases by time for people in the placebo/control arm.

Looking at the curves, it looks like vaccines provide little to no protection within the first ten days.  The height of the blue line is about the same as the height of the red line.

By Day 14 there is starting to be a gap.

By Day 28 the gap is a chasm.

After Day 28, it seems like the vaccinated arm will get infections here and there, but no huge leaps.

This is an amazing curve.

And from an infection breaking perspective, this is probably good enough to break infection chains and crush the reproductive rate even if we made the completely unnatural and unsupported assumption that the immunity is very short term  and fades after three or four months.  This would require frequent re-vaccination/boosters and fire break strategies, but even in a fairly bad case scenario that is not supported by the data, this is very good news.

Assuming that immunity lasts longer and the news gets even better assuming that the logistics of distribution and the trust issues around vaccination are resolved.   Those are huge and challenging issues.

But the take-away is that Spring 2021 has the chance to be a much more open and active season than Spring 2020.  That is dependent on getting vaccines distributed and in peoples arms. That is dependent on masking up and minimizing interactions. That is dependent on minimizing the number of hospitals that are overwhelmed as well as the duration of the surge.  But there is a pretty good chance that Spring 2021 is better than Spring 2020.

And a very good chance that Summer 2021 is better than Summer 2020.

    24Comments

    3. 3.

      Wag

      I agree. An amazing graph supporting significant efficacy for the vaccine. I am very pleased with this news.

      Of course, we now face the fact that Trump f***ed up on this, as well, and didn’t have the vision to go long on the number of doses. Only 50 million people will get vaccinated by Spring, and everyone else will still be at risk until mid-Summer, leading to a significant slowdown for the economic recovery. If I didn’t know better, I might think that Trump knew months ago that he was going to lose the election, and decided to sabotage the incoming Democratic Administration.

    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      So, ignorant question: Assuming that “day 0” is the first dose, does this mean that it is worth considering a single-dose regimen and thereby spreading the available supply across twice as many people? I assume there isn’t any data on how long immunity lasts without the second shot?

    5. 5.

      Bill K

      Isn’t this a two dose vaccine? So the lack of protection in the first ten days could be attributed to the need for that second dose, right?

      Also, typo – “Little to know protection”.

    7. 7.

      Roger Moore

      @Bill K

      Isn’t this a two dose vaccine? So the lack of protection in the first ten days could be attributed to the need for that second dose, right?

      I think the second dose is given at 28 days, so that’s not the answer; the reason is that it takes the immune system a while to ramp up and develop a strong reaction to the vaccination. This is part of the reason it takes a while to develop symptoms after infection. Many of the symptoms are a result of the body’s immune reaction, not of the virus itself. I think that delay in immune response is part of the reason people can become asymptomatic spreaders. Immune response is enough slower than viral replication that people are virus factories before their immune system is going strong enough to develop classic symptoms like a cough and fever.
      They should also strongly consider a single dose vaccination. IIRC, most vaccination trials include a leg where the first shot is vaccine and the second is placebo. If that gives good enough results, it makes sense from a public health perspective to go with the single shot regimen. Even if the vaccine is only 80% effective with a single shot, it’s probably more valuable to get twice as many people vaccinated, especially since we don’t have enough doses to go around.

    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      All I know is, I better be able to rock out with the Foos and 50,000 of my closest friends by the 4th of July – got that, team Biden??? 😎

    9. 9.

      David Anderson

      @Bill K: The 2nd Dose is at day 21 for Pfizer.

      I think the story is that day 0 to Day 10 or so, the body is still learning to recognize and generate the needed antibodies and around Day 11, real protection is initiated with it holding through at least day 21 when the second shot is administered.

      We don’t know if the 1st shot would provide pretty good protection through Day 100 without a booster.  We don’t know the interactions yet.

    10. 10.

      Ken

      @Bill K: It’s also due to the lag in the immune system response. It takes time for your body to generate antibodies, T-cells, etc. I don’t know if there’s a trial which would give data on the efficacy of a single dose.

    11. 11.

      Roger Moore

      @dmsilev:

      I assume there isn’t any data on how long immunity lasts without the second shot?

      I think this trial included a leg with an active first shot and a placebo second shot.  And frankly, there isn’t good data yet on the durability of immunity, since we simply haven’t had enough time since the trial started.

    12. 12.

      Alex

      I am alarmed by the NYT report that we will only have 100M doses (for 50M people) of the Pfizer shot in the US until at least June, because the Trump administration passed up the chance to reserve 100M more. I don’t think we will break nearly as many chains of transmission with only 15% of pop vaccinated. Do we really think other manufacturers’ vaccines will be approved and ready in high enough supply by spring?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Dupe1970

      @Wag:  Possibly. But there is also the Moderna vaccine. And the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Other companies are also advancing vaccines. I think it could possibly set us back but not by much.

    18. 18.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Always remember that for everything Trump fucked up, starting January 20th a swathe of the most competent people in America will be Hell-bent focusing the power of the American government to make the curve above happen.  They will be the people who not only know the limits, but know how to get around those limits and do so ahead of time.  They are preparing, right now, plans where they’ll give Biden a pile of papers to say “Sign this and we’ll do the rest,” the minute Biden reaches the oval office, and maybe in the car ride on the way over.  Biden knows that of all the things that need doing, this one needs the most immediate scramble.

      It’s going to be a different world.

    19. 19.

      VOR

      We need to explain this curve to people, otherwise some people will jettison masks the day after taking the vaccine. This clearly shows you must wait until your immune system kicks in.

      And since WHO says you can still potentially transmit COVID after taking the vaccine, we need people to keep wearing masks until there is basically zero COVID left to transmit.

      I am optimistic about Memorial Day BBQs.

    20. 20.

      geg6

      This is such hopeful news!  I can’t tell you how great this made my morning.  I’ve been feeling a little down, partly because it’s typical late fall cold and gloomy and cloudy here in the ‘Burgh and partly because the media can’t seem to break their Mango Mussolini addiction.  I so need to get back to normal life, or at least semi-normal life.  If I can get the vaccine and be extremely careful for a week and a half or two weeks afterward, so be it.  If I have to get a vaccine every six months or so, so be it.  I’m fine with that.

    22. 22.

      Lacuna Synechdoche

      @Bill K:

      Isn’t this a two dose vaccine? So the lack of protection in the first ten days could be attributed to the need for that second dose, right?

      I think what we’re looking at in the first 1-2 weeks is simply a statistical artifact – by which I mean that in the first one to two weeks data, there simply haven’t been enough cases of Covid-19 that developed in the placebo group in the first two weeks for a meaningful statistical comparison.

    23. 23.

      Alex

      @VOR: Yeah, I’ve seen some folks concerned that since we are going to vaccinate health care workers first (as we should), we need to have more tests to make sure they aren’t asymptomatically transmitting it until we know whether the vaccine blocks transmission.

    24. 24.

      EthylEster

      NYT article yesterday (Dean Baker co-author) stated that best current data show that Pfizer cannot produce more vax until June of this year. They predict 2021 will end with many in this country remaining unvaccinated. And more info today about Trump admin declining to buy 200 million doses initially. So I think our enthusiasm might need to be curbed a bit or at least delayed. After all most  experts agree that manufacturing and distributing are hard the really hard parts.

